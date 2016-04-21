Edition:
United States
Pictures | Thu Apr 21, 2016 | 11:35am EDT

Drug tunnels of Mexico

A U.S. Homeland Security Investigations Special Response Team agent looks into a tunnel exit point during an investigation of a cross-border tunnel linking Calexico, U.S. and Mexicali, Mexico in Calexico, California March 23, 2016. REUTERS/U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement/Handout via Reuters

A U.S. Homeland Security Investigations Special Response Team agent looks into a tunnel exit point during an investigation of a cross-border tunnel linking Calexico, U.S. and Mexicali, Mexico in Calexico, California March 23, 2016. REUTERS/U.S....more

Reuters / Wednesday, March 23, 2016
A U.S. Homeland Security Investigations Special Response Team agent looks into a tunnel exit point during an investigation of a cross-border tunnel linking Calexico, U.S. and Mexicali, Mexico in Calexico, California March 23, 2016. REUTERS/U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement/Handout via Reuters
Close
1 / 21
An air vent helps authorities with their investigation after the discovery of a cross-border tunnel from Tijuana, Mexico to Otay Mesa, California April 20, 2016. REUTERS/Mike Blake

An air vent helps authorities with their investigation after the discovery of a cross-border tunnel from Tijuana, Mexico to Otay Mesa, California April 20, 2016. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Reuters / Wednesday, April 20, 2016
An air vent helps authorities with their investigation after the discovery of a cross-border tunnel from Tijuana, Mexico to Otay Mesa, California April 20, 2016. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Close
2 / 21
A makeshift cart with containers is seen at a suspected drug tunnel under construction during a media tour by Mexican Army in Tijuana, April 7, 2015. Wired with lights, the tunnel was being built next to the Tijuana border crossing, south of San Diego, California, and near a Mexican air force installation as well as a regional federal police facility. REUTERS/Stringer

A makeshift cart with containers is seen at a suspected drug tunnel under construction during a media tour by Mexican Army in Tijuana, April 7, 2015. Wired with lights, the tunnel was being built next to the Tijuana border crossing, south of San...more

Reuters / Tuesday, April 07, 2015
A makeshift cart with containers is seen at a suspected drug tunnel under construction during a media tour by Mexican Army in Tijuana, April 7, 2015. Wired with lights, the tunnel was being built next to the Tijuana border crossing, south of San Diego, California, and near a Mexican air force installation as well as a regional federal police facility. REUTERS/Stringer
Close
3 / 21
A policeman (L) checks the access to a suspected drug tunnel under construction, which is located inside a wardrobe, during a media tour by Mexican Army in Tijuana, April 7, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer

A policeman (L) checks the access to a suspected drug tunnel under construction, which is located inside a wardrobe, during a media tour by Mexican Army in Tijuana, April 7, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Tuesday, April 07, 2015
A policeman (L) checks the access to a suspected drug tunnel under construction, which is located inside a wardrobe, during a media tour by Mexican Army in Tijuana, April 7, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer
Close
4 / 21
An underground tunnel next to the U.S.-Mexico border is remediated with concrete in Arizona, May 22, 2014. The incomplete tunnel was roughly 140 feet long and typically used to smuggle drugs, according to U.S. Border Patrol. The tunnel will take 6 concrete trucks to fill so that there is no sinkhole, collapse or possible use in the future. REUTERS/Samantha Sais

An underground tunnel next to the U.S.-Mexico border is remediated with concrete in Arizona, May 22, 2014. The incomplete tunnel was roughly 140 feet long and typically used to smuggle drugs, according to U.S. Border Patrol. The tunnel will take 6...more

Reuters / Thursday, May 22, 2014
An underground tunnel next to the U.S.-Mexico border is remediated with concrete in Arizona, May 22, 2014. The incomplete tunnel was roughly 140 feet long and typically used to smuggle drugs, according to U.S. Border Patrol. The tunnel will take 6 concrete trucks to fill so that there is no sinkhole, collapse or possible use in the future. REUTERS/Samantha Sais
Close
5 / 21
The U.S. entryway of a cross border tunnel located in a storage room inside a business, with 55 gallon drums filled with dirt and soil from excavation sitting on the side, in an undated photo taken by the DEA in San Luis, Arizona. REUTERS/DEA/Handout

The U.S. entryway of a cross border tunnel located in a storage room inside a business, with 55 gallon drums filled with dirt and soil from excavation sitting on the side, in an undated photo taken by the DEA in San Luis, Arizona. REUTERS/DEA/Handout

