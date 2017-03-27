Drought-hit Somalia faces famine
A dust storm sweeps through makeshift camps in Baidoa, west of Somalia's capital Mogadishu. REUTERS/Feisal Omar
Paramedics assist an internally displaced Somali child from an ambulance as he arrives at the Banadir hospital in Mogadishu. REUTERS/Feisal Omar
An internally displaced Somali woman assists her son as he vomits inside a ward dedicated for diarrhea patients in Banadir hospital in Mogadishu. REUTERS/Feisal Omar
An internally displaced Somali woman who fled from drought stricken regions receives treatment inside a hospital ward for diarrhea patients in Baidoa, west of Mogadishu. REUTERS/Feisal Omar
Internally displaced Somali people are seen outside their shelter after fleeing from drought stricken regions at a makeshift camp in Baidoa, west of Mogadishu. REUTERS/Feisal Omar
Internally displaced Somali families rest as they flee from drought stricken regions in Lower Shabelle region before entering makeshift camps in Mogadishu. REUTERS/Feisal Omar
Internally displaced Somali women gather to collect water from a plastic pan after fleeing from drought stricken regions near a makeshift camp in Baidoa, west of Mogadishu. REUTERS/Feisal Omar
An internally displaced Somali man gestures after fleeing from drought stricken regions at makeshift camps in Baidoa, west of Mogadishu. REUTERS/Feisal Omar
Internally displaced Somali people carry a man with a broken leg as they flee from drought stricken regions in Lower Shabelle region before entering makeshift camps in Mogadishu. REUTERS/Feisal Omar
An internally displaced Somali child who fled from drought stricken regions receives treatment inside a hospital ward for diarrhea patients in Baidoa, west of Mogadishu. REUTERS/Feisal Omar
An internally displaced Somali woman holds her malnourished child fitted with a nasogastric tube inside a ward dedicated for diarrhoea patients at the Banadir hospital in Mogadishu. REUTERS/Feisal Omar
Internally displaced Somali children eat boiled rice outside their family's makeshift shelter at the Al-cadaala camp in Mogadishu. REUTERS/Feisal Omar
A general view shows a section of the Al-cadaala camp of the internally displaced people following the famine in Mogadishu. REUTERS/Feisal Omar
An internally displaced malnourished child receives treatment inside a ward dedicated for diarrhea patients at the Banadir hospital in Mogadishu. REUTERS/Feisal Omar
An internally displaced Somali woman uses an asthmatic inhaler outside their family makeshift shelter at their camp in Mogadishu. REUTERS/Feisal Omar
A general view shows internally displaced Somalis receiving treatment inside a ward dedicated for diarrhea patients at the Banadir hospital in Mogadishu. REUTERS/Feisal Omar
Internally displaced Somali children sit inside their general shelter at the Al-cadaala camp in Mogadishu. REUTERS/Feisal Omar
An internally displaced Somali woman holds her child receiving treatment inside a ward dedicated for diarroea patients at the Banadir hospital in Mogadishu. REUTERS/Feisal Omar
An internally displaced Somali woman prepares traditional pancakes outside their family makeshift shelter at the Al-cadaala camp in Mogadishu. REUTERS/Feisal Omar
