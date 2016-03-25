Dressed for Purim

An Ultra-Orthodox Jewish boy from the Belz Hasidic dynasty dressed in a Purim costume takes part in the reading from the Book of Esther ceremony performed on the Jewish holiday of Purim, in Jerusalem. Purim is a celebration of the Jews' salvation...more

An Ultra-Orthodox Jewish boy from the Belz Hasidic dynasty dressed in a Purim costume takes part in the reading from the Book of Esther ceremony performed on the Jewish holiday of Purim, in Jerusalem. Purim is a celebration of the Jews' salvation from genocide in ancient Persia, as recounted in the Book of Esther. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun

