Drama for Brazil fans
A Brazil fan prays as he watches the team's round of 16 game against Chile in Brasilia. REUTERS/Jorge Silva
Local residents react during the round of 16 game between Brazil and Chile at the fan zone in Recife. REUTERS/Yves Herman
Fans react as they watch a telecast of the round of 16 match between Brazil and Chile in Sao Paulo. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
Local residents react after the round of 16 game between Brazil and Chile at the fan zone in Recife. REUTERS/Yves Herman
Local residents react during the round of 16 game between Brazil and Chile at the fan zone in Recife. REUTERS/Yves Herman
Local residents react while watching a broadcast of the round of 16 game between Brazil and Chile, in Recife. REUTERS/Yves Herman
Local residents react while watching a broadcast of the round of 16 game between Brazil and Chile, in Recife. REUTERS/Yves Herman
Brazilian supporters hold hands and get on their knees in a small outdoor bar in Brasilia as they watch Brazil player Neymar prepare to take a penalty kick. REUTERS/David Gray
Local residents react during the round of 16 game between Brazil and Chile at the fan zone in Recife. REUTERS/Yves Herman
A Brazilian supporter prays on his knees in a small outdoor bar in Brasilia as he watches Brazil player Neymar prepare to take a penalty kick. REUTERS/David Gray
Local residents react during the round of 16 game between Brazil and Chile at the fan zone in Recife. REUTERS/Yves Herman
Brazilian supporters celebrate in a small outdoor bar in Brasilia after watching on television their team defeat Chile. REUTERS/David Gray
Local residents react after the round of 16 game between Brazil and Chile at the fan zone in Recife. REUTERS/Yves Herman
Next Slideshows
Nigerian mall bombed
A bomb tears through a crowded shopping district in Abuja during rush hour, adding to the toll of hundreds killed in attacks this year.
Photos of the week
Our top photos from the past week.
USA 0 - Germany 1
USA takes on Germany in Group G action.
Tycoon buys homeless lunch
Chinese businessman Chen Guangbiao offers a free restaurant meal to several hundred homeless New Yorkers.
MORE IN PICTURES
Road to the World Series
Highlights from the MLB playoffs.
Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain
Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.
Deadliest wildfires in California history
Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.
Rohingya's perilous journey
Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.
Ophelia turns London sky red
The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.
Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa
U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.
Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area
Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.
Today in Sports
Our top sports photography of the day.
Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital
Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.