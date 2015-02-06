Edition:
United States
Pictures | Fri Feb 6, 2015 | 10:56am EST

Drought reveals lost town

A former resident of Igarata, Irene De Almeida, 65, holds a photograph of the city before it was submerged in 1969, as she sits on the main street of the old city in front of Jaguari reservoir, in Igarata, Sao Paulo State, Brazil February 4, 2015. The ruins of a sunken town which had remained underwater since 1969 have re-emerged, as parts of Brazil grapple with the country's worst drought in 80 years. The Jaguari River in Sao Paulo is 30 meters below its normal level, revealing the old structures of the former town of Igarata, including the church, its main street, a square, parts of old benches and a cross. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

A former resident of Igarata, Irene De Almeida, 65, holds a photograph of the city before it was submerged in 1969, as she sits on the main street of the old city in front of Jaguari reservoir, in Igarata, Sao Paulo State, Brazil February 4, 2015....more

Reuters / Thursday, February 05, 2015
A former resident of Igarata, Irene De Almeida, 65, holds a photograph of the city before it was submerged in 1969, as she sits on the main street of the old city in front of Jaguari reservoir, in Igarata, Sao Paulo State, Brazil February 4, 2015. The ruins of a sunken town which had remained underwater since 1969 have re-emerged, as parts of Brazil grapple with the country's worst drought in 80 years. The Jaguari River in Sao Paulo is 30 meters below its normal level, revealing the old structures of the former town of Igarata, including the church, its main street, a square, parts of old benches and a cross. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
Close
1 / 13
Stairs of Igarata are seen in front of Jaguari reservoir, in Igarata, Sao Paulo state, February 4, 2015. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

Stairs of Igarata are seen in front of Jaguari reservoir, in Igarata, Sao Paulo state, February 4, 2015. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

Reuters / Thursday, February 05, 2015
Stairs of Igarata are seen in front of Jaguari reservoir, in Igarata, Sao Paulo state, February 4, 2015. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
Close
2 / 13
A former resident of Igarata, Tata, is seen in a boat next to part of the walls of the old school inside the Jaguari reservoir, in Igarata, Sao Paulo State, February 4, 2015. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

A former resident of Igarata, Tata, is seen in a boat next to part of the walls of the old school inside the Jaguari reservoir, in Igarata, Sao Paulo State, February 4, 2015. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

Reuters / Thursday, February 05, 2015
A former resident of Igarata, Tata, is seen in a boat next to part of the walls of the old school inside the Jaguari reservoir, in Igarata, Sao Paulo State, February 4, 2015. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
Close
3 / 13
A former resident of Igarata, Piche, 62, holds a brick of the old city on the main street, in front of Jaguari reservoir, in Igarata, Sao Paulo State, February 4, 2015. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

A former resident of Igarata, Piche, 62, holds a brick of the old city on the main street, in front of Jaguari reservoir, in Igarata, Sao Paulo State, February 4, 2015. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

Reuters / Thursday, February 05, 2015
A former resident of Igarata, Piche, 62, holds a brick of the old city on the main street, in front of Jaguari reservoir, in Igarata, Sao Paulo State, February 4, 2015. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
Close
4 / 13
Trees rise out of the Jaguari reservoir in Sao Paulo State, February 4, 2015. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

Trees rise out of the Jaguari reservoir in Sao Paulo State, February 4, 2015. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

Reuters / Thursday, February 05, 2015
Trees rise out of the Jaguari reservoir in Sao Paulo State, February 4, 2015. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
Close
5 / 13
The broken stairs of a house and a swan float are seen next to a landslide in the Jaguari reservoir, Sao Paulo State, February 4, 2015. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

The broken stairs of a house and a swan float are seen next to a landslide in the Jaguari reservoir, Sao Paulo State, February 4, 2015. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

Reuters / Thursday, February 05, 2015
The broken stairs of a house and a swan float are seen next to a landslide in the Jaguari reservoir, Sao Paulo State, February 4, 2015. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
Close
6 / 13
A former resident of Igarata, Tata, stands on his boat next to cracked ground, in front of the walls (rear) of the old school inside the Jaguari reservoir, Sao Paulo State, February 4, 2015. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

