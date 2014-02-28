Edition:
Drug kingpin's secret tunnels

<p>A Mexican marine lifts a bathtub that leads to a tunnel and exits in the city's drainage system at one of the houses of Joaquin "Chapo" Guzman in Culiacan February 27, 2014. Guzman, who rose from humble origins to become one of the most powerful drug barons in history, was captured on Saturday in a raid in the beachside resort and fishing center of Mazatlan, 125 miles southeast of Culiacan, just days after escaping from the clutches of Mexican troops through the tunnel and sewers. REUTERS/Daniel Becerril</p>

<p>The bottom of a removable bathtub at one of the houses of Joaquin "Chapo" Guzman is seen inside a tunnel leading to the city's drainage system in Culiacan, Mexico February 25, 2014. REUTERS/Daniel Becerril</p>

<p>A steel ladder leads to the bottom of a removable bathtub at one of the houses of Joaquin "Chapo" Guzman, inside a tunnel leading to the city's drainage system in Culiacan February 25, 2014. REUTERS/Daniel Becerril</p>

<p>A tunnel from one of the houses of Joaquin "Chapo" Guzman leading to the city's drainage system is pictured in Culiacan February 25, 2014. REUTERS/Daniel Becerril</p>

<p>An open steel door leads from a tunnel underneath one of the houses of Joaquin "Chapo" Guzman to the city's drainage system in Culiacan February 25, 2014. REUTERS/Daniel Becerril</p>

<p>An open steel door leads from the city's drainage system to a tunnel underneath one of the houses of Joaquin "Chapo" Guzman in Culiacan February 25, 2014. REUTERS/Daniel Becerril</p>

<p>A Mexican Marine points his weapon in the city's drainage system after walking through a connecting tunnel underneath the houses of Mexican kingpin Joaquin "Chapo" Guzman during a presentation for the media in Culiacan February 27, 2014. REUTERS/Daniel Becerril</p>

<p>Part of the city's drainage system which leads to a tunnel underneath one of the houses of Joaquin "Chapo" Guzman is seen in Culiacan February 25, 2014. REUTERS/Daniel Becerril</p>

<p>Journalists use flashlights while walking through the city's drainage system towards a tunnel that comes out of one of the houses of Joaquin "Chapo" Guzman in Culiacan February 25, 2014. REUTERS/Daniel Becerril</p>

<p>A Mexican Marine stands in the city's drainage system after walking through a connecting tunnel underneath the houses of Mexican kingpin Joaquin "Chapo" Guzman during a presentation for the media n Culiacan February 27, 2014. REUTERS/Daniel Becerril</p>

<p>A drain exit which leads to a tunnel underneath one of the houses of Joaquin "Chapo"Guzman is seen in a neighborhood in Culiacan February 25, 2014. REUTERS/Daniel Becerril</p>

