Driverless cars
A prototype of Google's own self-driving vehicle is seen during a media preview of Google's current autonomous vehicles in Mountain View, California. REUTERS/Elijah Nouvelage
New autopilot features are demonstrated in a Tesla Model S during a Tesla event in Palo Alto, California. REUTERS/Beck Diefenbach
The radar technology of a Tesla Model S containing autopilot features is pointed out during a Tesla event in Palo Alto, California. REUTERS/Beck Diefenbach
Video captured by a Google self-driving car, inset, is coupled with the same street scene as the data is visualized by the car during a presentation at a media preview of Google's prototype autonomous vehicles in Mountain View, California. ...more
Street scene data is visualized by a Google self-driving car during a presentation at a media preview of Google's prototype autonomous vehicles in Mountain View, California. REUTERS/Elijah Nouvelage
The rear of a Lexus SUV equipped with Google self-driving sensors is seen during a media preview of Google's prototype autonomous vehicles in Mountain View, California. REUTERS/Elijah Nouvelage
Mitsubishi Electric's self-driving concept car "EMIRAI3 xAUTO" is driven using the hands-free function during a media preview in Kamakura, south of Tokyo. REUTERS/Yuya Shino
An onboard display monitor of Mitsubishi Electric's self-driving concept car "EMIRAI3 xAUTO" shows a risk map of a right turn collision by analyzing both front camera images and the database of traffic accidents in the past during a media preview in...more
The Tesla Model S version 7.0 software update containing autopilot features are demonstrated during a Tesla event in Palo Alto, California. REUTERS/Beck Diefenbach
A crew member inputs his route in an autonomous self-driving vehicle as it goes onto the road during a demonstration in Singapore. REUTERS/Edgar Su
Toyota Motor Corp's self-driving technology "Mobility Teammate Concept" prototype car changes lane on the Metropolitan Expressway during the Toyota Advanced Technologies media preview in Tokyo. REUTERS/Yuya Shino
The logo of Toyota Motor Corp's self-driving technology "Mobility Teammate Concept" is seen on a self-driving button on a steering wheel in Tokyo. REUTERS/Yuya Shino
An "intelligent transportation system" (ITS) technology device, which communicates with vehicles to alert drivers of danger, is seen on an intersection at a street in Tokyo. REUTERS/Yuya Shino
An onboard display monitor shows other vehicles as a staff member of Toyota Motor Corp drives its self-driving technology "Mobility Teammate Concept" prototype car hands-free on the Metropolitan Expressway in Tokyo. REUTERS/Yuya Shino
A screen displays views from various onboard sensors in a Google self-driving vehicle at the Computer History Museum before a presentation in Mountain View, California. REUTERS/Stephen Lam
An Actros autonomous truck by Mercedes-Benz (L), equipped with the intelligent Highway Pilot system, conducts its first drive along public highway A8 between Denkendorf and Stuttgart, Germany. REUTERS/Michaela Rehle
Daniel Goehring of the AutoNOMOS research team of the Artificial Intelligence Group at the Freie Universitaet (Free University) demonstrates a hands-free driving of the research car named 'MadeInGermany' during a test in Berlin. The car, a modified...more
A sensor is seen spinning atop a Google self-driving vehicle before a presentation at the Computer History Museum in Mountain View, California. REUTERS/Stephen Lam
People ride on a driverless electric vehicle at the Nanyang Technological University (NTU) in Singapore. REUTERS/Edgar Su
The interior of the Mercedes-Benz F015 Luxury in Motion autonomous concept car is shown during the 2015 International Consumer Electronics Show (CES) in Las Vegas. REUTERS/Steve Marcus
Rinspeed CEO Franck Rinderknecht shows the new Budii self-driving city car to Swiss Minister of Environment, Transport, Energy and Communications Doris Leuthard during the opening of the 85th International Motor Show in Geneva. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann
An autonomous self-driving vehicle goes onto the road during a demonstration in Singapore. REUTERS/Edgar Su
