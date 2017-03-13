Dressed for Purim
A man dressed in costume chats with an Israeli soldier as he takes part in a parade marking the Jewish holiday of Purim, a celebration of the Jews' salvation from genocide in ancient Persia, as recounted in the Book of Esther, in the West Bank city...more
An ultra orthodox Jewish man dressed in the likeness of President Trump takes part in the reading from the Book of Esther ceremony performed on the Jewish holiday of Purim, in Jerusalem. REUTERS/Ammar Awad
A family dressed in costumes takes part in the annual parade, marking the Jewish holiday of Purim in Ashkelon, Israel. REUTERS/Amir Cohen
An ultra-Orthodox Jewish boy dressed in a costume walks past a drunk man lying on the floor during an annual parade marking the Jewish holiday of Purim, in Jerusalem. REUTERS/Nir Elias =
A woman dressed in costume takes part in the annual parade, marking the Jewish holiday of Purim in Ashkelon, Israel. REUTERS/Amir Cohen
An Israeli couple wearing costumes takes part in a party for Jewish holiday of Purim in Tel Aviv, Israel. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
People dressed in costumes take part in a parade marking the Jewish holiday of Purim, a celebration of the Jews' salvation from genocide in ancient Persia, as recounted in the Book of Esther, in the West Bank city of Hebron. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
A boy dressed up in Purim costume looks on as ultra Orthodox Jews take part in the reading from the Book of Esther ceremony performed on the Jewish holiday of Purim, in Jerusalem. REUTERS/Ammar Awad
An Ultra Orthodox Jewish man stands next to his daugher and son dressed in costumes during the Jewish holiday of Purim, in Ashdod, Israel. The sign in Hebrew reads, "In prison for studying the Torah". REUTERS/Amir Cohen
An Ultra Orthodox Jewish family dressed in costume walk during the Jewish holiday of Purim, as recounted in the Book of Esther, in Ashdod, Israel. REUTERS/Amir Cohen
A boy dressed in costume stands next an entrance to a house during a parade marking the Jewish holiday of Purim, in the West Bank city of Hebron. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
An Israeli soldier secures a parade marking the Jewish holiday of Purim, in the West Bank city of Hebron. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
Children dress in costumes walk next to an Orthodox Jewish man during the Jewish holiday of Purim, in Ashdod, Israel. REUTERS/Amir Cohen
A dog dressed in a costume is seen in a street during festivities for the Jewish holiday of Purim in Tel Aviv, Israel. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
An Ultra-Orthodox Jewish boy dressed in costume takes part in the reading from the Book of Esther ceremony performed on the Jewish holiday of Purim, in a synagogue in Ashdod, Israel. REUTERS/Amir Cohen
Children wearing costumes watch a preformer on stilts during an event marking the Jewish holiday of Purim at the Bialik Rogozin school, where children of migrant workers and refugees are educated alongside native Israelis, in Tel Aviv. REUTERS/Baz...more
People dressed in costumes take part in a parade marking the Jewish holiday of Purim in the West Bank city of Hebron. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
Israeli youth wearing costumes take part in a party for the Jewish holiday of Purim in Tel Aviv. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
An Ultra-Orthodox Jewish boy dressed in costume stands outside a synagogue, during the reading from the Book of Esther ceremony performed on the Jewish holiday of Purim, in Ashdod, Israel. REUTERS/Amir Cohen
Israeli soldiers dance together with people dressed in costumes during a parade marking the Jewish holiday of Purim, in the West Bank city of Hebron. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
Children wearing costumes take part in a show during events marking the Jewish holiday of Purim at the Bialik Rogozin school, where children of migrant workers and refugees are educated alongside native Israelis, in Tel Aviv. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
A girl dressed in costume walks next to an Orthodox Jewish man during the Jewish holiday of Purim, in Ashdod, Israel. REUTERS/Amir Cohen
Ultra-Orthodox Jewish men take part in the reading from the Book of Esther ceremony performed on the Jewish holiday of Purim, in a synagogue in Ashdod, Israel. REUTERS/Amir Cohen
