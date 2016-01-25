Drought and hunger in Africa

Birds hover over a donkey that villagers say died due to the effects of drought in rural Masvingo, Zimbabwe, January 21, 2016. The United Nations World Food Programme said some 14 million people face hunger in southern Africa because of a drought...more

Birds hover over a donkey that villagers say died due to the effects of drought in rural Masvingo, Zimbabwe, January 21, 2016. The United Nations World Food Programme said some 14 million people face hunger in southern Africa because of a drought that has been exacerbated by an El Nino weather pattern. REUTERS/Philimon Bulawayo

