Dry spell in Brazil
A farmer of sisal fibres works at his farm in Conceiao do Coite in the state of Bahia, Brazil, June 11, 2012. Farmers reported losses of more than 40% production of sisal fibres during the drought this year. REUTERS/Lunae Parracho
A farmer of sisal fibres works at his farm in Conceiao do Coite in the state of Bahia, Brazil, June 11, 2012. Farmers reported losses of more than 40% production of sisal fibres during the drought this year. REUTERS/Lunae Parracho
A farmer digs a hole to prepare a reservoir of water in Nova Palmares in the state of Bahia, Brazil, June 11, 2012. Water reservoirs remained empty for weeks and nearly 300 towns declared a state of emergency in the state of Bahia alone during the...more
A farmer digs a hole to prepare a reservoir of water in Nova Palmares in the state of Bahia, Brazil, June 11, 2012. Water reservoirs remained empty for weeks and nearly 300 towns declared a state of emergency in the state of Bahia alone during the month of May. REUTERS/Lunae Parracho
Claudinice Silva, 30, carries a bucket of water collected from a nearly dried-up weir as she walks with her cousin Maciel, 4, in Fumaca community in Maracas in Bahia state, northeast Brazil, May 5, 2012. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes
Claudinice Silva, 30, carries a bucket of water collected from a nearly dried-up weir as she walks with her cousin Maciel, 4, in Fumaca community in Maracas in Bahia state, northeast Brazil, May 5, 2012. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes
A horse stands next to a nearly dried-up weir near Maracas in Bahia state, northeast Brazil, May 5, 2012. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes
A horse stands next to a nearly dried-up weir near Maracas in Bahia state, northeast Brazil, May 5, 2012. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes
A bull which died as a consequence of the drought, is pictured in Maracas in Bahia state, northeast Brazil, May 3, 2012. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes
A bull which died as a consequence of the drought, is pictured in Maracas in Bahia state, northeast Brazil, May 3, 2012. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes
Dried plants are pictured over the dried Rio de Contas river in Porto Alegre community in Bahia state, northeast Brazil, May 3, 2012. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes
Dried plants are pictured over the dried Rio de Contas river in Porto Alegre community in Bahia state, northeast Brazil, May 3, 2012. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes
A donkey lies down next to a well drilled where there was a weir, that has dried up due to drought, near Maracas in Bahia state, northeast Brazil, May 5, 2012. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes
A donkey lies down next to a well drilled where there was a weir, that has dried up due to drought, near Maracas in Bahia state, northeast Brazil, May 5, 2012. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes
Residents drive over the dried Rio de Contas river in Porto Alegre community in Bahia state, May 3, 2012. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes
Residents drive over the dried Rio de Contas river in Porto Alegre community in Bahia state, May 3, 2012. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes
A kitten sits next to a bucket of water collected from a nearly dried-up weir in Fumaca community in Maracas in Bahia state, northeast Brazil, May 5, 2012. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes
A kitten sits next to a bucket of water collected from a nearly dried-up weir in Fumaca community in Maracas in Bahia state, northeast Brazil, May 5, 2012. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes
The carcass of a cow, which died due to the drought, is seen on the ground near Maracas in Bahia state, May 5, 2012. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes
The carcass of a cow, which died due to the drought, is seen on the ground near Maracas in Bahia state, May 5, 2012. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes
A view of a dried-up river due to the drought near Maracas in Bahia state, northeast Brazil, May 5, 2012. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes
A view of a dried-up river due to the drought near Maracas in Bahia state, northeast Brazil, May 5, 2012. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes
Ana Aparecida, 22, collects water from a nearly dried-up weir in Fumaca community in Maracas in Bahia state, northeast Brazil, May 5, 2012. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes
Ana Aparecida, 22, collects water from a nearly dried-up weir in Fumaca community in Maracas in Bahia state, northeast Brazil, May 5, 2012. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes
Farmers dig a hole to prepare a reservoir of water in Nova Palmares in the state of Bahia, Brazil, June 11, 2012. REUTERS/Lunae Parracho
Farmers dig a hole to prepare a reservoir of water in Nova Palmares in the state of Bahia, Brazil, June 11, 2012. REUTERS/Lunae Parracho
Joao de Oliveira, 46, prepares the stomach of an ox for cooking at the Kaeta settlement in Maracas in Bahia state, May 4, 2012. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes
Joao de Oliveira, 46, prepares the stomach of an ox for cooking at the Kaeta settlement in Maracas in Bahia state, May 4, 2012. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes
Carla Santana, 38, collects water from a nearly dried-up well in Bomfim de Feira in Bahia state, May 2, 2012. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes
Carla Santana, 38, collects water from a nearly dried-up well in Bomfim de Feira in Bahia state, May 2, 2012. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes
A donkey and a cow stand next to the weir of a lake which has almost dried up as a consequence of the drought, at Maracas in Bahia state, northeast Brazil, May 3, 2012. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes
A donkey and a cow stand next to the weir of a lake which has almost dried up as a consequence of the drought, at Maracas in Bahia state, northeast Brazil, May 3, 2012. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes
Claudinice Silva, 30, carries a bucket of water collected from a nearly dried-up weir as she walks with her cousin Maciel, 4, in Fumaca community in Maracas in Bahia state, May 5, 2012. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes
Claudinice Silva, 30, carries a bucket of water collected from a nearly dried-up weir as she walks with her cousin Maciel, 4, in Fumaca community in Maracas in Bahia state, May 5, 2012. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes
Maria Souza, 43, prepares an ox hoof for cooking at the Kaeta settlement in Maracas in Bahia state, May 4, 2012. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes
Maria Souza, 43, prepares an ox hoof for cooking at the Kaeta settlement in Maracas in Bahia state, May 4, 2012. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes
Ana Aparecida, 22, carries a bucket of water collected from a nearly dried-up weir in Fumaca community in Maracas in Bahia state, May 5, 2012. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes
Ana Aparecida, 22, carries a bucket of water collected from a nearly dried-up weir in Fumaca community in Maracas in Bahia state, May 5, 2012. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes
Jose de Souza, 41, who worked for 17 years as a ferry operator fetching cars across the Rio de Contas River, stands on the river bed which has dried up as a consequence of the drought, in Porto Alegre community in Bahia state, May 3, 2012....more
Jose de Souza, 41, who worked for 17 years as a ferry operator fetching cars across the Rio de Contas River, stands on the river bed which has dried up as a consequence of the drought, in Porto Alegre community in Bahia state, May 3, 2012. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes
A bull which died as a consequence of the drought, is pictured in Maracas in Bahia state, May 3, 2012. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes
A bull which died as a consequence of the drought, is pictured in Maracas in Bahia state, May 3, 2012. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes
Residents ride a motorcycle over the dried Rio de Contas river in Porto Alegre community in Bahia state, May 3, 2012. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes
Residents ride a motorcycle over the dried Rio de Contas river in Porto Alegre community in Bahia state, May 3, 2012. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes
Next Slideshows
The lost art of blacksmithing
Two Austrian blacksmith brothers produce made-to-order handmade pieces for the Vatican, which take 120 hours of handiwork per item and hardly differ from the...
Animals around the world
A selection of our recent pictures from the animal kingdom.
Child laborers
A look at the children who work to contribute to their family's income, marking the World Day Against Child Labor.
New York's Boatel
An artist-run hotel, built out of more than a dozen discarded boats at New York’s Marina 59, is booked for most weekends in the summer.
MORE IN PICTURES
Road to the World Series
Highlights from the MLB playoffs.
Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain
Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.
Deadliest wildfires in California history
Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.
Rohingya's perilous journey
Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.
Ophelia turns London sky red
The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.
Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa
U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.
Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area
Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.
Today in Sports
Our top sports photography of the day.
Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital
Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.