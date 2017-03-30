Driven from Mosul
Displaced Iraqi people shelter from the rain on the street near the city of Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Youssef Boudlal
Displaced Iraqi families who fled from clashes during a battle between Iraqi forces and Islamic State are transferred to different camps outside Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Youssef Boudlal
Displaced Iraqi families who fled from clashes during a battle between Iraqi forces and Islamic State are transferred to different camps outside Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Youssef Boudlal
Displaced Iraqis wait to get food supplies as Iraqi forces battle with Islamic State militants, in western Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem
Displaced Iraqis run to get food supplies as Iraqi forces battle with Islamic State militants, in western Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem
Displaced Iraqis who had fled their homes wait to enter at Hammam al-Alil camp south of Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem
Displaced Iraqis who had fled their homes lie on the ground inside a tent at Hammam al-Alil camp south of Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem
Displaced Iraqis wait to get food supplies as Iraqi forces battle with Islamic State militants, in western Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem
Displaced Iraqis flee their homes as Iraqi forces battle with Islamic State militants, in western Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem
A displaced Iraqi boy who had fled his home has his hair cut as he is seen reflected in a mirror at Hammam al-Alil camp south of Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem
Displaced Iraqis who had fled their homes sit outside Hammam al-Alil camp south of Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem
Displaced Iraqis who had fled their homes look inside a tent at Hammam al-Alil camp south of Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem
A displaced Iraqi sleeps while waiting to get food supplies as Iraqi forces battle with Islamic State militants, in western Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem
Displaced Iraqi families who fled from clashes during a battle between Iraqi forces and Islamic State look out of a bus window as they wait to be transferred to different camps outside Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Youssef Boudlal
Displaced Iraqi women who fled their homes walk at Khazer camp, Iraq. REUTERS/Khalid al Mousily
A displaced Iraqi boy who fled his home with his family carries a school bag at Khazer camp, Iraq. REUTERS/Khalid al Mousily
Displaced Iraqis who had fled their homes study inside a tent at Hammam al-Alil camp south of Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem
Displaced Iraqi baby who had fled her home is carried by her brother inside a tent in at Hammam al-Alil camp south of Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem
An Iraqi soldier delivers rice to civilians during food delivery in Western Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Youssef Boudlal
Iraqi women walk along a street in an area controlled by Iraqi forces in Western Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Youssef Boudlal
