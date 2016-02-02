Dueling protests in Oregon
A scuffle is broken up by law enforcement between pro-militia supporter John Parker Jr. (C) and former Harney County Sheriff and anti-militia demonstrator David Glerup (R) during a protest outside the Harney County Courthouse in Burns, February 1,...more
Anti-militia demonstrator Andrew Snyder carries a sign during a protest outside the Harney County Courthouse in Burns. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart
Brandon Curtiss (L) of the groups Three Percenters (III%) and Pacific Patriots Network, engages with an anti-militia protestor during a demonstration outside the Harney County Courthouse in Burns. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart
Pro-militia demonstrator Barbara Berg wears shooting target stickers during a protest outside the Harney County Courthouse in Burns. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart
Anti-militia demonstrator John Lamborn (C) argues with pro-militia supporters during a protest outside the Harney County Courthouse in Burns. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart
Anti- militia protestors picket outside the Harney County Courthouse in Burns. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart
A pro-militia demonstrator marches outside the Harney County Courthouse in Burns. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart
Jeff Sawin, a pro-militia demonstrator (L) looks under the sign held by an anti-militia demonstrator during a protest at outside the Harney County Courthouse in Burns. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart
Anti-militia supporters demonstrate outside the Harney County Courthouse in Burns. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart
Law enforcement officers watch as pro-militia supports and anti-militia demonstrators protest outside the Harney County Courthouse in Burns. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart
A pro-militia supporter holds a constitution while chanting "Hands up. Don't Shoot" during a protest outside the Harney County Courthouse in Burns. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart
Anti-militia and pro-militia demonstrators pray together during a protest outside the Harney County Courthouse in Burns. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart
Wes Kjar yells for more police footage in the death of Robert "LaVoy" Finicum during a protest outside the Harney County Courthouse in Burns. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart
An anti-militia demonstrator makes a gun drawing gesture towards pro-militia supporters outside the Harney County Courthouse in Burns. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart
Anti-militia protestors picket outside the Harney County Courthouse in Burns. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart
Andrew Bedortha of the Pacific Patriots Network talks on a megaphone from behind red dye meant to symbolize the blood of Robert "LaVoy" Finicum during a protest outside the Harney County Courthouse in Burns. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart
