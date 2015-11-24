Down river from Brazil dam flood
An aerial view of the Rio Doce (Doce River), which was flooded with mud after a dam owned by Vale SA and BHP Billiton Ltd burst, at an area where the river joins the sea on the coast of Espirito Santo in Regencia Village, Brazil, November 23, 2015....more
Seagulls fly near the mouth of Rio Doce as the river joins the sea on the coast of Espirito Santo, in Regencia Village, Brazil, November 22, 2015. Nine people were killed, 19 are still listed as missing and 500 people were displaced from their homes...more
An aerial view of the Rio Doce (bottom) at an area where the river joins the sea (top) on the coast of Espirito Santo in Regencia Village, Brazil, November 23, 2015. The sheer volume of water disgorged by the dams and laden with mineral waste across...more
A local fisherman working for a company contracted by Samarco mine operator, clears up dead fish found on the beach of Povoacao Village, near the mouth of Rio Doce at an area where the river joins the sea on the coast of Espirito Santo, Brazil,...more
A view of the mud which flooded Rio Doce is seen on the coast of Espirito Santo, in Regencia Village, Brazil, November 22, 2015. Scientists say the sediment, which may contain chemicals used by the mine to reduce iron ore impurities, could alter the...more
Local fishermen working for a company contracted by Samarco mine operator, work on the clearing of dead fish found on the beach of Povoacao Village, near the mouth of Rio Doce at an area where the river joins the sea on the coast of Espirito Santo,...more
Men look on from the banks of Rio Doce on the coast of Espirito Santo in Regencia Village, Brazil, November 22, 2015. Local authorities have ordered families rescued from the flood to wash thoroughly and dispose of clothes that came in contact with...more
Children play on the beach near the mouth of Rio Doce on the coast of Espirito Santo in Povoacao Village, Brazil, November 22, 2015. "It's already clear wildlife is being killed by this mud," said Klemens Laschesfki, professor of geosciences at the...more
A general view the sea (L) and Rio Doce on the coast of Espirito Santo in Povoacao Village, Brazil, November 22, 2015. As the heavy mud hardens, Laschesfki says, it will make farming difficult. And so much silt will settle along the bottom of the Rio...more
Seagulls fly near the mouth of the Rio Doce on the coast of Espirito Santo, in Regencia Village, Brazil, November 22, 2015. Researchers are testing the river water and results should be published over the coming weeks, giving a better idea of the...more
A boat is seen near the mouth of Rio Doce on the coast of Espirito Santo in Regencia Village, Brazil, November 21, 2015. According to mining industry research and scientific literature published in recent years, the compounds are commonly used at...more
A wave is pictured on the sea near the mouth of Rio Doce on the coast of Espirito Santo in Regencia Village, Brazil, November 22, 2015. At least some of the compounds, according to the website of Air Products, a company that produces them, "are not...more
A loggerhead sea turtle (Caretta caretta) lays her eggs on the beach, about 4 kilometers from the mouth of Rio Doce in Regencia village, before the arrival of mud from the dam, in Brazil November 20, 2015. Samarco did not respond to questions about...more
People observe a loggerhead sea turtle crawling to the sea after laying her eggs on the beach, about 4 kilometers from the mouth of Rio Doce in Regencia village, before the arrival of mud from the dam in Brazil November 20, 2015. The mouth of the Rio...more
An aerial view of the mud which flooded the Rio Doce in Regencia Village, Brazil, November 23, 2015. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes
Men walk on the banks of the mouth of Rio Doce on the coast of Espirito Santo, in Regencia Village, Brazil, November 22, 2015. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes
A boat is pictured near the Rio Doce on the coast of Espirito Santo in Regencia Village, Brazil, November 23, 2015. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes
Gilmar (L), who lives at a farm on the banks of of Rio Doce, poses with his family in Linhares, Brazil, November 21, 2015. Gilmar said he won't use the river water for the irrigation of his agriculture anymore. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes
A surfer attends a protest before the arrival of mud from the dam in Regencia village, Brazil, November 20, 2015. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes
An aerial view of the mouth of Rio Doce on the coast of Espirito Santo, in Regencia Village, Brazil, November 21, 2015. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes
