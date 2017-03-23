Drought brings disease fears in Kenya
A woman carries a water canister in a village near Loiyangalani, Kenya. The Kenyan government said 2.7 million people are affected by the drought. It estimates 20 percent of livestock has died in the arid and semi-arid counties, an area comprising...more
A Turkana tribesman walks in front of burned goats' carcasses in a village near Loiyangalani, Kenya. Villagers in northern Kenya have begun to burn piles of animal carcases, hoping to head off an outbreak of disease as their livestock starve to death...more
Turkana's collect carcasses of goats to be burned in a village near Loiyangalani, Kenya. Nomadic communities store their savings in animals rather than banks and each carcass is a major loss. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
A sick Turkana tribesman sits in the bush in a village near Loiyangalani, Kenya. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
Donkeys walk in front of a boat on a beach of Lake Turkana near Loiyangalani, Kenya. The government is running a "destocking" program, which pays herders for animals they would struggle to sell. It pays 2,000 Kenya shillings ($20) for a goat or a...more
A Turkana tribeswoman holds her child in a village near Loiyangalani, Kenya. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
A boy carries a carcass of a goat in a village near Loiyangalani, Kenya. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
A Turkana tribesman burns goats carcasses in a village near Loiyangalani, Kenya. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
A dead goat is seen in Turkana tribes village near Loiyangalani, Kenya. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
A sick Turkana tribesman sits in dry bush in a village near Loiyangalani, Kenya. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
A dead goat is seen near Loiyangalani, Kenya. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
Turkana tribesmen collect goats carcasses to burn them in a village near Loiyangalani, Kenya. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
A dead goat is seen in Turkana tribes village near Loiyangalani, Kenya. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
A Turkana boy holds a plastic carrying his breakfast in a village near Loiyangalani, Kenya. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
A Turkana tribes village is seen near Loiyangalani, Kenya. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
A Turkana tribeswoman walks with goats in a village near Loiyangalani, Kenya. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
A Turkana tribesman collects goats carcasses to burn them in a village near Loiyangalani, Kenya. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
A Turkana tribeswoman holds her child next to the construction site of her cabin in a village near Loiyangalani, Kenya. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
Next Slideshows
Volunteers feed Venezuela's poor
Citizens assemble and distribute meals to the poor in Venezuela, in the fourth year of a crushing recession that has forced many to skip meals and jostle for...
Shooting outside UK parliament
Five people were killed and about 40 injured in London after a car ploughed into pedestrians and an attacker stabbed a policeman close to the British...
Floods, landslides spread havoc in Peru
Severe droughts give way to some of the country's most devastating downpours in decades.
Drones in the sky
The varied roles of drones.
MORE IN PICTURES
Photos of the week
Our top photos from the past week.
Postcards from Pyongyang
Street scenes from the reclusive nation as North Korea prepares to mark the 105th anniversary of the birth of founding father Kim Il-sung.
First 100 days of Trump
Major moments from the first days of the Trump administration.
North Korea's Kim family tree
The status of the ruling Kim family of North Korea, the world's only hereditary totalitarian Stalinist state.
Celebrating Holy Week
Christians around the world celebrate the week leading up to Easter Sunday.
Songkran water festival
The Songkran festival, also known as the water festival, marks the start of Thailand's traditional New Year and is believed to wash away bad luck.
Chocolate printed in 3D
Beer bottles and bunnies are printed in 3D at the Belgian chocolate company Miam Factory.
New York auto show
Highlights from the 2017 New York International Auto Show.
Mosul's lion and bear saved
Simba the lion and Lola the bear, the last two surviving animals from Mosul's zoo that was destroyed by fighting between Iraqi forces and Islamic State, reach safer ground in Jordan.