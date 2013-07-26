Dueling rallies in Egypt
A military helicopter flies over clouds of smoke in Cairo July 26, 2013. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh
A military helicopter flies over clouds of smoke in Cairo July 26, 2013. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh
Protesters gather for a mass protest to support the army in Tahrir square in Cairo, July 26, 2013. REUTERS/Asmaa Waguih
Protesters gather for a mass protest to support the army in Tahrir square in Cairo, July 26, 2013. REUTERS/Asmaa Waguih
Members of the Muslim Brotherhood and supporters of deposed Egyptian President Mohamed Mursi shout slogans as they stand on a bridge during a rally around Rabaa Adawiya Square where they are camping, in Cairo July 26, 2013. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah...more
Members of the Muslim Brotherhood and supporters of deposed Egyptian President Mohamed Mursi shout slogans as they stand on a bridge during a rally around Rabaa Adawiya Square where they are camping, in Cairo July 26, 2013. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh
Members of the Muslim Brotherhood and supporters of deposed Egyptian President Mohamed Mursi shout slogans near the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier, during a rally around Rabaa Adawiya Square where they are camping, in Cairo July 26, 2013. REUTERS/Amr...more
Members of the Muslim Brotherhood and supporters of deposed Egyptian President Mohamed Mursi shout slogans near the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier, during a rally around Rabaa Adawiya Square where they are camping, in Cairo July 26, 2013. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh
Protesters greet army soldiers as they stand guard on a street leading to Tahrir square where protesters gathered for a mass protest to support the army, in Cairo, July 26, 2013. REUTERS/Asmaa Waguih
Protesters greet army soldiers as they stand guard on a street leading to Tahrir square where protesters gathered for a mass protest to support the army, in Cairo, July 26, 2013. REUTERS/Asmaa Waguih
A military helicopter passes over Tahrir square during a protest to support the army in Cairo July 26, 2013. REUTERS/Asmaa Waguih
A military helicopter passes over Tahrir square during a protest to support the army in Cairo July 26, 2013. REUTERS/Asmaa Waguih
Anti-Mursi protesters chant slogans during a mass protest to support the army in Tahrir square, Cairo, July 26, 2013. REUTERS/Asmaa Waguih
Anti-Mursi protesters chant slogans during a mass protest to support the army in Tahrir square, Cairo, July 26, 2013. REUTERS/Asmaa Waguih
Members of the Muslim Brotherhood and supporters of ousted Egyptian President Mohamed Mursi attend Friday prayers during a rally around Rabaa Adawiya square where they are camping, in Cairo July 26, 2013. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh
Members of the Muslim Brotherhood and supporters of ousted Egyptian President Mohamed Mursi attend Friday prayers during a rally around Rabaa Adawiya square where they are camping, in Cairo July 26, 2013. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh
Protesters wear masks depicting army chief Abdel-Fattah El-Sisi as they gather for a mass protest to support the army in Tahrir square in Cairo, July 26, 2013. REUTERS/Asmaa Waguih
Protesters wear masks depicting army chief Abdel-Fattah El-Sisi as they gather for a mass protest to support the army in Tahrir square in Cairo, July 26, 2013. REUTERS/Asmaa Waguih
Army soldiers stand guard on a street leading to Tahrir square where protesters gathered for a mass protest to support the army, in Cairo, July 26, 2013. REUTERS/Asmaa Waguih
Army soldiers stand guard on a street leading to Tahrir square where protesters gathered for a mass protest to support the army, in Cairo, July 26, 2013. REUTERS/Asmaa Waguih
Anti-Mursi protesters chant slogans during a mass protest to support the army in Tahrir square in Cairo, July 26, 2013. REUTERS/Mohamed Abd El Ghany
Anti-Mursi protesters chant slogans during a mass protest to support the army in Tahrir square in Cairo, July 26, 2013. REUTERS/Mohamed Abd El Ghany
Egyptian soldiers stand guard as they close one of the entrances to Tahrir square as anti-Mursi protesters start to gather for a mass protest to support the army in Cairo, July 26, 2013. REUTERS/Asmaa Waguih
Egyptian soldiers stand guard as they close one of the entrances to Tahrir square as anti-Mursi protesters start to gather for a mass protest to support the army in Cairo, July 26, 2013. REUTERS/Asmaa Waguih
