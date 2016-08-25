Drones deliver
A delivery drone performs a test flight with a Domino's pizza box in Auckland, New Zealand. Domino's/Handout via REUTERS
A drone surveys the top of a collapsed pagoda after an earthquake in Bagan, Myanmar. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun
A drone with a camera follows Ronan Chabot of France as he drives his Toyota through the water during the Buenos Aires-Rosario prologue stage of Dakar Rally 2016 in Arrecifes, Argentina. REUTERS/Marcos Brindicci
Drones hover as a model presents a creation by Bulgarian designers Livia Stoianova and Yassen Samouilov as part of their Haute Couture Spring/Summer 2016 fashion show for fashion house On Aura Tout Vu in Paris. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
Film crew trying to catch a drone during the America's Cup 2016 sailing race in Portsmouth, Britain. Reuters / Henry Browne Livepic
A drone intercepted by police as it was being flown near a north London prison is seen in this handout photograph released on August 22, 2016, in London, Britain. Metropolitan Police/Handout via REUTERS
A drone delivers a life jacket to members of the Russian Emergencies Ministry as they take part in a training session, part of the preparation for Russian Orthodox Epiphany celebrations, on the suburbs of Moscow. REUTERS/Maxim Zmeyev
Local police officer Agustin Mirete holds a drone equipped with a camera used for surveillance tasks in front of Poniente beach at the eastern costal town of Benidorm, Spain. REUTERS/Heino Kalis
A Zipline delivery drone releases its payload midair during a flight demonstration at an undisclosed location in the San Francisco Bay Area, California. REUTERS/Stephen Lam
