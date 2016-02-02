Edition:
United States
Pictures | Tue Feb 2, 2016 | 2:31pm EST

Dueling protests in Oregon

A scuffle is broken up by law enforcement between pro-militia supporter John Parker Jr. (C) and former Harney County Sheriff and anti-militia demonstrator David Glerup (R) during a protest outside the Harney County Courthouse in Burns, February 1, 2016. The deeply divided town of Burns, Oregon, braced for possible tension between demonstrators on both sides of an armed occupation of a federal wildlife refuge, days after one of the occupiers was shot dead by state police. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart

Reuters / Monday, February 01, 2016
Anti-militia demonstrator Andrew Snyder carries a sign during a protest outside the Harney County Courthouse in Burns. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart

Reuters / Monday, February 01, 2016
Brandon Curtiss (L) of the groups Three Percenters (III%) and Pacific Patriots Network, engages with an anti-militia protestor during a demonstration outside the Harney County Courthouse in Burns. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart

Reuters / Monday, February 01, 2016
Pro-militia demonstrator Barbara Berg wears shooting target stickers during a protest outside the Harney County Courthouse in Burns. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart

Reuters / Monday, February 01, 2016
Anti-militia demonstrator John Lamborn (C) argues with pro-militia supporters during a protest outside the Harney County Courthouse in Burns. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart

Reuters / Monday, February 01, 2016
Anti- militia protestors picket outside the Harney County Courthouse in Burns. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart

Reuters / Monday, February 01, 2016
A pro-militia demonstrator marches outside the Harney County Courthouse in Burns. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart

Reuters / Monday, February 01, 2016
Jeff Sawin, a pro-militia demonstrator (L) looks under the sign held by an anti-militia demonstrator during a protest at outside the Harney County Courthouse in Burns. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart

Reuters / Monday, February 01, 2016
Anti-militia supporters demonstrate outside the Harney County Courthouse in Burns. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart

Reuters / Monday, February 01, 2016
Law enforcement officers watch as pro-militia supports and anti-militia demonstrators protest outside the Harney County Courthouse in Burns. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart

Reuters / Monday, February 01, 2016
A pro-militia supporter holds a constitution while chanting "Hands up. Don't Shoot" during a protest outside the Harney County Courthouse in Burns. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart

Reuters / Monday, February 01, 2016
Anti-militia and pro-militia demonstrators pray together during a protest outside the Harney County Courthouse in Burns. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart

Reuters / Monday, February 01, 2016
Wes Kjar yells for more police footage in the death of Robert "LaVoy" Finicum during a protest outside the Harney County Courthouse in Burns. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart

Reuters / Monday, February 01, 2016
An anti-militia demonstrator makes a gun drawing gesture towards pro-militia supporters outside the Harney County Courthouse in Burns. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart

Reuters / Monday, February 01, 2016
Anti-militia protestors picket outside the Harney County Courthouse in Burns. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart

Reuters / Monday, February 01, 2016
Andrew Bedortha of the Pacific Patriots Network talks on a megaphone from behind red dye meant to symbolize the blood of Robert "LaVoy" Finicum during a protest outside the Harney County Courthouse in Burns. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart

Reuters / Monday, February 01, 2016