Members of the Muslim Brotherhood and supporters of deposed Egyptian President Mohamed Mursi shout slogans while they hold posters of Mursi, during a rally around Rabaa Adawiya Square where they are camping, in Cairo July 26, 2013. REUTERS/Amr...more
Members of the Muslim Brotherhood and supporters of deposed Egyptian President Mohamed Mursi shout slogans while they hold posters of Mursi, during a rally around Rabaa Adawiya Square where they are camping, in Cairo July 26, 2013. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh
A poster of army chief Abdel-Fattah El-Sisi is seen on a power line with a banner reading "Revolution needs power" as protesters gathered for a mass protest to support the army in Tahrir square in Cairo, July 26, 2013. REUTERS/Asmaa Waguih
A poster of army chief Abdel-Fattah El-Sisi is seen on a power line with a banner reading "Revolution needs power" as protesters gathered for a mass protest to support the army in Tahrir square in Cairo, July 26, 2013. REUTERS/Asmaa Waguih
Apache helicopters fly over Tahrir Square during a protest to support the army, in Cairo July 26, 2013. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh
Apache helicopters fly over Tahrir Square during a protest to support the army, in Cairo July 26, 2013. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh
A member of the Muslim Brotherhood and supporter of ousted Egyptian President Mohamed Mursi wears and holds masks of Mursi during a rally around Rabaa Adawiya square where they are camping, in Cairo July 26, 2013. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh
A member of the Muslim Brotherhood and supporter of ousted Egyptian President Mohamed Mursi wears and holds masks of Mursi during a rally around Rabaa Adawiya square where they are camping, in Cairo July 26, 2013. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh
Protesters gather for a mass protest to support the army in Tahrir square in Cairo, July 26, 2013. REUTERS/Asmaa Waguih
Protesters gather for a mass protest to support the army in Tahrir square in Cairo, July 26, 2013. REUTERS/Asmaa Waguih
Mother of anti-Mursi protester, Amr Eid, who died during clashes between anti- and pro-Mursi protesters in Tahrir square a few days ago, is comforted by her daughters while sitting in Tahrir square during a mass protest to support the army in Cairo,...more
Mother of anti-Mursi protester, Amr Eid, who died during clashes between anti- and pro-Mursi protesters in Tahrir square a few days ago, is comforted by her daughters while sitting in Tahrir square during a mass protest to support the army in Cairo, July 26, 2013. REUTERS/Asmaa Waguih
Anti-Mursi protesters chant slogans during a mass protest to support the army in Tahrir square in Cairo, July 26, 2013. REUTERS/Mohamed Abd El Ghany
Anti-Mursi protesters chant slogans during a mass protest to support the army in Tahrir square in Cairo, July 26, 2013. REUTERS/Mohamed Abd El Ghany
An anti-Mursi protester waves an Egyptian flag as a military helicopter flies over Tahrir square during a protest to support the army in Cairo July 26, 2013. REUTERS/Asmaa Waguih
An anti-Mursi protester waves an Egyptian flag as a military helicopter flies over Tahrir square during a protest to support the army in Cairo July 26, 2013. REUTERS/Asmaa Waguih
Next Slideshows
Spain train derailment
The deadly crash and aftermath in Spain.
Politician slain in Tunisia
Tunisian opposition politician Mohamed Brahmi was shot dead in the second such assassination this year, setting off violent protests against the Islamist-led...
Mali prepares to vote
Mali is due to hold presidential elections on Sunday.
The Weiner scandal
Anthony Weiner admitted he had continued sending lewd images of himself to women online - the very behavior that forced him out of office in 2011 - until at...
MORE IN PICTURES
Road to the World Series
Highlights from the MLB playoffs.
Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain
Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.
Deadliest wildfires in California history
Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.
Rohingya's perilous journey
Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.
Ophelia turns London sky red
The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.
Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa
U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.
Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area
Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.
Today in Sports
Our top sports photography of the day.
Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital
Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.