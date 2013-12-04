Edition:
United States
Pictures | Tue Dec 3, 2013 | 7:31pm EST

Drinking in America

<p>A man drinks from his glass while on the rooftop at the Gansevoort Meatpacking NYC in New York, June 12, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson</p>

A man drinks from his glass while on the rooftop at the Gansevoort Meatpacking NYC in New York, June 12, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Tuesday, December 03, 2013

A man drinks from his glass while on the rooftop at the Gansevoort Meatpacking NYC in New York, June 12, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Close
1 / 18
<p>Patrons hug at a bar in Mingo Junction, Ohio April 7, 2011. REUTERS/Eric Thayer</p>

Patrons hug at a bar in Mingo Junction, Ohio April 7, 2011. REUTERS/Eric Thayer

Tuesday, December 03, 2013

Patrons hug at a bar in Mingo Junction, Ohio April 7, 2011. REUTERS/Eric Thayer

Close
2 / 18
<p>A patron watches as barman Tom Nolan brings a round of beers in McSorley's Old Ale House in New York March 11, 2008. McSorley's Old Ale House was founded in 1854 by Irish immigrant John McSorley as a drinking establishment for the Irish working class. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson</p>

A patron watches as barman Tom Nolan brings a round of beers in McSorley's Old Ale House in New York March 11, 2008. McSorley's Old Ale House was founded in 1854 by Irish immigrant John McSorley as a drinking establishment for the Irish working...more

Tuesday, December 03, 2013

A patron watches as barman Tom Nolan brings a round of beers in McSorley's Old Ale House in New York March 11, 2008. McSorley's Old Ale House was founded in 1854 by Irish immigrant John McSorley as a drinking establishment for the Irish working class. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Close
3 / 18
<p>Race fans share a drink at a makeshift bar on the grounds of the Daytona International Speedway in Daytona Beach, Florida, February 13, 2011. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko</p>

Race fans share a drink at a makeshift bar on the grounds of the Daytona International Speedway in Daytona Beach, Florida, February 13, 2011. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko

Tuesday, December 03, 2013

Race fans share a drink at a makeshift bar on the grounds of the Daytona International Speedway in Daytona Beach, Florida, February 13, 2011. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko

Close
4 / 18
<p>Participants in SantaCon Boston 2010, a gathering of people dressed as Santa going from bar to bar, drink at the Asgard Pub in Cambridge, Massachusetts December 18, 2010. REUTERS/Brian Snyder</p>

Participants in SantaCon Boston 2010, a gathering of people dressed as Santa going from bar to bar, drink at the Asgard Pub in Cambridge, Massachusetts December 18, 2010. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Tuesday, December 03, 2013

Participants in SantaCon Boston 2010, a gathering of people dressed as Santa going from bar to bar, drink at the Asgard Pub in Cambridge, Massachusetts December 18, 2010. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Close
5 / 18
<p>An "ultimate gin &amp; tonic" is mixed at The Bazaar bar at the SLS hotel in Beverly Hills, California December 10, 2008. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni</p>

An "ultimate gin & tonic" is mixed at The Bazaar bar at the SLS hotel in Beverly Hills, California December 10, 2008. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Tuesday, December 03, 2013

An "ultimate gin & tonic" is mixed at The Bazaar bar at the SLS hotel in Beverly Hills, California December 10, 2008. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Close
6 / 18
<p>Candace Mellon of Sarasota, Florida (R) drinks from a beer bong in the infield before the start of the NASCAR Sprint Cup Series 50th Daytona 500 race at the Daytona International Speedway in Daytona Beach, Florida February 17, 2008. REUTERS/Brian Kersey</p>

Candace Mellon of Sarasota, Florida (R) drinks from a beer bong in the infield before the start of the NASCAR Sprint Cup Series 50th Daytona 500 race at the Daytona International Speedway in Daytona Beach, Florida February 17, 2008. REUTERS/Brian...more

