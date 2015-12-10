Edition:
Pictures | Thu Dec 10, 2015 | 10:55am EST

Dubai from above

Gyrocopters fly over Dubai during the World Air Games 2015, United Arab Emirates December 9, 2015. REUTERS/Karim Sahib/Pool

Reuters / Wednesday, December 09, 2015
Burj Khalifa, the world's tallest tower, is seen in a general view of Dubai, UAE December 9, 2015. REUTERS/Karim Sahib/Pool

Reuters / Thursday, December 10, 2015
A general view Sheikh Zayed Road in Dubai December 9, 2015. REUTERS/Karim Sahib/Pool

Reuters / Thursday, December 10, 2015
An aerial view of Nad Al Sheba Desert in Dubai December 9, 2015. REUTERS/Karim Sahib/Pool

Reuters / Thursday, December 10, 2015
A development is seen on one of the islands of The World Islands project in Dubai January 7, 2012. The World Islands is located approximately 4 km (2.5 miles) off the coast of Jumeirah. The collection of man-made islands are shaped into the continents of the world, and will consist of 300 small private artificial islands divided into four categories - private homes, estate homes, dream resorts, and community islands, according to the development company Nakheel Properties Group. REUTERS/Jumana El Heloueh

Reuters / Sunday, January 08, 2012
An aerial view of Dubai from Burj Khalifa, the tallest building in the world, in Dubai November 19, 2014. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah

Reuters / Wednesday, November 19, 2014
An aerial shot of the Al Farooq Omar Ibn Al Khattab Mosque, inspired by Istanbul's Sultanahmet (Blue Mosque), is seen in Dubai January 7, 2012. REUTERS/Jumana El Heloueh

Reuters / Saturday, January 07, 2012
Boats are moored at the Marina neighborhood in Dubai, UAE December 9, 2015. REUTERS/Karim Sahib/Pool

Reuters / Thursday, December 10, 2015
A general view of the luxury Burj al-Arab Hotel at Jumeirah area in Dubai, UAE December 9, 2015. REUTERS/Karim Sahib/Pool

Reuters / Thursday, December 10, 2015
Hot air balloons fly over Dubai during the World Air Games 2015, held under the rules of the Federation Aeronautique Internationale (FAI) as part of the "Dubai International Balloon Fiesta" event December 9, 2015. REUTERS/Karim Sahib/Pool

Reuters / Wednesday, December 09, 2015
