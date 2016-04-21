Drug tunnels of Mexico

An underground tunnel next to the U.S.-Mexico border is remediated with concrete in Arizona, May 22, 2014. The incomplete tunnel was roughly 140 feet long and typically used to smuggle drugs, according to U.S. Border Patrol. The tunnel will take 6...more

An underground tunnel next to the U.S.-Mexico border is remediated with concrete in Arizona, May 22, 2014. The incomplete tunnel was roughly 140 feet long and typically used to smuggle drugs, according to U.S. Border Patrol. The tunnel will take 6 concrete trucks to fill so that there is no sinkhole, collapse or possible use in the future. REUTERS/Samantha Sais

