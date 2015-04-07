Duke wins NCAA championship
Duke Blue Devils guard Quinn Cook (middle) and teammates hoist the NCAA championship trophy after defeating the Wisconsin Badgers in the 2015 NCAA Men's Division I Championship game at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports
The Duke Blue Devils celebrates after beating the Wisconsin Badgers in the 2015 NCAA Men's Division I Championship game at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports
Duke Blue Devils players pile up in celebration of their victory over the Wisconsin Badgers in the 2015 NCAA Men's Division I Championship game at Lucas Oil Stadium. Duke won 68-63. Mandatory Credit: Brian Spurlock-USA TODAY Sports
Duke Blue Devils guard Tyus Jones (5) celebrates with center Jahlil Okafor (15) as Duke defeats Wisconsin Badgers 68-63 in the 2015 NCAA Men's Division I Championship game at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Robert Deutsch-USA TODAY Sports
Wisconsin Badgers players Frank Kaminsky (44), Nigel Hayes (10) and Josh Gasser (21) react after losing to the Duke Blue Devils in the 2015 NCAA Men's Division I Championship game at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports
Duke Blue Devils celebrate with the NCAA trophy on the podium after defeating the Wisconsin Badgers 68-63 in the 2015 NCAA Men's Division I Championship game at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Robert Deutsch-USA TODAY Sports
Duke Blue Devils forward Amile Jefferson (21) celebrates as Wisconsin Badgers forward Frank Kaminsky (44) walks off the court after the 2015 NCAA Men's Division I Championship game at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports
Wisconsin Badgers forward Frank Kaminsky (left) and guard Josh Gasser (21) hug as the Duke Blue Devils celebrate after the 2015 NCAA Men's Division I Championship game at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports
Duke Blue Devils guard Matt Jones (13) celebrates as Duke defeats the Wisconsin Badgers 68-63 in the 2015 NCAA Men's Division I Championship game at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Robert Deutsch-USA TODAY Sports
Duke Blue Devils head coach Mike Krzyzewski talks to NCAA official Joe DeRosa (right) against the Wisconsin Badgers in the first half of the 2015 NCAA Men's Division I Championship game at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Robert Deutsch-USA TODAY...more
Duke Blue Devils forward Justise Winslow (12) celebrates with Grayson Allen (3) after scoring against the Wisconsin Badgers during the second half in the 2015 NCAA Men's Division I Championship game at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Robert...more
Duke Blue Devils forward Justise Winslow (12) drives to the basket against Wisconsin Badgers forward Duje Dukan (13) and forward Nigel Hayes (10) during the second halfin the 2015 NCAA Men's Division I Championship game at Lucas Oil Stadium....more
Wisconsin Badgers forward Frank Kaminsky (44) shoots the ball against Duke Blue Devils forward Amile Jefferson (21) during the second half in the 2015 NCAA Men's Division I Championship game at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-USA...more
Duke Blue Devils head coach Mike Krzyzewski holds up the net after the game against the Wisconsin Badgers in the 2015 NCAA Men's Division I Championship game at Lucas Oil Stadium. Duke won 68-63. Mandatory Credit: Brian Spurlock-USA TODAY Sports
Duke Blue Devils guard Tyus Jones (5) reacts after a basket against the Wisconsin Badgers in the second half in the 2015 NCAA Men's Division I Championship game at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports
Wisconsin Badgers forward Nigel Hayes (10) drives to the basket defended by Duke Blue Devils guard Grayson Allen (3) in the first half of the 2015 NCAA Men's Division I Championship game at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Robert Deutsch-USA...more
Wisconsin Badgers head coach Bo Ryan reacts in the second half against the Duke Blue Devils in the 2015 NCAA Men's Division I Championship game at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports
Apr 6, 2015; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Duke Blue Devils guard Grayson Allen (3) drives to the basket and attempts a shot between Wisconsin Badgers forward Duje Dukan (13) and Frank Kaminsky (44) during the second half in the 2015 NCAA Men's Division I...more
Duke Blue Devils players react during the second half in the 2015 NCAA Men's Division I Championship game at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jamie Rhodes-USA TODAY Sports
Duke Blue Devils guard Quinn Cook (2) and Wisconsin Badgers guard Traevon Jackson (12) go after a loose ball in the 2015 NCAA Men's Division I Championship game at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jamie Rhodes-USA TODAY Sports
Wisconsin Badgers forward Nigel Hayes (10) shoots against Duke Blue Devils forward Amile Jefferson (21) in the second half in the 2015 NCAA Men's Division I Championship game at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports
Wisconsin Badgers forward Frank Kaminsky (44) drives against Duke Blue Devils forward Amile Jefferson (21) in the second half in the 2015 NCAA Men's Division I Championship game at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports
Wisconsin Badgers head coach Bo Ryan and players react during the second half against the Duke Blue Devils in the 2015 NCAA Men's Division I Championship game at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brian Spurlock-USA TODAY Sports
Duke Blue Devils guard Tyus Jones (5) falls to the court as Wisconsin Badgers forward Duje Dukan (13) shoots the ball during the second half in the 2015 NCAA Men's Division I Championship game at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-USA...more
Wisconsin Badgers forward Sam Dekker (15) shoots a three over Duke Blue Devils guard Matt Jones (13) in the second half in the 2015 NCAA Men's Division I Championship game at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports
Wisconsin Badgers players Bronson Koenig (24), Nigel Hayes (10) and Duje Dukan (13) react after a foul call against the Duke Blue Devils in the second half in the 2015 NCAA Men's Division I Championship game at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit:...more
A fan of the Wisconsin Badgers poses for a photo before the 2015 NCAA Men's Division I Championship game against the Duke Blue Devils at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports
Wisconsin Badgers forward Nigel Hayes (10) holds the ball out of reach of Duke Blue Devils guard Matt Jones (13) during the first half in the 2015 NCAA Men's Division I Championship game at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brian Spurlock-USA...more
