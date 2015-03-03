Downtime on the frontline
A rebel fighter of al-Jabha al-Shamiya (the Shamiya Front) covered with mud carries his weapon as he sits near the front line with Bashkuwi village, north of Aleppo February 19, 2015. REUTERS/Rami Zayat
A rebel fighter of al-Jabha al-Shamiya (the Shamiya Front) rests inside a room at al-Amriya frontline in Aleppo March 3, 2015. REUTERS/Hosam Katan
Rebel fighters of 'Al-Sultan Murad' brigade use their mobile phones inside a room near the frontline in Handarat area, north of Aleppo March 1, 2015. REUTERS/Hosam Katan
Rebel fighters rest inside a room at the old city of Aleppo near the frontline against forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad December 28, 2014. REUTERS/Jalal Al-Mamo
A rebel fighter from the Free Syrian Army's Al Rahman legion smokes a cigarette as he stands with his weapon inside a damaged room in Jobar, a suburb of Damascus December 22, 2014. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh
Rebel fighters pray beside the al-Sayyad hill bordering the town of Morek in the northern countryside of Hama January 28, 2015. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi
Rebel fighters rest near the frontline during their fight against forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad in the al-Malah area, in Aleppo's countryside December 16, 2014. REUTERS/Sultan Kitaz
A rebel fighter pets a dog as a fellow fighter watches near the frontline against forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad in Aleppo January 8, 2015. REUTERS/Jalal Al-Mamo
Abu Amara Brigade fighters sleep in a safehouse at the Bureij frontline of Aleppo January 24, 2015. REUTERS/Hosam Katan
A rebel fighter uses his mobile phone beside barriers at a frontline in Old Aleppo January 4, 2015. The text on the flag reads, "There is no God but Allah, The Islamic Front, A nation project". REUTERS/Hosam Katan
A rebel fighter receives a shave from a barber in Karm al-Jabal neighborhood of Aleppo January 5, 2015. REUTERS/Mahmoud Hebbo
Rebel fighters watch television as they rest inside a room on the Karm al-Tarab frontline against the forces of Syria's President Bashar al-Assad in Aleppo October 30, 2014. REUTERS/Hosam Katan
A rebel fighter rests after clashes with forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad in Ramouseh, an area located beside Aleppo Artillery school December 21, 2014. REUTERS/Sultan Kitaz
A rebel fighter rests in a safehouse in Aleppo September 22, 2014. REUTERS/Hosam Katan
Free Syrian Army fighters are silhouetted as they stand on one of the front lines of Wadi Al-Daif camp in the southern Idlib countryside September 18, 2014. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi
A rebel fighter rests inside a room at Karm al-Tarab frontline in Aleppo July 30, 2014. Picture taken July 30, 2014. REUTERS/Hamid Khatib
Rebel fighters rest with their weapons inside a safe house at the Handarat camp frontline, an area located beside Aleppo Central prison July 6, 2014. REUTERS/Hosam Katan
A rebel fighter plays a recorder inside a safe house at the Handarat camp frontline, an area located beside Aleppo Central prison July 6, 2014. REUTERS/Hosam Katan
A rebel fighter plays football at the Handarat camp frontline, an area located beside Aleppo Central prison July 6, 2014. REUTERS/Hosam Katan
Free Syrian Army fighters rest in Kvrbasin village of Maarat Al-Nouman, Idlib May 23, 2014. REUTERS/Rasem Ghareeb
An Islamist rebel fighter reads a book while resting next to a weapon in the Hama countryside May 17, 2014. REUTERS/Nour Fourat
A Free Syrian Army fighter plays on a slide in the Jabal al-Akrad area in Syria's northwestern Latakia province February 24, 2014. REUTERS/Alaa Khweled
Abu Amara Brigade fighters inspect food at the Bureij frontline of Aleppo January 24, 2015. REUTERS/Hosam Katan
Rebel fighters receive food aid in the old city of Aleppo December 30, 2014. REUTERS/Abdalrhman Ismail
Rebel fighters pose for a picture inside a room in the town of Morek in Hama province July 20, 2014. REUTERS/Badi Khlif
