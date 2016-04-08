Drought and hunger in Africa
A man walks past the carcass of sheep that died from the El Nino-related drought in Marodijeex town of southern Hargeysa, in northern Somalia's semi-autonomous Somaliland region, April 7, 2016. The United Nations World Food Programme said some 14...more
Birds hover over a donkey that villagers say died due to the effects of drought in rural Masvingo, Zimbabwe, January 21, 2016. REUTERS/Philimon Bulawayo
A family walks with their goats and sheep in search of water during a El Nino-related drought in Marodijeex town of southern Hargeysa, in northern Somalia's semi-autonomous Somaliland region, April 7, 2016. REUTERS/Feisal Omar
A maize plant is seen among other dried maize at a field in Hoopstad, a maize-producing district in the Free State province, South Africa, January 13, 2016. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko
Children look at their sheep affected by the El Nino-related drought at a temporary shelter in Marodijeex town of southern Hargeysa, in northern Somalia's semi-autonomous Somaliland region, April 7, 2016. REUTERS/Feisal Omar
Livestock drink from a drying river outside Utrecht, a small town in the northwest of KwaZulu-Natal, South Africa, November 8, 2015. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko
A woman sits next to her sheep affected by the El Nino-related drought at a temporary shelter in Marodijeex town of southern Hargeysa, in northern Somalia's semi-autonomous Somaliland region, April 7, 2016. REUTERS/Feisal Omar
A subsistence farmer holds a stunted maize cob in his field outside Harare, Zimbabwe, January 20, 2016. REUTERS/Philimon Bulawayo
Children pump water at the last tap with running water in their village after water to the other communal taps was cut off due to drought in Masotsheni, north of Durban, South Africa, January 22, 2016. REUTERS/Rogan Ward
Men attempt to get a malnourished cow on its feet in rural Masvingo, Zimbabwe, January 21, 2016. REUTERS/Philimon Bulawayo
Children walk to the last tap with running water in their village after water to the other communal taps was cut off due to drought in Qwabe, north of Durban, South Africa, January 22, 2016. REUTERS/Rogan Ward
A woman gets water from a well dug in the Black Imfolozi River bed, which is dry due to drought, near Ulundi, northeast of Durban, South Africa January 20, 2016. REUTERS/Rogan Ward
Mejury Tererai, 31, walks past a traditional maize granary near Gokwe, Zimbabwe, May 20, 2015. REUTERS/Philimon Bulawayo
The remains of a cow are seen on a dry riverbed outside Utrecht, a small town in the northwest of KwaZulu-Natal, South Africa November 8, 2015. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko
People queue to collect water from a tank as water to homes has been cut off due to the drought in KwaMsane, northeast of Durban, South Africa January 20, 2016. REUTERS/Rogan Ward
A malnourished cow walks past huts in rural Masvingo, Zimbabwe, January 21, 2016. REUTERS/Philimon Bulawayo
A man and his grandchildren collect water from the Nkuzana River as water to homes has been cut off due to drought near Pongola, northeast of Durban, South Africa January 20, 2016. REUTERS/Rogan Ward
Talent Cele, a new farmer, is seen at his farm outside Utrecht, a small town in the northwest of KwaZulu-Natal, South Africa November 8, 2015. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko
A woman fetches drinking water from a well along a dry Chemumvuri river near Gokwe, Zimbabwe, May 20, 2015. REUTERS/Philimon Bulawayo
Cattle drink water from a dam, which is almost dry due to drought, near Nongoma, northeast of Durban, South Africa January 20, 2016. REUTERS/Rogan Ward
