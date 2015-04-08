Dry times in California

Pastor Frankie Olmedo, 56, who volunteers four hours a day to hand out water, fills up a container for Luis Bocanegra, 35, in Porterville, October 14, 2014. In one of the towns hardest hit by California's drought, the only way some residents can get...more

Pastor Frankie Olmedo, 56, who volunteers four hours a day to hand out water, fills up a container for Luis Bocanegra, 35, in Porterville, October 14, 2014. In one of the towns hardest hit by California's drought, the only way some residents can get water to flush the toilet is to drive to the fire station, hand-pump water into barrels and take it back home. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Close