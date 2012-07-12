Edition:
Drought destroys Iowa's corn

<p>A man mows grass in front of a drought stricken corn field in Welton, Iowa July 12, 2012. Drought in the Midwest worsened over the past week, with a third of the nine-state region in severe to exceptional drought in the week ended July 10, the Drought Monitor said. In Iowa, the top U.S. corn-growing state, about 13 percent of the state is now in severe drought, with the worst-hit areas in the east-central section and southeastern corner of the state. REUTERS/Adrees Latif</p>

Thursday, July 12, 2012

A man mows grass in front of a drought stricken corn field in Welton, Iowa July 12, 2012. Drought in the Midwest worsened over the past week, with a third of the nine-state region in severe to exceptional drought in the week ended July 10, the Drought Monitor said. In Iowa, the top U.S. corn-growing state, about 13 percent of the state is now in severe drought, with the worst-hit areas in the east-central section and southeastern corner of the state. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

<p>A drought stricken corn field is seen in DeWitt, Iowa July 12, 2012. REUTERS/Adrees Latif</p>

<p>A drought stricken corn plant rises above others at a plantation in DeWitt, Iowa July 12, 2012. REUTERS/Adrees Latif</p>

<p>Bob Spidle watches over corn kernels being transferred into a truck from a silo in Welton, Iowa July 12, 2012. REUTERS/Adrees Latif</p>

<p>Kernels of corn are dropped into a large truck from a silo in Welton, Iowa July 12, 2012. REUTERS/Adrees Latif</p>

<p>A farmer poses with a handful of corn kernels in DeWitt, Iowa July 12, 2012. REUTERS/Adrees Latif</p>

<p>Jack Smith, 11, stretches over soybean plants while removing weeds from the field with other members of his church youth group during their summer holidays in Brooklyn, Iowa, July 11, 2012. REUTERS/Adrees Latif</p>

<p>A corn plant, damaged due to lack of water, is photographed in a corn field in Centerville, Iowa July 11, 2012. Scorching heat and rain-less skies continued to frustrate U.S. Midwestern farmers, with damage to the corn and soybean crops growing more dire by the day. REUTERS/Adrees Latif</p>

<p>Wild flowers grow in the foreground as a man sprays roadside plants with insecticide in front of a drought stricken corn field in DeWitt, Iowa July 12, 2012. REUTERS/Adrees Latif</p>

<p>A farmer breaks open a ear of corn while surveying his crop in Mystic, Iowa, July 11, 2012. REUTERS/Adrees Latif</p>

<p>A drought stricken corn field is seen in DeWitt, Iowa July 12, 2012. REUTERS/Adrees Latif</p>

<p>A farmer sprays a combination of insecticide and fungicide on a corn plantation in DeWitt, Iowa July 12, 2012. REUTERS/Adrees Latif</p>

<p>An insect, commonly referred by local farmers as the Japanese beetle, eats the silk off the head of a corn in DeWitt, Iowa July 12, 2012. REUTERS/Adrees Latif</p>

<p>A drought stricken corn field is seen in DeWitt, Iowa July 12, 2012. REUTERS/Adrees Latif</p>

<p>A tractor leaves a trail of dust while moving between a soybean crop and a corn field in DeWitt, Iowa July 12, 2012. REUTERS/Adrees Latif</p>

