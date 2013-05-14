Dry spell in Australia
A dead tree stands in front of shallow water and a dried-up area of Lake George, north of the Australian capital city of Canberra, May 13, 2013. REUTERS/David Gray
Fences stretch across shallow water and a dried-up area of Lake George, north of the Australian capital city of Canberra, May 13, 2013. REUTERS/David Gray
Tracks can be seen in a dried-up area of Lake George, north of the Australian capital city of Canberra, May 13, 2013. REUTERS/David Gray
A dead tree stands in front of a dried-up area of Lake George, north of the Australian capital city of Canberra, May 13, 2013. REUTERS/David Gray
Birds and tracks can be seen near a gate across shallow water and a dried-up area of Lake George, north of the Australian capital city of Canberra, May 13, 2013. REUTERS/David Gray
Fences stretch across shallow water and a dried-up area of Lake George, north of the Australian capital city of Canberra, May 13, 2013. REUTERS/David Gray
A small shelter (R) can be seen amongst rocks in front of shallow water and a dried-up area of Lake George, north of the Australian capital city of Canberra, May 13, 2013. REUTERS/David Gray
A fence can be seen stretching across shallow water and a dried-up area of Lake George, north of the Australian capital city of Canberra, May 13, 2013. REUTERS/David Gray
Birds can be seen near a fence that stretches across shallow water and a dried-up area of Lake George, north of the Australian capital city of Canberra, May 13, 2013. REUTERS/David Gray
