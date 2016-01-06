Edition:
Pictures | Wed Jan 6, 2016 | 12:16pm EST

Draining a Parisian canal

An abandoned mud-covered Velib self-service public bicycle appears after the draining of the Canal Saint-Martin in Paris, France, January 5, 2016. Authorities start a three-month cleanup operation of the canal St-Martin, in north-eastern Paris, in an attempt to refurbish its locks and remove rubbish. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

Reuters / Tuesday, January 05, 2016
A worker wades in the water as he inspects abandoned bicycles during the draining of the Canal Saint-Martin in Paris, France, January 5, 2016. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

Reuters / Tuesday, January 05, 2016
Journalists and passers-by watch as workers catch fish near a lock during the draining of the Canal Saint-Martin in Paris, France, January 6, 2016. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

Reuters / Wednesday, January 06, 2016
Fish are displayed on a table after being caught during the draining of the Canal Saint-Martin in Paris, France, January 5, 2016. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

Reuters / Tuesday, January 05, 2016
Workers catch fish inside a lock during the draining of the Canal Saint-Martin in Paris, France, January 6, 2016. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

Reuters / Wednesday, January 06, 2016
Seagulls fly past abandoned Velib self-service public bicycles that appeared after the draining of the Canal Saint-Martin in Paris, France, January 6, 2016. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

Reuters / Wednesday, January 06, 2016
Workers catch fish inside a lock during the draining of the Canal Saint-Martin in Paris, France, January 6, 2016. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

Reuters / Wednesday, January 06, 2016
A diver checks the installation of a metallic barrier at the Jaures lock during the draining of the Canal Saint-Martin in Paris, France, January 4, 2016. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

Reuters / Monday, January 04, 2016
A general views shows the Canal Saint-Martin during its draining in Paris, France, January 6, 2016. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

Reuters / Wednesday, January 06, 2016
A worker prepares to weigh a carp caught during the draining of the Canal Saint-Martin in Paris, France, January 5, 2016. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

Reuters / Tuesday, January 05, 2016
Workers catch fish during the draining of the Canal Saint-Martin in Paris, France, January 5, 2016. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

Reuters / Tuesday, January 05, 2016
Abandoned mud covered Velib self-service public bicycles appear after the draining of the Canal Saint-Martin in Paris, France, January 5, 2016. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

Reuters / Tuesday, January 05, 2016
A view shows the Canal Saint-Martin during its draining in Paris, France, January 5, 2016. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

Reuters / Tuesday, January 05, 2016
An abandoned mud-covered scooter is seen during the draining of the Canal Saint-Martin in Paris, France, January 5, 2016. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

Reuters / Tuesday, January 05, 2016
Workers catch fish and check rubbish during the draining of the Canal Saint-Martin in Paris, France, January 5, 2016. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

Reuters / Tuesday, January 05, 2016
