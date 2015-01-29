Drafted into Ukraine's war

A girl kisses her father, a conscript, after a ceremony marking enrollment for new conscripts in the Ukrainian army in Kiev January 29, 2015. Ukraine's parliament voted January 15 to refresh its front-line forces and resume partial conscription after...more

A girl kisses her father, a conscript, after a ceremony marking enrollment for new conscripts in the Ukrainian army in Kiev January 29, 2015. Ukraine's parliament voted January 15 to refresh its front-line forces and resume partial conscription after a top security official warned that Russian forces backing separatist rebels had sharply increased military activity in the east. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

