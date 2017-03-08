Drought-hit Somalia faces famine
An internally displaced Somali woman holds her malnourished child fitted with a nasogastric tube inside a ward dedicated for diarrhoea patients at the Banadir hospital in Mogadishu, Somalia. Somali mothers are facing an agonizing choice over how to...more
An internally displaced Somali child sits in front of their family makeshift shelter at their camp in Mogadishu. "If there's a very small amount of food, we give it to those who need it the most - the youngest," said Fatuma Abdille, who arrived in...more
Internally displaced Somali children eat boiled rice outside their family's makeshift shelter at the Al-cadaala camp in Mogadishu. The drought has shriveled grass and dried up water holes. In Bay, a key agricultural region, the United Nations says...more
An internally displaced Somali woman receives treatment inside a ward dedicated for diarrhoea patients at the Banadir hospital in Mogadishu. Now the United Nations is warning that the country risks a repeat of the 2011 famine that killed around...more
Internally displaced Somali children eat boiled rice outside their family's makeshift shelter at the Al-cadaala camp in Mogadishu. The current drought is threatening to turn into famine, with at least 360,000 Somali children severely malnourished,...more
A general view shows a section of the Al-cadaala camp of the internally displaced people following the famine in Mogadishu. Somalia had been plagued by civil war for more than a quarter of a century. Insecurity prevents aid workers from accessing...more
An internally displaced malnourished child receives treatment inside a ward dedicated for diarrhoea patients at the Banadir hospital in Mogadishu. As water sources evaporate, many families are forced to drink water infected with deadly cholera...more
An internally displaced Somali woman uses an asthmatic inhaler outside their family makeshift shelter at their camp in Mogadishu. REUTERS/Feisal Omar
An internally displaced Somali child is screened for malnutrition before receiving treatment inside a ward dedicated for diarrhoea patients at the Banadir hospital in Mogadishu. REUTERS/Feisal Omar
A general view shows internally displaced Somalis receiving treatment inside a ward dedicated for diarrhoea patients at the Banadir hospital in Mogadishu. REUTERS/Feisal Omar
Internally displaced Somali children sit inside their general shelter at the Al-cadaala camp in Mogadishu. REUTERS/Feisal Omar
Internally displaced Somali people arrange their jerrycans to collect water from a tap at the Al-cadaala camp in Mogadishu. REUTERS/Feisal Omar
An internally displaced Somali man carries his son into a ward dedicated for diarrhoea patients in Banadir hospital in Mogadishu. REUTERS/Feisal Omar
Internally displaced Somali children are seen outside their family's makeshift shelter at the Al-cadaala camp in Mogadishu. REUTERS/Feisal Omar
An internally displaced Somali woman receives treatment inside a ward dedicated for diarrhoea patients at the Banadir hospital in Mogadishu. REUTERS/Feisal Omar
An internally displaced Somali woman sits with her children inside their general shelter at the Al-cadaala camp in Mogadishu. REUTERS/Feisal Omar
An internally displaced Somali woman holds her child receiving treatment inside a ward dedicated for diarrhoea patients at the Banadir hospital in Mogadishu. REUTERS/Feisal Omar
An internally displaced Somali woman prepares traditional pancakes outside their family makeshift shelter at the Al-cadaala camp in Mogadishu. REUTERS/Feisal Omar