Reuters / Thursday, July 12, 2012
The U.S. entryway of a cross border tunnel located in a storage room inside a business, with 55 gallon drums filled with dirt and soil from excavation sitting on the side, in an undated photo taken by the DEA in San Luis, Arizona. REUTERS/DEA/Handout
Close
6 / 21
Soldiers inspect the entrance of a cross border tunnel at a warehouse in Tijuana, July 12, 2012. REUTERS/Jorge Duenes

Soldiers inspect the entrance of a cross border tunnel at a warehouse in Tijuana, July 12, 2012. REUTERS/Jorge Duenes

Reuters / Friday, July 13, 2012
Soldiers inspect the entrance of a cross border tunnel at a warehouse in Tijuana, July 12, 2012. REUTERS/Jorge Duenes
Close
7 / 21
Members of the media wait for their turn to film the entrance to a tunnel under construction found by soldiers at a recycling plant at the Otay Mesa industrial park in Tijuana, July 12, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer

Members of the media wait for their turn to film the entrance to a tunnel under construction found by soldiers at a recycling plant at the Otay Mesa industrial park in Tijuana, July 12, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Thursday, July 12, 2012
Members of the media wait for their turn to film the entrance to a tunnel under construction found by soldiers at a recycling plant at the Otay Mesa industrial park in Tijuana, July 12, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer
Close
8 / 21
A soldier stands guard next to packages of marijuana at a cross border tunnel in Tijuana, July 12, 2012. REUTERS/Jorge Duenes

A soldier stands guard next to packages of marijuana at a cross border tunnel in Tijuana, July 12, 2012. REUTERS/Jorge Duenes

Reuters / Friday, July 13, 2012
A soldier stands guard next to packages of marijuana at a cross border tunnel in Tijuana, July 12, 2012. REUTERS/Jorge Duenes
Close
9 / 21
A soldier stands next to debris at a recycling plant where a tunnel under construction was found at the Otay Mesa industrial park in Tijuana, July 12, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer

A soldier stands next to debris at a recycling plant where a tunnel under construction was found at the Otay Mesa industrial park in Tijuana, July 12, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Thursday, July 12, 2012
A soldier stands next to debris at a recycling plant where a tunnel under construction was found at the Otay Mesa industrial park in Tijuana, July 12, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer
Close
10 / 21
A view of the entrance to a tunnel under construction found by soldiers at a recycling plant at the Otay Mesa industrial park in Tijuana, July 12, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer

A view of the entrance to a tunnel under construction found by soldiers at a recycling plant at the Otay Mesa industrial park in Tijuana, July 12, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Thursday, July 12, 2012
A view of the entrance to a tunnel under construction found by soldiers at a recycling plant at the Otay Mesa industrial park in Tijuana, July 12, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer
Close
11 / 21
A soldier stands next to a federal agent (R) inspecting the entrance to a tunnel under construction found by soldiers at a recycling plant at the Otay Mesa industrial park in Tijuana, July 12, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer

A soldier stands next to a federal agent (R) inspecting the entrance to a tunnel under construction found by soldiers at a recycling plant at the Otay Mesa industrial park in Tijuana, July 12, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Thursday, July 12, 2012
A soldier stands next to a federal agent (R) inspecting the entrance to a tunnel under construction found by soldiers at a recycling plant at the Otay Mesa industrial park in Tijuana, July 12, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer
Close
12 / 21
An underground drug smuggling tunnel from Mexico into Nogales, Arizona, in a photo released March 1, 2012. REUTERS/Immigration and Customs Enforcement

An underground drug smuggling tunnel from Mexico into Nogales, Arizona, in a photo released March 1, 2012. REUTERS/Immigration and Customs Enforcement

Reuters / Thursday, March 01, 2012
An underground drug smuggling tunnel from Mexico into Nogales, Arizona, in a photo released March 1, 2012. REUTERS/Immigration and Customs Enforcement
Close
13 / 21
Packs of marijuana are stored in a tunnel in Tijuana, November 3, 2010. REUTERS/Jorge Duenes

Packs of marijuana are stored in a tunnel in Tijuana, November 3, 2010. REUTERS/Jorge Duenes

Reuters / Thursday, November 04, 2010
Packs of marijuana are stored in a tunnel in Tijuana, November 3, 2010. REUTERS/Jorge Duenes
Close
14 / 21
A soldier opens the access to a tunnel as others stand guard near packages containing marijuana during a presentation to the media in Tijuana, November 16, 2011. REUTERS/Jorge Duenes

A soldier opens the access to a tunnel as others stand guard near packages containing marijuana during a presentation to the media in Tijuana, November 16, 2011. REUTERS/Jorge Duenes

