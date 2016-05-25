Edition:
Dramatic rescue at sea

Migrants are seen on a capsizing boat before a rescue operation by Italian navy ships "Bettica" and "Bergamini" off the coast of Libya in this handout picture released by the Italian Marina Militare on May 25, 2016. Marina Militare/Handout via REUTERS

Reuters / Wednesday, May 25, 2016
Migrants are seen on a capsizing boat before a rescue operation by Italian navy ships off the coast of Libya in this handout picture May 25, 2016. Marina Militare/Handout via REUTERS

Migrants are seen on a capsizing boat before a rescue operation by Italian navy ships off the coast of Libya May 25, 2016. Marina Militare/Handout via REUTERS

Migrants are seen on a capsizing boat before a rescue operation by Italian navy ships off the coast of Libya May 25, 2016. Marina Militare/Handout via REUTERS

Migrants are rescued from a capsized boat during a rescue operation by Italian navy ships off the coast of Libya May 25, 2016. Marina Militare/Handout via REUTERS

Migrants from a capsized boat are rescued by Italian navy ships off the coast of Libya May 25, 2016. Marina Militare/Handout via REUTERS

Migrants from a capsized boat are rescued by Italian navy ships off the coast of Libya May 25, 2016. Marina Militare/Handout via REUTERS

Migrants from a capsized boat are rescued by Italian navy ships "Bettica" and "Bergamini" off the coast of Libya May 25, 2016. Marina Militare/Handout via REUTERS

Migrants are rescued from a capsized boat by Italian navy ships off the coast of Libya May 25, 2016. Marina Militare/Handout via REUTERS

Migrants from a capsized boat are rescued by Italian navy ships off the coast of Libya May 25, 2016. Marina Militare/Handout via REUTERS

