Drug tunnels of Mexico
A U.S. Homeland Security Investigations Special Response Team agent looks into a tunnel exit point during an investigation of a cross-border tunnel linking Calexico, U.S. and Mexicali, Mexico in Calexico, California March 23, 2016. REUTERS/U.S....more
An air vent helps authorities with their investigation after the discovery of a cross-border tunnel from Tijuana, Mexico to Otay Mesa, California April 20, 2016. REUTERS/Mike Blake
A makeshift cart with containers is seen at a suspected drug tunnel under construction during a media tour by Mexican Army in Tijuana, April 7, 2015. Wired with lights, the tunnel was being built next to the Tijuana border crossing, south of San...more
A policeman (L) checks the access to a suspected drug tunnel under construction, which is located inside a wardrobe, during a media tour by Mexican Army in Tijuana, April 7, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer
An underground tunnel next to the U.S.-Mexico border is remediated with concrete in Arizona, May 22, 2014. The incomplete tunnel was roughly 140 feet long and typically used to smuggle drugs, according to U.S. Border Patrol. The tunnel will take 6...more
The U.S. entryway of a cross border tunnel located in a storage room inside a business, with 55 gallon drums filled with dirt and soil from excavation sitting on the side, in an undated photo taken by the DEA in San Luis, Arizona. REUTERS/DEA/Handout
Soldiers inspect the entrance of a cross border tunnel at a warehouse in Tijuana, July 12, 2012. REUTERS/Jorge Duenes
Members of the media wait for their turn to film the entrance to a tunnel under construction found by soldiers at a recycling plant at the Otay Mesa industrial park in Tijuana, July 12, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer
A soldier stands guard next to packages of marijuana at a cross border tunnel in Tijuana, July 12, 2012. REUTERS/Jorge Duenes
A soldier stands next to debris at a recycling plant where a tunnel under construction was found at the Otay Mesa industrial park in Tijuana, July 12, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer
A view of the entrance to a tunnel under construction found by soldiers at a recycling plant at the Otay Mesa industrial park in Tijuana, July 12, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer
A soldier stands next to a federal agent (R) inspecting the entrance to a tunnel under construction found by soldiers at a recycling plant at the Otay Mesa industrial park in Tijuana, July 12, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer
An underground drug smuggling tunnel from Mexico into Nogales, Arizona, in a photo released March 1, 2012. REUTERS/Immigration and Customs Enforcement
Packs of marijuana are stored in a tunnel in Tijuana, November 3, 2010. REUTERS/Jorge Duenes
A soldier opens the access to a tunnel as others stand guard near packages containing marijuana during a presentation to the media in Tijuana, November 16, 2011. REUTERS/Jorge Duenes
Plywood shoring with a built-in makeshift ladder at the entrance to a drug smuggling tunnel from Mexico uncovered by the U.S. Border Patrol in Nogales, Arizona. Photo released November 22, 2011. REUTERS/U.S. Customs and Border Protection
An image of the Virgin of Guadalupe is seen in a tunnel, nearly a mile long running into California from Tecate, Mexico, December 4, 2007. REUTERS/Jorge Duenes
A journalist walks through a tunnel during a presentation to the media in Tijuana, November 16, 2011. REUTERS/Jorge Duenes
A Mexican soldier flashes his torchlight inside a tunnel the length of six football fields, in Tijuana, November 3, 2010. REUTERS/Jorge Duenes
Local police stand guard near a hole that exposed a tunnel in Tijuana August 2, 2011. Authorities discovered the tunnel near another tunnel that had been sealed two years ago. REUTERS/Jorge Duenes
Packages containing marijuana sit next to a tunnel found under the Mexico-U.S. border in Tijuana, November 29, 2011. REUTERS/Mexico Police
