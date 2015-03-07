Dressed for Purim
Children dressed in costumes watch the annual parade marking the Jewish holiday of Purim in Holon, near Tel Aviv, March 5, 2015. Purim is a celebration of the Jews' salvation from genocide in ancient Persia, as recounted in the Book of Esther....more
An ultra-Orthodox Jewish girl dressed as a bride stands on a sidewalk during celebrations marking the Jewish holiday of Purim in Jerusalem's Mea Shearim neighborhood March 6, 2015. REUTERS/Ammar Awad
An ultra-Orthodox Jewish man drinks wine as he walks down the street during celebrations marking the Jewish holiday of Purim in Jerusalem's Mea Shearim neighborhood March 6, 2015. REUTERS/Ammar Awad
An ultra-Orthodox Jewish boy dressed as a clown sits next to men at their Yeshiva during celebrations marking the Jewish holiday of Purim in Jerusalem's Mea Shearim neighborhood March 6, 2015. REUTERS/Ammar Awad
An Ultra-Orthodox Jewish boy dressed in a costume takes part in the reading from the Book of Esther ceremony performed on the Jewish holiday of Purim, in a synagogue in Jerusalem March 5, 2015. REUTERS/Amir Cohen
An Israeli soldier looks at a Jewish settler youth as he plays with a toy gun during a parade marking the Jewish holiday of Purim in the West Bank city of Hebron, March 5, 2015. REUTERS/Amir Cohen
A Jewish settler dressed as a clown juggles next to children as the Tomb of the Patriarchs is seen in the background, during a parade marking the Jewish holiday of Purim in the West Bank city of Hebron, March 5, 2015. REUTERS/Amir Cohen
An ultra-Orthodox Jewish family dressed in costumes stands outside their apartment block during celebrations marking the Jewish holiday of Purim, in Bnei Brak near Tel Aviv, March 5, 2015. REUTERS/Nir Elias
A dancer performs during the annual parade marking the Jewish holiday of Purim in Holon, near Tel Aviv, March 5, 2015. REUTERS/Ammar Awad
A Jewish settler boy dressed in a costume speaks to an Israeli soldier during a parade marking the Jewish holiday of Purim in the West Bank city of Hebron, March 5, 2015. REUTERS/Amir Cohen
A child wearing a costume for the upcoming Jewish holiday of Purim crosses a street with his mother in the southern Israeli city of Ashkelon, March 3, 2015. REUTERS/Amir Cohen
A man, wearing a costume, rollerblades during a parade for the upcoming Jewish holiday of Purim in Tel Aviv, March 3, 2015. REUTERS/Amir Cohen
Sisters dressed in costumes stand near the doorway as a group of a Yeshiva men leaves the apartment after asking for donations, a tradition practised during the Jewish holiday of Purim, in Bnei Brak near Tel Aviv, March 5, 2015. REUTERS/Nir Elias
Jewish settler girls are dressed in costumes during a parade marking the Jewish holiday of Purim in the West Bank city of Hebron, March 5, 2015. REUTERS/Amir Cohen
Palestinian women walk past Jewish settler youths celebrating the Jewish holiday of Purim in the West Bank city of Hebron, March 5, 2015. REUTERS/Amir Cohen
A Jewish settler dressed in a costume stands next to an Israeli soldier during a parade marking the Jewish holiday of Purim in the West Bank city of Hebron, March 5, 2015. REUTERS/Amir Cohen
Children dressed in costumes watch the annual parade marking the Jewish holiday of Purim in Holon, near Tel Aviv, March 5, 2015. REUTERS/Ammar Awad
A Jewish settler girl is dressed in a costume during a parade marking the Jewish holiday of Purim in the West Bank city of Hebron, March 5, 2015. REUTERS/Amir Cohen
Students wearing costumes play with toy guns during a parade for the upcoming Jewish holiday of Purim outside the Bialik Rogozin school in Tel Aviv, March 3, 2015. REUTERS/Amir Cohen
An ultra-Orthodox Jewish boy, dressed in a costume, attends the reading of the Book of Esther ceremony, part of the celebrations marking the Jewish holiday of Purim, in Ramat Beit Shemesh, near Jerusalem, March 4, 2015. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun
Performers wearing costumes take part in a parade ahead of the Jewish holiday of Purim in Tel Aviv, March 3, 2015. REUTERS/Amir Cohen
An ultra-Orthodox Jewish boy, dressed in a costume, stands on a sidewalk during celebrations marking the Jewish holiday of Purim, in Bnei Brak near Tel Aviv, March 5, 2015. REUTERS/Nir Elias
A student with vampire teeth and colored contact lenses attends a parade for the upcoming Jewish holiday of Purim outside the Bialik Rogozin school in Tel Aviv, March 3, 2015. REUTERS/Amir Cohen
Siblings dressed in costumes cross a street during celebrations marking the Jewish holiday of Purim, in Bnei Brak near Tel Aviv, March 5, 2015. REUTERS/Nir Elias
Students wearing costumes attend a parade ahead of the Jewish holiday of Purim in Tel Aviv, March 3, 2015. REUTERS/Amir Cohen
Students wearing costumes sits on a bench next to an elderly man during a parade for the upcoming Jewish holiday of Purim in Tel Aviv, March 3, 2015. REUTERS/Amir Cohen
An ultra-Orthodox Jewish boy, dressed in a costume, attends the reading of the Book of Esther ceremony, part of the celebrations marking the Jewish holiday of Purim, in Ramat Beit Shemesh, near Jerusalem, March 4, 2015. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun
A man wearing a costume for the upcoming Jewish holiday of Purim holds flags under a television broadcasting Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's speech to the U.S. Congress, in his cafe in Ashkelon, Israel, March 3, 2015. REUTERS/Amir Cohen
Men dressed in costumes celebrate the Jewish holiday of Purim in Bnei Brak near Tel Aviv, March 5, 2015. REUTERS/Nir Elias
An ultra-Orthodox Jewish family, dressed in costumes, stand outside their home during celebrations marking the Jewish holiday of Purim, in Bnei Brak near Tel Aviv, March 5, 2015. REUTERS/Nir Elias
Next Slideshows
A woman's world
The role of women around the globe ahead of International Women's Day.
Celebrating Holi
Holi, also known as the Festival of Colors, heralds the beginning of spring.
Hit like a girl
Young women in Nicaragua learn the art of boxing.
Sex doll factory
The Dreamdoll company produces realistic silicone sex dolls which can be ordered from a catalog based on four hair and eye color models for a base price of...
MORE IN PICTURES
Road to the World Series
Highlights from the MLB playoffs.
Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain
Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.
Deadliest wildfires in California history
Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.
Rohingya's perilous journey
Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.
Ophelia turns London sky red
The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.
Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa
U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.
Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area
Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.
Today in Sports
Our top sports photography of the day.
Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital
Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.