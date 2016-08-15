Draining Rio's green pool
Technicians and lifeguards drain water from the water polo and synchronized swimming pool before it is replaced. The refusal of the Olympic diving pool to return to a more appealing blue hue had baffled technicians and competitors alike after it was...more
Technicians and lifeguards drain water from the synchronized swimming pool before it is replaced. The colour and acrid smell of the pool have prompted jokes on the Internet and complaints from competitors and have become a symbol of the...more
Technicians and lifeguards drain water from the synchronized swimming pool before it is replaced. On Saturday, Olympics organizers finally concluded the strange color was due to a mix-up over pool chemicals. A contractor dumped 80 liters of hydrogen...more
Technicians and lifeguards drain water from the synchronized swimming pool before it is replaced. The chemical, which is used to keep pools clean, neutralized the chlorine that organizers were using to keep the pool blue, allowing algae to flourish,...more
Technicians and lifeguards drain water from the synchronized swimming pool before it is replaced. Organizers spent 10 hours draining and replacing the water in the water polo pool, which has gone from green to a cloudy blue. The same pool was needed...more
A technician drains water from the synchronized swimming pool before it is replaced. "Of course, it's an embarrassment," said Rio 2016 spokesman Mario Andrada. "This was probably the only issue that we were unable to solve quickly," he told...more
Technicians and lifeguards drain water from the synchronized swimming pool before it is replaced. The organizers will not drain the diving pool and instead continue with chemical treatment, as the discoloration did not seem to concern competitors in...more
Technicians and lifeguards drain water from the synchronized swimming pool before it is replaced. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
Lifeguard drains water from the synchronized swimming pool before it is replaced. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
