Dressed for Purim

An Ultra-Orthodox Jewish boy from the Belz Hasidic dynasty dressed in a Purim costume takes part in the reading from the Book of Esther ceremony performed on the Jewish holiday of Purim, in Jerusalem. Purim is a celebration of the Jews' salvation from genocide in ancient Persia, as recounted in the Book of Esther. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun

Reuters / Thursday, March 24, 2016
Members of the Jewish community dressed in costumes celebrate the festival of Purim in Stamford Hill in north London, Britain. REUTERS/Neil Hall

Reuters / Thursday, March 24, 2016
A Jewish girl in a costume poses for a portrait during celebrations for the festival of Purim in Stamford Hill in north London, Britain. REUTERS/Neil Hall

Reuters / Thursday, March 24, 2016
A Jewish family dressed in costumes celebrates the festival of Purim in Stamford Hill in north London. REUTERS/Neil Hall

Reuters / Thursday, March 24, 2016
Israelis wear costumes as they mark the Jewish holiday of Purim in Jerusalem. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

Reuters / Thursday, March 24, 2016
A woman holds a young girl as she dances during celebrations for the Jewish festival of Purim in Stamford Hill in north London. REUTERS/Neil Hall

Reuters / Thursday, March 24, 2016
An Ultra-Orthodox Jewish boy from the Belz Hasidic dynasty dressed in a Purim costume takes part in the reading from the Book of Esther ceremony performed on the Jewish holiday of Purim, in Jerusalem. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun

Reuters / Thursday, March 24, 2016
Israeli sap surfers some dressed in costumes take part in an event for the Jewish holiday of Purim in the of the Mediterranean sea in Tel Aviv. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

Reuters / Thursday, March 24, 2016
Israelis wearing matching costumes take part in a parade marking the Jewish holiday of Purim in Petah Tikva near Tel Aviv. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

Reuters / Thursday, March 24, 2016
A Jewish family dressed in costumes celebrates the festival of Purim in Stamford Hill in north London. REUTERS/Neil Hall

Reuters / Thursday, March 24, 2016
Children wearing costumes watch a parade marking the Jewish holiday of Purim in Petah Tikva near Tel Aviv. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

Reuters / Thursday, March 24, 2016
Members of the Jewish community dressed in costumes celebrate the festival of Purim in Stamford Hill in north London. REUTERS/Neil Hall

Reuters / Thursday, March 24, 2016
Twins wear costumes as they sit in a buggy during events marking the upcoming Jewish holiday of Purim at the Bialik Rogozin school in Tel Aviv. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

Reuters / Tuesday, March 22, 2016
Children wear costumes as they watch a shows during events marking the upcoming Jewish holiday of Purim at the Bialik Rogozin school in Tel Aviv. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

Reuters / Tuesday, March 22, 2016
An Ultra-Orthodox Jewish boy dressed in a clown costume takes part in the reading from the Book of Esther ceremony performed on the Jewish holiday of Purim a celebration of the Jews' salvation from genocide in ancient Persia, at a synagogue in Bnei Brak. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

Reuters / Wednesday, March 23, 2016
Children from the Jewish community dressed in costumes celebrate the festival of Purim in Stamford Hill in north London. REUTERS/Neil Hall

Reuters / Thursday, March 24, 2016
Women wear wigs and roller blades as they mark the Jewish holiday of Purim in Jerusalem. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

Reuters / Thursday, March 24, 2016
Children from the Jewish community dressed in costumes pose for a portrait during the festival of Purim in Stamford Hill in north London. REUTERS/Neil Hall

Reuters / Thursday, March 24, 2016
Ultra-Orthodox Jewish boys from the Belz Hasidic dynasty dressed in Purim costumes take part in the reading from the Book of Esther ceremony performed on the Jewish holiday of Purim, in Jerusalem. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun

Reuters / Thursday, March 24, 2016
Children wear costumes as they take part in a parade marking the upcoming Jewish holiday of Purim outside the Bialik Rogozin school in Tel Aviv. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

Reuters / Tuesday, March 22, 2016
An Ultra-Orthodox Jewish boy dressed in a clown costume takes part in the reading from the Book of Esther ceremony performed on the Jewish holiday of Purim. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

Reuters / Wednesday, March 23, 2016