Reuters / Wednesday, November 16, 2011
A soldier opens the access to a tunnel as others stand guard near packages containing marijuana during a presentation to the media in Tijuana, November 16, 2011. REUTERS/Jorge Duenes
Close
15 / 21
Plywood shoring with a built-in makeshift ladder at the entrance to a drug smuggling tunnel from Mexico uncovered by the U.S. Border Patrol in Nogales, Arizona. Photo released November 22, 2011. REUTERS/U.S. Customs and Border Protection

Plywood shoring with a built-in makeshift ladder at the entrance to a drug smuggling tunnel from Mexico uncovered by the U.S. Border Patrol in Nogales, Arizona. Photo released November 22, 2011. REUTERS/U.S. Customs and Border Protection

Reuters / Tuesday, November 22, 2011
Plywood shoring with a built-in makeshift ladder at the entrance to a drug smuggling tunnel from Mexico uncovered by the U.S. Border Patrol in Nogales, Arizona. Photo released November 22, 2011. REUTERS/U.S. Customs and Border Protection
Close
16 / 21
An image of the Virgin of Guadalupe is seen in a tunnel, nearly a mile long running into California from Tecate, Mexico, December 4, 2007. REUTERS/Jorge Duenes

An image of the Virgin of Guadalupe is seen in a tunnel, nearly a mile long running into California from Tecate, Mexico, December 4, 2007. REUTERS/Jorge Duenes

Reuters / Tuesday, December 04, 2007
An image of the Virgin of Guadalupe is seen in a tunnel, nearly a mile long running into California from Tecate, Mexico, December 4, 2007. REUTERS/Jorge Duenes
Close
17 / 21
A journalist walks through a tunnel during a presentation to the media in Tijuana, November 16, 2011. REUTERS/Jorge Duenes

A journalist walks through a tunnel during a presentation to the media in Tijuana, November 16, 2011. REUTERS/Jorge Duenes

Reuters / Wednesday, November 16, 2011
A journalist walks through a tunnel during a presentation to the media in Tijuana, November 16, 2011. REUTERS/Jorge Duenes
Close
18 / 21
A Mexican soldier flashes his torchlight inside a tunnel the length of six football fields, in Tijuana, November 3, 2010. REUTERS/Jorge Duenes

A Mexican soldier flashes his torchlight inside a tunnel the length of six football fields, in Tijuana, November 3, 2010. REUTERS/Jorge Duenes

Reuters / Thursday, November 04, 2010
A Mexican soldier flashes his torchlight inside a tunnel the length of six football fields, in Tijuana, November 3, 2010. REUTERS/Jorge Duenes
Close
19 / 21
Local police stand guard near a hole that exposed a tunnel in Tijuana August 2, 2011. Authorities discovered the tunnel near another tunnel that had been sealed two years ago. REUTERS/Jorge Duenes

Local police stand guard near a hole that exposed a tunnel in Tijuana August 2, 2011. Authorities discovered the tunnel near another tunnel that had been sealed two years ago. REUTERS/Jorge Duenes

Reuters / Wednesday, August 03, 2011
Local police stand guard near a hole that exposed a tunnel in Tijuana August 2, 2011. Authorities discovered the tunnel near another tunnel that had been sealed two years ago. REUTERS/Jorge Duenes
Close
20 / 21
Packages containing marijuana sit next to a tunnel found under the Mexico-U.S. border in Tijuana, November 29, 2011. REUTERS/Mexico Police

Packages containing marijuana sit next to a tunnel found under the Mexico-U.S. border in Tijuana, November 29, 2011. REUTERS/Mexico Police

Reuters / Wednesday, November 30, 2011
Packages containing marijuana sit next to a tunnel found under the Mexico-U.S. border in Tijuana, November 29, 2011. REUTERS/Mexico Police
Close
21 / 21
View Again
View Next
New life for Pope's refugees

New life for Pope's refugees

Next Slideshows

New life for Pope's refugees

New life for Pope's refugees

Syrian families who traveled with Pope Francis back to Rome after he visited refugees in Greece are taking the first steps to adjust to their new life in Italy.

Apr 21 2016
Queen Elizabeth turns 90

Queen Elizabeth turns 90

A look back at the reign of Queen Elizabeth II on her 90th birthday.

Apr 20 2016
The men on our money

The men on our money

The faces on our paper currency over the years.

Apr 20 2016
Aftermath in Ecuador

Aftermath in Ecuador

Amid the ruins following Ecuador's devastating earthquake.

Apr 20 2016

MORE IN PICTURES

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.

Rohingya's perilous journey

Rohingya's perilous journey

Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.

Ophelia turns London sky red

Ophelia turns London sky red

The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.

Today in Sports

Today in Sports

Our top sports photography of the day.

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.

Cargo plane crashes off Ivory Coast

Cargo plane crashes off Ivory Coast

A cargo plane chartered by the French military crashes into the sea near the airport in Ivory Coast�s main city.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast