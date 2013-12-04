Drinking in America
A man drinks from his glass while on the rooftop at the Gansevoort Meatpacking NYC in New York, June 12, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
A man drinks from his glass while on the rooftop at the Gansevoort Meatpacking NYC in New York, June 12, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Patrons hug at a bar in Mingo Junction, Ohio April 7, 2011. REUTERS/Eric Thayer
Patrons hug at a bar in Mingo Junction, Ohio April 7, 2011. REUTERS/Eric Thayer
A patron watches as barman Tom Nolan brings a round of beers in McSorley's Old Ale House in New York March 11, 2008. McSorley's Old Ale House was founded in 1854 by Irish immigrant John McSorley as a drinking establishment for the Irish working...more
A patron watches as barman Tom Nolan brings a round of beers in McSorley's Old Ale House in New York March 11, 2008. McSorley's Old Ale House was founded in 1854 by Irish immigrant John McSorley as a drinking establishment for the Irish working class. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Race fans share a drink at a makeshift bar on the grounds of the Daytona International Speedway in Daytona Beach, Florida, February 13, 2011. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko
Race fans share a drink at a makeshift bar on the grounds of the Daytona International Speedway in Daytona Beach, Florida, February 13, 2011. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko
Participants in SantaCon Boston 2010, a gathering of people dressed as Santa going from bar to bar, drink at the Asgard Pub in Cambridge, Massachusetts December 18, 2010. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Participants in SantaCon Boston 2010, a gathering of people dressed as Santa going from bar to bar, drink at the Asgard Pub in Cambridge, Massachusetts December 18, 2010. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
An "ultimate gin & tonic" is mixed at The Bazaar bar at the SLS hotel in Beverly Hills, California December 10, 2008. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
An "ultimate gin & tonic" is mixed at The Bazaar bar at the SLS hotel in Beverly Hills, California December 10, 2008. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Candace Mellon of Sarasota, Florida (R) drinks from a beer bong in the infield before the start of the NASCAR Sprint Cup Series 50th Daytona 500 race at the Daytona International Speedway in Daytona Beach, Florida February 17, 2008. REUTERS/Brian...more
Candace Mellon of Sarasota, Florida (R) drinks from a beer bong in the infield before the start of the NASCAR Sprint Cup Series 50th Daytona 500 race at the Daytona International Speedway in Daytona Beach, Florida February 17, 2008. REUTERS/Brian Kersey
Thousands of newly-labelled bottles of Coors Light beer head for packaging at the Coors brewery in Golden, Colorado October 16, 2007. REUTERS/Rick Wilking
Thousands of newly-labelled bottles of Coors Light beer head for packaging at the Coors brewery in Golden, Colorado October 16, 2007. REUTERS/Rick Wilking
Drinks are set on a bar at the Weinstein Company's 2007 Golden Globe after party in Beverly Hills, California January 15, 2007. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Drinks are set on a bar at the Weinstein Company's 2007 Golden Globe after party in Beverly Hills, California January 15, 2007. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Will Schmidt, a truck driver from Montana, drinks a beer while attending the Iowa 80 Truckstop's 33rd Annual Truckers Jamboree in Walcott, Iowa, July 12, 2012. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
Will Schmidt, a truck driver from Montana, drinks a beer while attending the Iowa 80 Truckstop's 33rd Annual Truckers Jamboree in Walcott, Iowa, July 12, 2012. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
Residents drink in a bar in the aftermath of Hurricane Gustav in the French Quarter of New Orleans, Louisiana September 1, 2008. REUTERS/Lee Celano
Residents drink in a bar in the aftermath of Hurricane Gustav in the French Quarter of New Orleans, Louisiana September 1, 2008. REUTERS/Lee Celano
Patrick Baroody drinks his beer as he watches the rain squalls at the end of Mashes Sands Road in Panacea, Florida June 25, 2012. REUTERS/Phil Sears
Patrick Baroody drinks his beer as he watches the rain squalls at the end of Mashes Sands Road in Panacea, Florida June 25, 2012. REUTERS/Phil Sears
Women sit in a bar lit by candlelight in the Lower East Village in the aftermath of Hurricane Sandy in New York October 31, 2012. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Women sit in a bar lit by candlelight in the Lower East Village in the aftermath of Hurricane Sandy in New York October 31, 2012. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
A woman drinks wine during the Wine and Food Festival in Miami Beach, Florida February 21, 2009. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
A woman drinks wine during the Wine and Food Festival in Miami Beach, Florida February 21, 2009. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Central Market wine clerk David Hedstrom works on the wine display at his store in Shoreline, May 29, 2012. REUTERS/Anthony Bolante
Central Market wine clerk David Hedstrom works on the wine display at his store in Shoreline, May 29, 2012. REUTERS/Anthony Bolante
An employee of Copper Fox whiskey distillery in Virginia, Sean McCaskey, seals bottles of whiskey at the distillery in Sperryville, Virginia, April 5, 2007. REUTERS/Larry Downing
An employee of Copper Fox whiskey distillery in Virginia, Sean McCaskey, seals bottles of whiskey at the distillery in Sperryville, Virginia, April 5, 2007. REUTERS/Larry Downing
Half Pint Brawlers midget wrestler Steven "Puppet the Psycho Dwarf" Richardson drinks a beer as blood runs down his face, after his match with Mike "Madd Mexx" Ingram (L) in Elgin, Illinois, March 24, 2007. REUTERS/John Gress
Half Pint Brawlers midget wrestler Steven "Puppet the Psycho Dwarf" Richardson drinks a beer as blood runs down his face, after his match with Mike "Madd Mexx" Ingram (L) in Elgin, Illinois, March 24, 2007. REUTERS/John Gress
Malcolm Jarrett enjoys a beer aboard the 49 Lake Shore Limited Amtrak train in New York June 11, 2008. REUTERS/Joshua Lott
Malcolm Jarrett enjoys a beer aboard the 49 Lake Shore Limited Amtrak train in New York June 11, 2008. REUTERS/Joshua Lott
Next Slideshows
Sexually exploited in Brazil
With Brazil hosting the World Cup next year, officials fear an explosion in child prostitution. A look inside a shelter for girls who have faced sexual...
Bangladeshi burn victims
Dozens in Dhaka have sustained burns as protesters have torched rickshaws and buses during a nationwide protest.
Hard times in Detroit
Detroit is eligible for the biggest municipal bankruptcy in U.S. history, marking a watershed moment in the city's history.
Roma of France
Some 20,000 Roma live in makeshift camps around France.
MORE IN PICTURES
Road to the World Series
Highlights from the MLB playoffs.
Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain
Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.
Deadliest wildfires in California history
Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.
Rohingya's perilous journey
Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.
Ophelia turns London sky red
The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.
Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa
U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.
Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area
Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.
Today in Sports
Our top sports photography of the day.
Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital
Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.