A former resident of Igarata, Tata, stands on his boat next to cracked ground, in front of the walls (rear) of the old school inside the Jaguari reservoir, Sao Paulo State, February 4, 2015. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

Reuters / Thursday, February 05, 2015
A former resident of Igarata, Tata, stands on his boat next to cracked ground, in front of the walls (rear) of the old school inside the Jaguari reservoir, Sao Paulo State, February 4, 2015. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
Close
7 / 13
The walls of Igarata's old school are seen on Jaguari reservoir, Sao Paulo State, February 4, 2015. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

The walls of Igarata's old school are seen on Jaguari reservoir, Sao Paulo State, February 4, 2015. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

Reuters / Thursday, February 05, 2015
The walls of Igarata's old school are seen on Jaguari reservoir, Sao Paulo State, February 4, 2015. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
Close
8 / 13
A former resident of Igarata, Irene De Almeida, 65, points to the city's church in an old photograph, in front of Jaguari reservoir, in Igarata, Sao Paulo State, February 4, 2015. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

A former resident of Igarata, Irene De Almeida, 65, points to the city's church in an old photograph, in front of Jaguari reservoir, in Igarata, Sao Paulo State, February 4, 2015. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

Reuters / Thursday, February 05, 2015
A former resident of Igarata, Irene De Almeida, 65, points to the city's church in an old photograph, in front of Jaguari reservoir, in Igarata, Sao Paulo State, February 4, 2015. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
Close
9 / 13
Tourists take pictures on the square in Igarata in front of Jaguari reservoir, in Igarata, Sao Paulo State, February 4, 2015. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

Tourists take pictures on the square in Igarata in front of Jaguari reservoir, in Igarata, Sao Paulo State, February 4, 2015. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

Reuters / Thursday, February 05, 2015
Tourists take pictures on the square in Igarata in front of Jaguari reservoir, in Igarata, Sao Paulo State, February 4, 2015. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
Close
10 / 13
A brick tank for washing clothes is seen in front of Jaguari reservoir, in Igarata, Sao Paulo State, February 4, 2015. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

A brick tank for washing clothes is seen in front of Jaguari reservoir, in Igarata, Sao Paulo State, February 4, 2015. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

Reuters / Thursday, February 05, 2015
A brick tank for washing clothes is seen in front of Jaguari reservoir, in Igarata, Sao Paulo State, February 4, 2015. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
Close
11 / 13
Houses are seen by a landslide in the Jaguari reservoir, Sao Paulo State, February 4, 2015. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

Houses are seen by a landslide in the Jaguari reservoir, Sao Paulo State, February 4, 2015. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

Reuters / Thursday, February 05, 2015
Houses are seen by a landslide in the Jaguari reservoir, Sao Paulo State, February 4, 2015. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
Close
12 / 13
A man water-skis under a bridge on Jaguari reservoir, Sao Paulo State, February 4, 2015. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

A man water-skis under a bridge on Jaguari reservoir, Sao Paulo State, February 4, 2015. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

Reuters / Thursday, February 05, 2015
A man water-skis under a bridge on Jaguari reservoir, Sao Paulo State, February 4, 2015. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
Close
13 / 13
View Again
View Next
Starlings in the sky

Starlings in the sky

Next Slideshows

Starlings in the sky

Starlings in the sky

The highly social bird in unusual flock formations.

Feb 05 2015
Empire State Building Run-Up

Empire State Building Run-Up

The race up 86 flights to the top of the Empire State Building in New York.

Feb 05 2015
Midnight surfing in Israel

Midnight surfing in Israel

Some 40 surfers take part in a night surf competition.

Feb 05 2015
Nepal's month-long festival

Nepal's month-long festival

Images from Swasthani Brata Katha celebrations in Nepal.

Feb 05 2015

MORE IN PICTURES

Road to the World Series

Road to the World Series

Highlights from the MLB playoffs.

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.

Rohingya's perilous journey

Rohingya's perilous journey

Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.

Ophelia turns London sky red

Ophelia turns London sky red

The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.

Today in Sports

Today in Sports

Our top sports photography of the day.

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast