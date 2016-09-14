Edition:
Driverless cars

Street scene data is visualized by a Google self-driving car during a presentation at a media preview of Google's prototype autonomous vehicles in Mountain View, California. REUTERS/Elijah Nouvelage

Reuters / Tuesday, September 29, 2015
A prototype of Google's own self-driving vehicle is seen during a media preview of Google's current autonomous vehicles in Mountain View, California. REUTERS/Elijah Nouvelage

Reuters / Tuesday, September 29, 2015
A roof mounted camera and radar system is shown on Uber's Ford Fusion self driving car during a demonstration of self-driving automotive technology in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. REUTERS/Aaron Josefczyk

Reuters / Wednesday, September 14, 2016
Li Zengwen, a development engineer at Changan Automobile, lifts his hands off the steering wheel as the car is on self-driving mode during a test drive on a highway in Beijing, China. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

Reuters / Friday, April 22, 2016
Hardware fills the cargo area of an autonomous drive Nissan Leaf during a media preview of autonomous Renault-Nissan Alliance vehicles in Sunnyvale, California. REUTERS/Noah Berger

Reuters / Thursday, January 07, 2016
The radar technology of a Tesla Model S containing autopilot features is pointed out during a Tesla event in Palo Alto, California. REUTERS/Beck Diefenbach

Reuters / Wednesday, October 14, 2015
Video captured by a Google self-driving car, inset, is coupled with the same street scene as the data is visualized by the car during a presentation at a media preview of Google's prototype autonomous vehicles in Mountain View, California. REUTERS/Elijah Nouvelage

Reuters / Tuesday, September 29, 2015
The rear of a Lexus SUV equipped with Google self-driving sensors is seen during a media preview of Google's prototype autonomous vehicles in Mountain View, California. REUTERS/Elijah Nouvelage

Reuters / Tuesday, September 29, 2015
A fleet of Uber's Ford Fusion self driving cars are shown during a demonstration of self-driving automotive technology in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. REUTERS/Aaron Josefczyk

Reuters / Wednesday, September 14, 2016
New autopilot features are demonstrated in a Tesla Model S during a Tesla event in Palo Alto, California. REUTERS/Beck Diefenbach

Reuters / Wednesday, October 14, 2015
Mitsubishi Electric's self-driving concept car "EMIRAI3 xAUTO" is driven using the hands-free function during a media preview in Kamakura, south of Tokyo. REUTERS/Yuya Shino

Reuters / Wednesday, October 14, 2015
An onboard display monitor of Mitsubishi Electric's self-driving concept car "EMIRAI3 xAUTO" shows a risk map of a right turn collision by analyzing both front camera images and the database of traffic accidents in the past during a media preview in Kamakura, south of Tokyo. REUTERS/Yuya Shino

Reuters / Wednesday, October 14, 2015
A crew member inputs his route in an autonomous self-driving vehicle as it goes onto the road during a demonstration in Singapore. REUTERS/Edgar Su

Reuters / Monday, October 12, 2015
Toyota Motor Corp's self-driving technology "Mobility Teammate Concept" prototype car changes lane on the Metropolitan Expressway during the Toyota Advanced Technologies media preview in Tokyo. REUTERS/Yuya Shino

Reuters / Thursday, October 08, 2015
The logo of Toyota Motor Corp's self-driving technology "Mobility Teammate Concept" is seen on a self-driving button on a steering wheel in Tokyo. REUTERS/Yuya Shino

Reuters / Thursday, October 08, 2015
An "intelligent transportation system" (ITS) technology device, which communicates with vehicles to alert drivers of danger, is seen on an intersection at a street in Tokyo. REUTERS/Yuya Shino

Reuters / Thursday, October 08, 2015
An onboard display monitor shows other vehicles as a staff member of Toyota Motor Corp drives its self-driving technology "Mobility Teammate Concept" prototype car hands-free on the Metropolitan Expressway in Tokyo. REUTERS/Yuya Shino

Reuters / Thursday, October 08, 2015
A screen displays views from various onboard sensors in a Google self-driving vehicle at the Computer History Museum before a presentation in Mountain View, California. REUTERS/Stephen Lam

Reuters / Tuesday, May 13, 2014
An Actros autonomous truck by Mercedes-Benz (L), equipped with the intelligent Highway Pilot system, conducts its first drive along public highway A8 between Denkendorf and Stuttgart, Germany. REUTERS/Michaela Rehle

Reuters / Friday, October 02, 2015
Daniel Goehring of the AutoNOMOS research team of the Artificial Intelligence Group at the Freie Universitaet (Free University) demonstrates a hands-free driving of the research car named 'MadeInGermany' during a test in Berlin. The car, a modified Volkswagen Passat, is controlled by 'BrainDriver' software with a neuroheadset device which interprets electroencephalography signals with additional support from latest radar sensing technology and cameras. . REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

Reuters / Monday, February 28, 2011
A sensor is seen spinning atop a Google self-driving vehicle before a presentation at the Computer History Museum in Mountain View, California. REUTERS/Stephen Lam

Reuters / Tuesday, May 13, 2014
People ride on a driverless electric vehicle at the Nanyang Technological University (NTU) in Singapore. REUTERS/Edgar Su

Reuters / Wednesday, September 04, 2013
The interior of the Mercedes-Benz F015 Luxury in Motion autonomous concept car is shown during the 2015 International Consumer Electronics Show (CES) in Las Vegas. REUTERS/Steve Marcus

Reuters / Tuesday, January 06, 2015
An autonomous self-driving vehicle goes onto the road during a demonstration in Singapore. REUTERS/Edgar Su

Reuters / Monday, October 12, 2015
