Down and dirty English lessons

Teacher Igor Fuchs points to words as he gives an English class to a group of prostitutes in Belo Horizonte, Brazil May 12, 2014. During the classes, they not only learn basic vocabulary like the days of the week, but also sexual words and phrases...more

Teacher Igor Fuchs points to words as he gives an English class to a group of prostitutes in Belo Horizonte, Brazil May 12, 2014. During the classes, they not only learn basic vocabulary like the days of the week, but also sexual words and phrases that they use on the job. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares

Close