Drought-stricken Cuba

Porfirio Rodriguez, 62, a worker of Petate water reservoir, rides his horse in Consolacion del Sur, Pinar del Rio province August 18, 2015. Cuba put its civil defense system on alert due to a year-long drought that is forecast to worsen in the coming months and has already damaged agriculture and left more than a million people relying on trucked-in water.

Reuters / Wednesday, August 19, 2015
People carry buckets of water at La Chusmita neighborhood in Consolacion del Sur, Pinar del Rio province August 18, 2015. From Cuba's famous cigars to sugar, vegetables, rice, coffee and beans, the drought is damaging crops. It has slowed planting and left one in 10 residents waiting for government tank trucks to survive in record summer heat.

Reuters / Wednesday, August 19, 2015
A view of a rock wall usually submerged by water is seen at Petate reservoir in Consolacion del Sur, Pinar del Rio province August 18, 2015. The country's civil defense system said the drought, record heat and water leakage have led to "low levels of available water for the population, agriculture, industry and services."

Reuters / Wednesday, August 19, 2015
Children fill buckets with water in Los Palacios, Pinar del Rio province August 18, 2015.

Reuters / Wednesday, August 19, 2015
People receive water from a truck Cistern at La Chusmita neighborhood in Consolacion del Sur, Pinar del Rio province August 18, 2015.

Reuters / Wednesday, August 19, 2015
A man carries buckets of water while is searching a some of water at La Chusmita neighborhood in Consolacion del Sur, Pinar del Rio province August 18, 2015.

Reuters / Wednesday, August 19, 2015
A view of the measuring poles used to read the water levels stand at Petate reservoir in Consolacion del Sur, Pinar del Rio province August 18, 2015.

Reuters / Wednesday, August 19, 2015
People stand near tanks of water for their house in Los Palacios, Pinar del Rio province August 18, 2015.

Reuters / Wednesday, August 19, 2015
Brenda del Pino, 64, pulls water from a cistern in her house at La Chusmita neighborhood in Consolacion del Sur, Pinar del Rio province August 18, 2015.

Reuters / Wednesday, August 19, 2015
A man on a tractor ploughs the land, in a tobacco plantation in Los Palacios, Pinar del Rio province August 18, 2015.

Reuters / Wednesday, August 19, 2015
A dry rice field is seen in Los Palacios, Pinar del Rio province August 18, 2015.

Reuters / Wednesday, August 19, 2015
A worker of Petate water reservoir works in a field in Consolacion del Sur, Pinar del Rio province August 18, 2015.

Reuters / Wednesday, August 19, 2015
