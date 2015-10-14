Edition:
United States
Pictures | Wed Oct 14, 2015 | 7:50pm EDT

Driverless cars

New autopilot features are demonstrated in a Tesla Model S during a Tesla event in Palo Alto, California October 14, 2015. REUTERS/Beck Diefenbach

New autopilot features are demonstrated in a Tesla Model S during a Tesla event in Palo Alto, California October 14, 2015. REUTERS/Beck Diefenbach

Reuters / Wednesday, October 14, 2015
New autopilot features are demonstrated in a Tesla Model S during a Tesla event in Palo Alto, California October 14, 2015. REUTERS/Beck Diefenbach
Close
1 / 27
The radar technology of a Tesla Model S containing autopilot features is pointed out during a Tesla event in Palo Alto, California October 14, 2015. REUTERS/Beck Diefenbach

The radar technology of a Tesla Model S containing autopilot features is pointed out during a Tesla event in Palo Alto, California October 14, 2015. REUTERS/Beck Diefenbach

Reuters / Wednesday, October 14, 2015
The radar technology of a Tesla Model S containing autopilot features is pointed out during a Tesla event in Palo Alto, California October 14, 2015. REUTERS/Beck Diefenbach
Close
2 / 27
The forward-facing camera of a Tesla Model S containing autopilot features is pointed out during a Tesla event in Palo Alto, California October 14, 2015. REUTERS/Beck Diefenbach

The forward-facing camera of a Tesla Model S containing autopilot features is pointed out during a Tesla event in Palo Alto, California October 14, 2015. REUTERS/Beck Diefenbach

Reuters / Wednesday, October 14, 2015
The forward-facing camera of a Tesla Model S containing autopilot features is pointed out during a Tesla event in Palo Alto, California October 14, 2015. REUTERS/Beck Diefenbach
Close
3 / 27
The Tesla Model S version 7.0 software update containing autopilot features are demonstrated during a Tesla event in Palo Alto, California October 14, 2015. REUTERS/Beck Diefenbach

The Tesla Model S version 7.0 software update containing autopilot features are demonstrated during a Tesla event in Palo Alto, California October 14, 2015. REUTERS/Beck Diefenbach

Reuters / Wednesday, October 14, 2015
The Tesla Model S version 7.0 software update containing autopilot features are demonstrated during a Tesla event in Palo Alto, California October 14, 2015. REUTERS/Beck Diefenbach
Close
4 / 27
A Tesla Model S with version 7.0 software update containing autopilot features is seen during a Tesla event in Palo Alto, California October 14, 2015. REUTERS/Beck Diefenbach

A Tesla Model S with version 7.0 software update containing autopilot features is seen during a Tesla event in Palo Alto, California October 14, 2015. REUTERS/Beck Diefenbach

Reuters / Wednesday, October 14, 2015
A Tesla Model S with version 7.0 software update containing autopilot features is seen during a Tesla event in Palo Alto, California October 14, 2015. REUTERS/Beck Diefenbach
Close
5 / 27
A prototype of Google's own self-driving vehicle is seen during a media preview of Google's current autonomous vehicles in Mountain View, California September 29, 2015. REUTERS/Elijah Nouvelage

A prototype of Google's own self-driving vehicle is seen during a media preview of Google's current autonomous vehicles in Mountain View, California September 29, 2015. REUTERS/Elijah Nouvelage

Reuters / Tuesday, September 29, 2015
A prototype of Google's own self-driving vehicle is seen during a media preview of Google's current autonomous vehicles in Mountain View, California September 29, 2015. REUTERS/Elijah Nouvelage
Close
6 / 27
Street scene data is visualized by a Google self-driving car during a presentation at a media preview of Google's prototype autonomous vehicles in Mountain View, California September 29, 2015. REUTERS/Elijah Nouvelage

Street scene data is visualized by a Google self-driving car during a presentation at a media preview of Google's prototype autonomous vehicles in Mountain View, California September 29, 2015. REUTERS/Elijah Nouvelage

Reuters / Tuesday, September 29, 2015
Street scene data is visualized by a Google self-driving car during a presentation at a media preview of Google's prototype autonomous vehicles in Mountain View, California September 29, 2015. REUTERS/Elijah Nouvelage
Close
7 / 27
The rear of a Lexus SUV equipped with Google self-driving sensors is seen during a media preview of Google's prototype autonomous vehicles in Mountain View, California September 29, 2015. REUTERS/Elijah Nouvelage

The rear of a Lexus SUV equipped with Google self-driving sensors is seen during a media preview of Google's prototype autonomous vehicles in Mountain View, California September 29, 2015. REUTERS/Elijah Nouvelage

Reuters / Tuesday, September 29, 2015
The rear of a Lexus SUV equipped with Google self-driving sensors is seen during a media preview of Google's prototype autonomous vehicles in Mountain View, California September 29, 2015. REUTERS/Elijah Nouvelage
Close
8 / 27
Video captured by a Google self-driving car, inset, is coupled with the same street scene as the data is visualized by the car during a presentation at a media preview of Google's prototype autonomous vehicles in Mountain View, California September 29, 2015. REUTERS/Elijah Nouvelage

Video captured by a Google self-driving car, inset, is coupled with the same street scene as the data is visualized by the car during a presentation at a media preview of Google's prototype autonomous vehicles in Mountain View, California September...more

Reuters / Tuesday, September 29, 2015
Video captured by a Google self-driving car, inset, is coupled with the same street scene as the data is visualized by the car during a presentation at a media preview of Google's prototype autonomous vehicles in Mountain View, California September 29, 2015. REUTERS/Elijah Nouvelage
Close
9 / 27
Mitsubishi Electric's self-driving concept car "EMIRAI3 xAUTO" is driven using the hands-free function during a media preview in Kamakura, south of Tokyo, Japan, October 14, 2015. REUTERS/Yuya Shino

Mitsubishi Electric's self-driving concept car "EMIRAI3 xAUTO" is driven using the hands-free function during a media preview in Kamakura, south of Tokyo, Japan, October 14, 2015. REUTERS/Yuya Shino

Reuters / Wednesday, October 14, 2015
Mitsubishi Electric's self-driving concept car "EMIRAI3 xAUTO" is driven using the hands-free function during a media preview in Kamakura, south of Tokyo, Japan, October 14, 2015. REUTERS/Yuya Shino
Close
10 / 27
An onboard display monitor of Mitsubishi Electric's self-driving concept car "EMIRAI3 xAUTO" shows a risk map of a right turn collision by analyzing both front camera images and the database of traffic accidents in the past during a media preview in Kamakura, south of Tokyo, Japan, October 14, 2015. REUTERS/Yuya Shino

An onboard display monitor of Mitsubishi Electric's self-driving concept car "EMIRAI3 xAUTO" shows a risk map of a right turn collision by analyzing both front camera images and the database of traffic accidents in the past during a media preview in...more

Reuters / Wednesday, October 14, 2015
An onboard display monitor of Mitsubishi Electric's self-driving concept car "EMIRAI3 xAUTO" shows a risk map of a right turn collision by analyzing both front camera images and the database of traffic accidents in the past during a media preview in Kamakura, south of Tokyo, Japan, October 14, 2015. REUTERS/Yuya Shino
Close
11 / 27
An autonomous self-driving vehicle goes onto the road during a demonstration in Singapore October 12, 2015. REUTERS/Edgar Su

An autonomous self-driving vehicle goes onto the road during a demonstration in Singapore October 12, 2015. REUTERS/Edgar Su

Reuters / Monday, October 12, 2015
An autonomous self-driving vehicle goes onto the road during a demonstration in Singapore October 12, 2015. REUTERS/Edgar Su
Close
12 / 27
A crew member inputs his route in an autonomous self-driving vehicle as it goes onto the road during a demonstration in Singapore October 12, 2015. REUTERS/Edgar Su

A crew member inputs his route in an autonomous self-driving vehicle as it goes onto the road during a demonstration in Singapore October 12, 2015. REUTERS/Edgar Su

Reuters / Monday, October 12, 2015
A crew member inputs his route in an autonomous self-driving vehicle as it goes onto the road during a demonstration in Singapore October 12, 2015. REUTERS/Edgar Su
Close
13 / 27
Toyota Motor Corp's self-driving technology "Mobility Teammate Concept" prototype car changes lane on the Metropolitan Expressway during the Toyota Advanced Technologies media preview in Tokyo, Japan, October 8, 2015. REUTERS/Yuya Shino

Toyota Motor Corp's self-driving technology "Mobility Teammate Concept" prototype car changes lane on the Metropolitan Expressway during the Toyota Advanced Technologies media preview in Tokyo, Japan, October 8, 2015. REUTERS/Yuya Shino

Reuters / Thursday, October 08, 2015
Toyota Motor Corp's self-driving technology "Mobility Teammate Concept" prototype car changes lane on the Metropolitan Expressway during the Toyota Advanced Technologies media preview in Tokyo, Japan, October 8, 2015. REUTERS/Yuya Shino
Close
14 / 27
The logo of Toyota Motor Corp's self-driving technology "Mobility Teammate Concept" is seen on a self-driving button on a steering wheel in Tokyo, Japan, October 8, 2015. REUTERS/Yuya Shino

The logo of Toyota Motor Corp's self-driving technology "Mobility Teammate Concept" is seen on a self-driving button on a steering wheel in Tokyo, Japan, October 8, 2015. REUTERS/Yuya Shino

Reuters / Thursday, October 08, 2015
The logo of Toyota Motor Corp's self-driving technology "Mobility Teammate Concept" is seen on a self-driving button on a steering wheel in Tokyo, Japan, October 8, 2015. REUTERS/Yuya Shino
Close
15 / 27
An "intelligent transportation system" (ITS) technology device, which communicates with vehicles to alert drivers of danger, is seen on an intersection at a street in Tokyo, Japan, October 8, 2015. REUTERS/Yuya Shino

An "intelligent transportation system" (ITS) technology device, which communicates with vehicles to alert drivers of danger, is seen on an intersection at a street in Tokyo, Japan, October 8, 2015. REUTERS/Yuya Shino

Reuters / Thursday, October 08, 2015
An "intelligent transportation system" (ITS) technology device, which communicates with vehicles to alert drivers of danger, is seen on an intersection at a street in Tokyo, Japan, October 8, 2015. REUTERS/Yuya Shino
Close
16 / 27
An onboard display monitor shows other vehicles as a staff member of Toyota Motor Corp drives its self-driving technology "Mobility Teammate Concept" prototype car hands-free on the Metropolitan Expressway in Tokyo, Japan, October 8, 2015. REUTERS/Yuya Shino

An onboard display monitor shows other vehicles as a staff member of Toyota Motor Corp drives its self-driving technology "Mobility Teammate Concept" prototype car hands-free on the Metropolitan Expressway in Tokyo, Japan, October 8, 2015....more

Reuters / Thursday, October 08, 2015
An onboard display monitor shows other vehicles as a staff member of Toyota Motor Corp drives its self-driving technology "Mobility Teammate Concept" prototype car hands-free on the Metropolitan Expressway in Tokyo, Japan, October 8, 2015. REUTERS/Yuya Shino
Close
17 / 27
An Actros autonomous truck by Mercedes-Benz (L), equipped with the intelligent Highway Pilot system, conducts its first drive along public highway A8 between Denkendorf and Stuttgart, Germany October 2, 2015. REUTERS/Michaela Rehle

An Actros autonomous truck by Mercedes-Benz (L), equipped with the intelligent Highway Pilot system, conducts its first drive along public highway A8 between Denkendorf and Stuttgart, Germany October 2, 2015. REUTERS/Michaela Rehle

Reuters / Friday, October 02, 2015
An Actros autonomous truck by Mercedes-Benz (L), equipped with the intelligent Highway Pilot system, conducts its first drive along public highway A8 between Denkendorf and Stuttgart, Germany October 2, 2015. REUTERS/Michaela Rehle
Close
18 / 27
A forward-looking sensor is seen mounted on a Delphi autonomous car before it departs Treasure Island for a cross-country trip from San Francisco to New York City in San Francisco, California March 22, 2015. REUTERS/Stephen Lam

A forward-looking sensor is seen mounted on a Delphi autonomous car before it departs Treasure Island for a cross-country trip from San Francisco to New York City in San Francisco, California March 22, 2015. REUTERS/Stephen Lam

Reuters / Sunday, March 22, 2015
A forward-looking sensor is seen mounted on a Delphi autonomous car before it departs Treasure Island for a cross-country trip from San Francisco to New York City in San Francisco, California March 22, 2015. REUTERS/Stephen Lam
Close
19 / 27
Rinspeed CEO Franck Rinderknecht shows the new Budii self-driving city car to Swiss Minister of Environment, Transport, Energy and Communications Doris Leuthard during the opening of the 85th International Motor Show in Geneva March 5, 2015. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann

Rinspeed CEO Franck Rinderknecht shows the new Budii self-driving city car to Swiss Minister of Environment, Transport, Energy and Communications Doris Leuthard during the opening of the 85th International Motor Show in Geneva March 5, 2015....more

Reuters / Thursday, March 05, 2015
Rinspeed CEO Franck Rinderknecht shows the new Budii self-driving city car to Swiss Minister of Environment, Transport, Energy and Communications Doris Leuthard during the opening of the 85th International Motor Show in Geneva March 5, 2015. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann
Close
20 / 27
Journalist surround the Mercedes-Benz F015 Luxury in Motion autonomous concept car after it was unveiled during the 2015 International Consumer Electronics Show (CES) in Las Vegas, Nevada January 5, 2015. REUTERS/Steve Marcus

Journalist surround the Mercedes-Benz F015 Luxury in Motion autonomous concept car after it was unveiled during the 2015 International Consumer Electronics Show (CES) in Las Vegas, Nevada January 5, 2015. REUTERS/Steve Marcus

Reuters / Tuesday, January 06, 2015
Journalist surround the Mercedes-Benz F015 Luxury in Motion autonomous concept car after it was unveiled during the 2015 International Consumer Electronics Show (CES) in Las Vegas, Nevada January 5, 2015. REUTERS/Steve Marcus
Close
21 / 27
The interior of the Mercedes-Benz F015 Luxury in Motion autonomous concept car is shown during the 2015 International Consumer Electronics Show (CES) in Las Vegas, Nevada January 5, 2015. REUTERS/Steve Marcus

The interior of the Mercedes-Benz F015 Luxury in Motion autonomous concept car is shown during the 2015 International Consumer Electronics Show (CES) in Las Vegas, Nevada January 5, 2015. REUTERS/Steve Marcus

Reuters / Tuesday, January 06, 2015
The interior of the Mercedes-Benz F015 Luxury in Motion autonomous concept car is shown during the 2015 International Consumer Electronics Show (CES) in Las Vegas, Nevada January 5, 2015. REUTERS/Steve Marcus
Close
22 / 27
A screen displays views from various onboard sensors in a Google self-driving vehicle at the Computer History Museum before a presentation in Mountain View, California May 13, 2014. REUTERS/Stephen Lam

A screen displays views from various onboard sensors in a Google self-driving vehicle at the Computer History Museum before a presentation in Mountain View, California May 13, 2014. REUTERS/Stephen Lam

Reuters / Tuesday, May 13, 2014
A screen displays views from various onboard sensors in a Google self-driving vehicle at the Computer History Museum before a presentation in Mountain View, California May 13, 2014. REUTERS/Stephen Lam
Close
23 / 27
A sensor is seen spinning atop a Google self-driving vehicle before a presentation at the Computer History Museum in Mountain View, California May 13, 2014. REUTERS/Stephen Lam

A sensor is seen spinning atop a Google self-driving vehicle before a presentation at the Computer History Museum in Mountain View, California May 13, 2014. REUTERS/Stephen Lam

Reuters / Tuesday, May 13, 2014
A sensor is seen spinning atop a Google self-driving vehicle before a presentation at the Computer History Museum in Mountain View, California May 13, 2014. REUTERS/Stephen Lam
Close
24 / 27
A sensor mounted on a Google self-driving vehicle is seen before a presentation at the Computer History Museum in Mountain View, California May 13, 2014. REUTERS/Stephen Lam

A sensor mounted on a Google self-driving vehicle is seen before a presentation at the Computer History Museum in Mountain View, California May 13, 2014. REUTERS/Stephen Lam

Reuters / Tuesday, May 13, 2014
A sensor mounted on a Google self-driving vehicle is seen before a presentation at the Computer History Museum in Mountain View, California May 13, 2014. REUTERS/Stephen Lam
Close
25 / 27
People ride on a driverless electric vehicle at the Nanyang Technological University (NTU) in Singapore September 4, 2013. REUTERS/Edgar Su

People ride on a driverless electric vehicle at the Nanyang Technological University (NTU) in Singapore September 4, 2013. REUTERS/Edgar Su

Reuters / Wednesday, September 04, 2013
People ride on a driverless electric vehicle at the Nanyang Technological University (NTU) in Singapore September 4, 2013. REUTERS/Edgar Su
Close
26 / 27
Daniel Goehring of the AutoNOMOS research team of the Artificial Intelligence Group at the Freie Universitaet (Free University) demonstrates a hands-free driving of the research car named 'MadeInGermany' during a test in Berlin, February 28, 2011. The car, a modified Volkswagen Passat, is controlled by 'BrainDriver' software with a neuroheadset device which interprets electroencephalography signals with additional support from latest radar sensing technology and cameras. The 'BrainDriver' application is a demonstration and not roadworthy yet. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

Daniel Goehring of the AutoNOMOS research team of the Artificial Intelligence Group at the Freie Universitaet (Free University) demonstrates a hands-free driving of the research car named 'MadeInGermany' during a test in Berlin, February 28, 2011....more

Reuters / Monday, February 28, 2011
Daniel Goehring of the AutoNOMOS research team of the Artificial Intelligence Group at the Freie Universitaet (Free University) demonstrates a hands-free driving of the research car named 'MadeInGermany' during a test in Berlin, February 28, 2011. The car, a modified Volkswagen Passat, is controlled by 'BrainDriver' software with a neuroheadset device which interprets electroencephalography signals with additional support from latest radar sensing technology and cameras. The 'BrainDriver' application is a demonstration and not roadworthy yet. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch
Close
27 / 27
View Again
View Next
Shades of Paris

Shades of Paris

Next Slideshows

Shades of Paris

Shades of Paris

As Autumn descends on the city of lights, a look at the French capital through the seasons.

Oct 13 2015
Schooling Pakistan

Schooling Pakistan

A look inside schools across the largely Muslim nation.

Oct 13 2015
Indigenous festival

Indigenous festival

The festival is held as a counter-celebration to Columbus Day and to promote Native American culture and history.

Oct 12 2015
Nobel Prize winners

Nobel Prize winners

The winners of the prestigious Nobel Prizes.

Oct 12 2015

MORE IN PICTURES

Road to the World Series

Road to the World Series

Highlights from the MLB playoffs.

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.

Rohingya's perilous journey

Rohingya's perilous journey

Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.

Ophelia turns London sky red

Ophelia turns London sky red

The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.

Today in Sports

Today in Sports

Our top sports photography of the day.

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast