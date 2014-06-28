Edition:
Pictures | Sat Jun 28, 2014

Drama for Brazil fans

A Brazil fan prays as he watches the team's round of 16 game against Chile in Brasilia. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

A Brazil fan prays as he watches the team's round of 16 game against Chile in Brasilia. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

Saturday, June 28, 2014

Local residents react during the round of 16 game between Brazil and Chile at the fan zone in Recife. REUTERS/Yves Herman

Local residents react during the round of 16 game between Brazil and Chile at the fan zone in Recife. REUTERS/Yves Herman

Saturday, June 28, 2014

Fans react as they watch a telecast of the round of 16 match between Brazil and Chile in Sao Paulo. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

Fans react as they watch a telecast of the round of 16 match between Brazil and Chile in Sao Paulo. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

Saturday, June 28, 2014

Local residents react after the round of 16 game between Brazil and Chile at the fan zone in Recife. REUTERS/Yves Herman

Local residents react after the round of 16 game between Brazil and Chile at the fan zone in Recife. REUTERS/Yves Herman

Saturday, June 28, 2014

Local residents react during the round of 16 game between Brazil and Chile at the fan zone in Recife. REUTERS/Yves Herman

Local residents react during the round of 16 game between Brazil and Chile at the fan zone in Recife. REUTERS/Yves Herman

Saturday, June 28, 2014

Local residents react while watching a broadcast of the round of 16 game between Brazil and Chile, in Recife. REUTERS/Yves Herman

Local residents react while watching a broadcast of the round of 16 game between Brazil and Chile, in Recife. REUTERS/Yves Herman

Saturday, June 28, 2014

Local residents react while watching a broadcast of the round of 16 game between Brazil and Chile, in Recife. REUTERS/Yves Herman

Local residents react while watching a broadcast of the round of 16 game between Brazil and Chile, in Recife. REUTERS/Yves Herman

Saturday, June 28, 2014

Brazilian supporters hold hands and get on their knees in a small outdoor bar in Brasilia as they watch Brazil player Neymar prepare to take a penalty kick. REUTERS/David Gray

Brazilian supporters hold hands and get on their knees in a small outdoor bar in Brasilia as they watch Brazil player Neymar prepare to take a penalty kick. REUTERS/David Gray

Saturday, June 28, 2014

Local residents react during the round of 16 game between Brazil and Chile at the fan zone in Recife. REUTERS/Yves Herman

Local residents react during the round of 16 game between Brazil and Chile at the fan zone in Recife. REUTERS/Yves Herman

Saturday, June 28, 2014

A Brazilian supporter prays on his knees in a small outdoor bar in Brasilia as he watches Brazil player Neymar prepare to take a penalty kick. REUTERS/David Gray

A Brazilian supporter prays on his knees in a small outdoor bar in Brasilia as he watches Brazil player Neymar prepare to take a penalty kick. REUTERS/David Gray

Saturday, June 28, 2014

Local residents react during the round of 16 game between Brazil and Chile at the fan zone in Recife. REUTERS/Yves Herman

Local residents react during the round of 16 game between Brazil and Chile at the fan zone in Recife. REUTERS/Yves Herman

Saturday, June 28, 2014

Brazilian supporters celebrate in a small outdoor bar in Brasilia after watching on television their team defeat Chile. REUTERS/David Gray

Brazilian supporters celebrate in a small outdoor bar in Brasilia after watching on television their team defeat Chile. REUTERS/David Gray

Saturday, June 28, 2014

Local residents react after the round of 16 game between Brazil and Chile at the fan zone in Recife. REUTERS/Yves Herman

Local residents react after the round of 16 game between Brazil and Chile at the fan zone in Recife. REUTERS/Yves Herman

Saturday, June 28, 2014