Tuesday, December 03, 2013

Candace Mellon of Sarasota, Florida (R) drinks from a beer bong in the infield before the start of the NASCAR Sprint Cup Series 50th Daytona 500 race at the Daytona International Speedway in Daytona Beach, Florida February 17, 2008. REUTERS/Brian Kersey

Close
7 / 18
<p>Thousands of newly-labelled bottles of Coors Light beer head for packaging at the Coors brewery in Golden, Colorado October 16, 2007. REUTERS/Rick Wilking</p>

Thousands of newly-labelled bottles of Coors Light beer head for packaging at the Coors brewery in Golden, Colorado October 16, 2007. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

Tuesday, December 03, 2013

Thousands of newly-labelled bottles of Coors Light beer head for packaging at the Coors brewery in Golden, Colorado October 16, 2007. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

Close
8 / 18
<p>Drinks are set on a bar at the Weinstein Company's 2007 Golden Globe after party in Beverly Hills, California January 15, 2007. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni</p>

Drinks are set on a bar at the Weinstein Company's 2007 Golden Globe after party in Beverly Hills, California January 15, 2007. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Tuesday, December 03, 2013

Drinks are set on a bar at the Weinstein Company's 2007 Golden Globe after party in Beverly Hills, California January 15, 2007. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Close
9 / 18
<p>Will Schmidt, a truck driver from Montana, drinks a beer while attending the Iowa 80 Truckstop's 33rd Annual Truckers Jamboree in Walcott, Iowa, July 12, 2012. REUTERS/Adrees Latif</p>

Will Schmidt, a truck driver from Montana, drinks a beer while attending the Iowa 80 Truckstop's 33rd Annual Truckers Jamboree in Walcott, Iowa, July 12, 2012. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

Tuesday, December 03, 2013

Will Schmidt, a truck driver from Montana, drinks a beer while attending the Iowa 80 Truckstop's 33rd Annual Truckers Jamboree in Walcott, Iowa, July 12, 2012. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

Close
10 / 18
<p>Residents drink in a bar in the aftermath of Hurricane Gustav in the French Quarter of New Orleans, Louisiana September 1, 2008. REUTERS/Lee Celano</p>

Residents drink in a bar in the aftermath of Hurricane Gustav in the French Quarter of New Orleans, Louisiana September 1, 2008. REUTERS/Lee Celano

Tuesday, December 03, 2013

Residents drink in a bar in the aftermath of Hurricane Gustav in the French Quarter of New Orleans, Louisiana September 1, 2008. REUTERS/Lee Celano

Close
11 / 18
<p>Patrick Baroody drinks his beer as he watches the rain squalls at the end of Mashes Sands Road in Panacea, Florida June 25, 2012. REUTERS/Phil Sears</p>

Patrick Baroody drinks his beer as he watches the rain squalls at the end of Mashes Sands Road in Panacea, Florida June 25, 2012. REUTERS/Phil Sears

Tuesday, December 03, 2013

Patrick Baroody drinks his beer as he watches the rain squalls at the end of Mashes Sands Road in Panacea, Florida June 25, 2012. REUTERS/Phil Sears

Close
12 / 18
<p>Women sit in a bar lit by candlelight in the Lower East Village in the aftermath of Hurricane Sandy in New York October 31, 2012. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri</p>

Women sit in a bar lit by candlelight in the Lower East Village in the aftermath of Hurricane Sandy in New York October 31, 2012. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Tuesday, December 03, 2013

Women sit in a bar lit by candlelight in the Lower East Village in the aftermath of Hurricane Sandy in New York October 31, 2012. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Close
13 / 18
<p>A woman drinks wine during the Wine and Food Festival in Miami Beach, Florida February 21, 2009. REUTERS/Carlos Barria</p>

A woman drinks wine during the Wine and Food Festival in Miami Beach, Florida February 21, 2009. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Tuesday, December 03, 2013

A woman drinks wine during the Wine and Food Festival in Miami Beach, Florida February 21, 2009. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Close
14 / 18
<p>Central Market wine clerk David Hedstrom works on the wine display at his store in Shoreline, May 29, 2012. REUTERS/Anthony Bolante</p>

Central Market wine clerk David Hedstrom works on the wine display at his store in Shoreline, May 29, 2012. REUTERS/Anthony Bolante

Tuesday, December 03, 2013

Central Market wine clerk David Hedstrom works on the wine display at his store in Shoreline, May 29, 2012. REUTERS/Anthony Bolante

Close
15 / 18
<p>An employee of Copper Fox whiskey distillery in Virginia, Sean McCaskey, seals bottles of whiskey at the distillery in Sperryville, Virginia, April 5, 2007. REUTERS/Larry Downing</p>

An employee of Copper Fox whiskey distillery in Virginia, Sean McCaskey, seals bottles of whiskey at the distillery in Sperryville, Virginia, April 5, 2007. REUTERS/Larry Downing

Tuesday, December 03, 2013

An employee of Copper Fox whiskey distillery in Virginia, Sean McCaskey, seals bottles of whiskey at the distillery in Sperryville, Virginia, April 5, 2007. REUTERS/Larry Downing

Close
16 / 18
<p>Half Pint Brawlers midget wrestler Steven "Puppet the Psycho Dwarf" Richardson drinks a beer as blood runs down his face, after his match with Mike "Madd Mexx" Ingram (L) in Elgin, Illinois, March 24, 2007. REUTERS/John Gress</p>

Half Pint Brawlers midget wrestler Steven "Puppet the Psycho Dwarf" Richardson drinks a beer as blood runs down his face, after his match with Mike "Madd Mexx" Ingram (L) in Elgin, Illinois, March 24, 2007. REUTERS/John Gress

Tuesday, December 03, 2013

Half Pint Brawlers midget wrestler Steven "Puppet the Psycho Dwarf" Richardson drinks a beer as blood runs down his face, after his match with Mike "Madd Mexx" Ingram (L) in Elgin, Illinois, March 24, 2007. REUTERS/John Gress

Close
17 / 18
<p>Malcolm Jarrett enjoys a beer aboard the 49 Lake Shore Limited Amtrak train in New York June 11, 2008. REUTERS/Joshua Lott</p>

Malcolm Jarrett enjoys a beer aboard the 49 Lake Shore Limited Amtrak train in New York June 11, 2008. REUTERS/Joshua Lott

Tuesday, December 03, 2013

Malcolm Jarrett enjoys a beer aboard the 49 Lake Shore Limited Amtrak train in New York June 11, 2008. REUTERS/Joshua Lott

Close
18 / 18
View Again
View Next
Sexually exploited in Brazil

Sexually exploited in Brazil

Next Slideshows

Sexually exploited in Brazil

Sexually exploited in Brazil

With Brazil hosting the World Cup next year, officials fear an explosion in child prostitution. A look inside a shelter for girls who have faced sexual...

Dec 03 2013
Bangladeshi burn victims

Bangladeshi burn victims

Dozens in Dhaka have sustained burns as protesters have torched rickshaws and buses during a nationwide protest.

Dec 03 2013
Hard times in Detroit

Hard times in Detroit

Detroit is eligible for the biggest municipal bankruptcy in U.S. history, marking a watershed moment in the city's history.

Dec 03 2013
Roma of France

Roma of France

Some 20,000 Roma live in makeshift camps around France.

Dec 02 2013

MORE IN PICTURES

Road to the World Series

Road to the World Series

Highlights from the MLB playoffs.

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.

Rohingya's perilous journey

Rohingya's perilous journey

Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.

Ophelia turns London sky red

Ophelia turns London sky red

The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.

Today in Sports

Today in Sports

Our top sports photography of the day.

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast