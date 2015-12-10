Dubai from above
Gyrocopters fly over Dubai during the World Air Games 2015, United Arab Emirates December 9, 2015. REUTERS/Karim Sahib/Pool
Burj Khalifa, the world's tallest tower, is seen in a general view of Dubai, UAE December 9, 2015. REUTERS/Karim Sahib/Pool
A general view Sheikh Zayed Road in Dubai December 9, 2015. REUTERS/Karim Sahib/Pool
An aerial view of Nad Al Sheba Desert in Dubai December 9, 2015. REUTERS/Karim Sahib/Pool
A development is seen on one of the islands of The World Islands project in Dubai January 7, 2012. The World Islands is located approximately 4 km (2.5 miles) off the coast of Jumeirah. The collection of man-made islands are shaped into the...more
An aerial view of Dubai from Burj Khalifa, the tallest building in the world, in Dubai November 19, 2014. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah
An aerial shot of the Al Farooq Omar Ibn Al Khattab Mosque, inspired by Istanbul's Sultanahmet (Blue Mosque), is seen in Dubai January 7, 2012. REUTERS/Jumana El Heloueh
Boats are moored at the Marina neighborhood in Dubai, UAE December 9, 2015. REUTERS/Karim Sahib/Pool
A general view of the luxury Burj al-Arab Hotel at Jumeirah area in Dubai, UAE December 9, 2015. REUTERS/Karim Sahib/Pool
Hot air balloons fly over Dubai during the World Air Games 2015, held under the rules of the Federation Aeronautique Internationale (FAI) as part of the "Dubai International Balloon Fiesta" event December 9, 2015. REUTERS/Karim Sahib/Pool
Next Slideshows
Kids code with Tim Cook
Apple's CEO lends a hand to students learning to write computer code in New York.
Private link on U.S.-Mexico border
A new, privately run pedestrian bridge links San Diego and Tijuana, allowing air passengers to skip long border waits and clear U.S. Customs for a fee.
Humans of Iran
A glimpse at the lives of ordinary men and women in Iran.
Oh Christmas tree
The smell of 36,000 evergreen trees wafts through Snickers Gap Christmas Tree Farm in rural Virginia.
MORE IN PICTURES
Road to the World Series
Highlights from the MLB playoffs.
Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain
Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.
Deadliest wildfires in California history
Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.
Rohingya's perilous journey
Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.
Ophelia turns London sky red
The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.
Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa
U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.
Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area
Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.
Today in Sports
Our top sports photography of the day.
Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital
Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.