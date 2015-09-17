Edition:
United States
Pictures | Wed Sep 16, 2015 | 9:55pm EDT

Drag queens of Tel Aviv

Drag queen Ronny Chokron, who goes by the stage name Nona Chalant, and his mother Coty Chokron pose for a photo in a studio in Tel Aviv. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

Drag queen Ronny Chokron, who goes by the stage name Nona Chalant, and his mother Coty Chokron pose for a photo in a studio in Tel Aviv. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

Reuters / Wednesday, September 16, 2015
Drag queen Ronny Chokron, who goes by the stage name Nona Chalant, and his mother Coty Chokron pose for a photo in a studio in Tel Aviv. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
Close
1 / 16
Drag queen Yakov Shapiro, who goes by the stage name Emily Rose, and his mother Olga Zhukov pose for a photo in a studio in Tel Aviv. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

Drag queen Yakov Shapiro, who goes by the stage name Emily Rose, and his mother Olga Zhukov pose for a photo in a studio in Tel Aviv. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

Reuters / Wednesday, September 16, 2015
Drag queen Yakov Shapiro, who goes by the stage name Emily Rose, and his mother Olga Zhukov pose for a photo in a studio in Tel Aviv. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
Close
2 / 16
Drag queen Yaron Gil Shuster, who goes by the stage name Hilba Bat Saluf, and his son Noam pose for a photo in a studio in Tel Aviv. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

Drag queen Yaron Gil Shuster, who goes by the stage name Hilba Bat Saluf, and his son Noam pose for a photo in a studio in Tel Aviv. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

Reuters / Wednesday, September 16, 2015
Drag queen Yaron Gil Shuster, who goes by the stage name Hilba Bat Saluf, and his son Noam pose for a photo in a studio in Tel Aviv. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
Close
3 / 16
Drag queen Nisso Shalev, who goes by the stage name Shewanna b Black, and his mother Nomi Raziel pose for a photo in a studio in Tel Aviv. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

Drag queen Nisso Shalev, who goes by the stage name Shewanna b Black, and his mother Nomi Raziel pose for a photo in a studio in Tel Aviv. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

Reuters / Wednesday, September 16, 2015
Drag queen Nisso Shalev, who goes by the stage name Shewanna b Black, and his mother Nomi Raziel pose for a photo in a studio in Tel Aviv. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
Close
4 / 16
Drag queen Gil Donatza, who goes by the stage name Angelina Hairy, and his cousin Tamar Zaratzky pose for a photo in a studio in Tel Aviv. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

Drag queen Gil Donatza, who goes by the stage name Angelina Hairy, and his cousin Tamar Zaratzky pose for a photo in a studio in Tel Aviv. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

Reuters / Wednesday, September 16, 2015
Drag queen Gil Donatza, who goes by the stage name Angelina Hairy, and his cousin Tamar Zaratzky pose for a photo in a studio in Tel Aviv. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
Close
5 / 16
Drag queen Lior Israelov, who goes by the stage name Suzi Boum, and his transgender sister Arizona pose for a photo in a studio In Tel Aviv. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

Drag queen Lior Israelov, who goes by the stage name Suzi Boum, and his transgender sister Arizona pose for a photo in a studio In Tel Aviv. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

Reuters / Wednesday, September 16, 2015
Drag queen Lior Israelov, who goes by the stage name Suzi Boum, and his transgender sister Arizona pose for a photo in a studio In Tel Aviv. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
Close
6 / 16
Drag queen Ron Kaufman and his father Mosh pose for a photo in a studio in Tel Aviv. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

Drag queen Ron Kaufman and his father Mosh pose for a photo in a studio in Tel Aviv. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

Reuters / Wednesday, September 16, 2015
Drag queen Ron Kaufman and his father Mosh pose for a photo in a studio in Tel Aviv. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
Close
7 / 16
Drag Queen Yuval Shimron, who goes by the stage name Lolly Pott, and his sister Tal Lavi pose for a photo in a studio in Tel Aviv. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

Drag Queen Yuval Shimron, who goes by the stage name Lolly Pott, and his sister Tal Lavi pose for a photo in a studio in Tel Aviv. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

Reuters / Wednesday, September 16, 2015
Drag Queen Yuval Shimron, who goes by the stage name Lolly Pott, and his sister Tal Lavi pose for a photo in a studio in Tel Aviv. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
Close
8 / 16
Drag queen Yaron Gil Shuster, who goes by the stage name Hilba Bat Saluf, and his son Noam pose for a photo in a studio in Tel Aviv. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

Drag queen Yaron Gil Shuster, who goes by the stage name Hilba Bat Saluf, and his son Noam pose for a photo in a studio in Tel Aviv. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

Reuters / Wednesday, September 16, 2015
Drag queen Yaron Gil Shuster, who goes by the stage name Hilba Bat Saluf, and his son Noam pose for a photo in a studio in Tel Aviv. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
Close
9 / 16
Drag queen Nisso Shalev, who goes by the stage name Shewanna b Black, and his mother Nomi Raziel pose for a photo in a studio in Tel Aviv. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

Drag queen Nisso Shalev, who goes by the stage name Shewanna b Black, and his mother Nomi Raziel pose for a photo in a studio in Tel Aviv. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

Reuters / Wednesday, September 16, 2015
Drag queen Nisso Shalev, who goes by the stage name Shewanna b Black, and his mother Nomi Raziel pose for a photo in a studio in Tel Aviv. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
Close
10 / 16
Drag queen Lior Israelov, who goes by the stage name Suzi Boum, and his transgender sister Arizona pose for a photo in a studio In Tel Aviv. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

Drag queen Lior Israelov, who goes by the stage name Suzi Boum, and his transgender sister Arizona pose for a photo in a studio In Tel Aviv. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

Reuters / Wednesday, September 16, 2015
Drag queen Lior Israelov, who goes by the stage name Suzi Boum, and his transgender sister Arizona pose for a photo in a studio In Tel Aviv. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
Close
11 / 16
Drag queen Ronny Chokron, who goes by the stage name Nona Chalant, and his mother Coty Chokron pose for a photo in a studio in Tel Aviv. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

Drag queen Ronny Chokron, who goes by the stage name Nona Chalant, and his mother Coty Chokron pose for a photo in a studio in Tel Aviv. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

Reuters / Wednesday, September 16, 2015
Drag queen Ronny Chokron, who goes by the stage name Nona Chalant, and his mother Coty Chokron pose for a photo in a studio in Tel Aviv. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
Close
12 / 16
Drag queen Yakov Shapiro, who goes by the stage name Emily Rose, and his mother Olga Zhukov pose for a photo in a studio in Tel Aviv. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

Drag queen Yakov Shapiro, who goes by the stage name Emily Rose, and his mother Olga Zhukov pose for a photo in a studio in Tel Aviv. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

Reuters / Wednesday, September 16, 2015
Drag queen Yakov Shapiro, who goes by the stage name Emily Rose, and his mother Olga Zhukov pose for a photo in a studio in Tel Aviv. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
Close
13 / 16
Drag queen Gil Donatza, who goes by the stage name Angelina Hairy, and his cousin Tamar Zaratzky pose for a photo in a studio in Tel Aviv. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

Drag queen Gil Donatza, who goes by the stage name Angelina Hairy, and his cousin Tamar Zaratzky pose for a photo in a studio in Tel Aviv. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

Reuters / Wednesday, September 16, 2015
Drag queen Gil Donatza, who goes by the stage name Angelina Hairy, and his cousin Tamar Zaratzky pose for a photo in a studio in Tel Aviv. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
Close
14 / 16
Drag queen Ron Kaufman and his father Mosh pose for a photo in a studio in Tel Aviv. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

Drag queen Ron Kaufman and his father Mosh pose for a photo in a studio in Tel Aviv. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

Reuters / Wednesday, September 16, 2015
Drag queen Ron Kaufman and his father Mosh pose for a photo in a studio in Tel Aviv. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
Close
15 / 16
Drag queen Yuval Shimron, who goes by the stage name Lolly Pott, and his sister Tal Lavi pose for a photo in a studio in Tel Aviv. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

Drag queen Yuval Shimron, who goes by the stage name Lolly Pott, and his sister Tal Lavi pose for a photo in a studio in Tel Aviv. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

Reuters / Wednesday, September 16, 2015
Drag queen Yuval Shimron, who goes by the stage name Lolly Pott, and his sister Tal Lavi pose for a photo in a studio in Tel Aviv. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
Close
16 / 16
View Again
View Next
Cuba's Catholic renaissance

Cuba's Catholic renaissance

Next Slideshows

Cuba's Catholic renaissance

Cuba's Catholic renaissance

Catholicism is flourishing again in Cuba, gradually expanding its influence after suffering decades of repression.

Sep 16 2015
Houses on the edge

Houses on the edge

Houses teetering on the brink after being buffeted by natural disasters from typhoons to landslides.

Sep 15 2015
Vintage racing

Vintage racing

The Goodwood Revival historic motor racing festival in south England attracts thousands dressed in period costume who watch motor racing in vehicles from the...

Sep 11 2015
The 3D printing revolution

The 3D printing revolution

3D printing specialists say whatever can be designed can be turned into an object.

Sep 11 2015

MORE IN PICTURES

Road to the World Series

Road to the World Series

Highlights from the MLB playoffs.

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.

Rohingya's perilous journey

Rohingya's perilous journey

Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.

Ophelia turns London sky red

Ophelia turns London sky red

The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.

Today in Sports

Today in Sports

Our top sports photography of the day.

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast