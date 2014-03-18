Drones over Paris
A pilot flies a drone at the 4th Intergalactic Meeting of Phantom's Pilots (MIPP) in an open secure area in the Bois de Boulogne, western Paris, March 16, 2014. Drone operators in France are required to complete a training course to fly an unmanned...more
A pilot flies a drone at the 4th Intergalactic Meeting of Phantom's Pilots (MIPP) in an open secure area in the Bois de Boulogne, western Paris, March 16, 2014. Drone operators in France are required to complete a training course to fly an unmanned aerial vehicle and also receive written approval for flights in urban areas. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
A pilot flies a drone at the 4th MIPP in an open secure area in the Bois de Boulogne, western Paris, March 16, 2014. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
A pilot flies a drone at the 4th MIPP in an open secure area in the Bois de Boulogne, western Paris, March 16, 2014. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
A pilot flies a Phantom drone by DJI company at the 4th MIPP in an open secure area in the Bois de Boulogne, western Paris, March 16, 2014. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
A pilot flies a Phantom drone by DJI company at the 4th MIPP in an open secure area in the Bois de Boulogne, western Paris, March 16, 2014. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
Drones enthusiasts gather at the 4th MIPP in an open secure area in the Bois de Boulogne, western Paris, March 16, 2014. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
Drones enthusiasts gather at the 4th MIPP in an open secure area in the Bois de Boulogne, western Paris, March 16, 2014. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
An octocopter flies during the 4th MIPP in an open secure area in the Bois de Boulogne, western Paris, March 16, 2014. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
An octocopter flies during the 4th MIPP in an open secure area in the Bois de Boulogne, western Paris, March 16, 2014. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
Drones enthusiasts and spectators gather at the 4th MIPP in an open secure area in the Bois de Boulogne, western Paris, March 16, 2014. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
Drones enthusiasts and spectators gather at the 4th MIPP in an open secure area in the Bois de Boulogne, western Paris, March 16, 2014. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
A pilot checks his drone at the 4th MIPP in an open secure area in the Bois de Boulogne, western Paris, March 16, 2014. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
A pilot checks his drone at the 4th MIPP in an open secure area in the Bois de Boulogne, western Paris, March 16, 2014. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
Drones enthusiasts gather at the 4th MIPP in an open secure area in the Bois de Boulogne, western Paris, March 16, 2014. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
Drones enthusiasts gather at the 4th MIPP in an open secure area in the Bois de Boulogne, western Paris, March 16, 2014. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
A Phantom drone by DJI company, equipped with a camera, flies during the 4th MIPP in an open secure area in the Bois de Boulogne, western Paris, March 16, 2014. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
A Phantom drone by DJI company, equipped with a camera, flies during the 4th MIPP in an open secure area in the Bois de Boulogne, western Paris, March 16, 2014. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
A drone flies during the 4th MIPP in an open secure area in the Bois de Boulogne, western Paris, March 16, 2014. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
A drone flies during the 4th MIPP in an open secure area in the Bois de Boulogne, western Paris, March 16, 2014. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
Drones hover during the 4th MIPP in an open secure area in the Bois de Boulogne, western Paris, March 16, 2014. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
Drones hover during the 4th MIPP in an open secure area in the Bois de Boulogne, western Paris, March 16, 2014. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
An octocopter flies during the 4th MIPP in an open secure area in the Bois de Boulogne, western Paris, March 16, 2014. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
An octocopter flies during the 4th MIPP in an open secure area in the Bois de Boulogne, western Paris, March 16, 2014. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
A sign prevents spectators from entering a secure area during the 4th MIPP in the Bois de Boulogne, western Paris, March 16, 2014. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
A sign prevents spectators from entering a secure area during the 4th MIPP in the Bois de Boulogne, western Paris, March 16, 2014. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
A pilot flies a drone at the 4th MIPP in an open secure area in the Bois de Boulogne, western Paris, March 16, 2014. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
A pilot flies a drone at the 4th MIPP in an open secure area in the Bois de Boulogne, western Paris, March 16, 2014. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
A 'Phantom 2' drone by DJI company flies during the 4th MIPP in an open secure area in the Bois de Boulogne, western Paris, March 16, 2014. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
A 'Phantom 2' drone by DJI company flies during the 4th MIPP in an open secure area in the Bois de Boulogne, western Paris, March 16, 2014. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
A pilot checks his drone at the 4th MIPP in an open secure area in the Bois de Boulogne, western Paris, March 16, 2014. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
A pilot checks his drone at the 4th MIPP in an open secure area in the Bois de Boulogne, western Paris, March 16, 2014. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
A drone flies near spectators at the 4th MIPP in an open secure area in the Bois de Boulogne, western Paris, March 16, 2014. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
A drone flies near spectators at the 4th MIPP in an open secure area in the Bois de Boulogne, western Paris, March 16, 2014. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
Next Slideshows
Crimea's Tatars in the minority
Muslim Tatars make up 12 percent of Crimea's population.
Holi, festival of colors
Holi, also known as the Festival of Colors, heralds the beginning of spring and is celebrated all over India.
Mementos of Korea's divided families
Reuters photographer Kim Hong-Ji photographs people who defected from North Korea and asks what their most treasured memory is.
Dressed for Purim
Purim is a celebration of the Jews' salvation from genocide in ancient Persia.
MORE IN PICTURES
Road to the World Series
Highlights from the MLB playoffs.
Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain
Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.
Deadliest wildfires in California history
Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.
Rohingya's perilous journey
Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.
Ophelia turns London sky red
The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.
Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa
U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.
Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area
Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.
Today in Sports
Our top sports photography of the day.
Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital
Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.