Drifting towards Europe
Migrants rest on the deck of the MV Phoenix after being rescued by the Malta-based NGO Migrant Offshore Aid Station (MOAS) after they were spotted adrift on board a rubber dinghy in the central Mediterranean Sea, north of Sabratha, off the Libyan...more
A migrant reacts after being rescued. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi
A deflated and half-sunken rubber dinghy, usually used by migrants, is seen from the Migrant Offshore Aid Station (MOAS) ship Phoenix. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi
Migrants rest on the Malta-based NGO Migrant Offshore Aid Station (MOAS) ship Phoenix. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi
A child migrant is transferred onto the Malta-based NGO Migrant Offshore Aid Station (MOAS) ship Phoenix. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi
Legs of migrants are seen on board a rubber dinghy, as they await rescue. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi
Migrants on board a rubber dinghy await rescue. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi
A rubber dinghy is burnt and sunk after the migrants on board were rescued. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi
Migrants rest on the deck of the Phoenix after being rescued. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi
A discarded life jacket, of the type usually used by migrants, is seen from the Migrant Offshore Aid Station (MOAS) ship Phoenix. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi
Exhausted migrants rest on the Malta-based NGO Migrant Offshore Aid Station (MOAS) ship Phoenix after being rescued. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi
Rescuers of the Malta-based NGO Migrant Offshore Aid Station (MOAS) approach a rubber dinghy packed with migrants. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi
A migrant on board a rubber dinghy wears a tire around his neck while awaiting rescue. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi
Migrants rest on the Malta-based NGO Migrant Offshore Aid Station (MOAS) ship Phoenix. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi
Migrants on board a wooden boat await rescue. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi
A migrant rests in the medical clinic on board the Malta-based NGO Migrant Offshore Aid Station (MOAS) ship Phoenix. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi
A child migrant is pulled from a wooden boat packed with migrants onto a rescue boat. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi
Migrants on board a wooden boat await rescue. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi
A doctor of the Malta-based NGO Migrant Offshore Aid Station (MOAS) treats migrants on the MV Phoenix after they were rescued. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi
Rescued migrants wait to be medically checked on board the Malta-based NGO Migrant Offshore Aid Station (MOAS) ship Phoenix. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi
Rescuers of the Malta-based NGO Migrant Offshore Aid Station (MOAS) hand out life jackets to migrants on board a rubber dinghy. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi
Migrants on board a rubber dinghy await rescue. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi
Migrants rest on the Malta-based NGO Migrant Offshore Aid Station (MOAS) ship Phoenix. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi
A rubber dinghy filled with migrants is seen from the Malta-based NGO Migrant Offshore Aid Station (MOAS) ship Phoenix in the central Mediterranean Sea. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi
