Dumb Starbucks
People line up outside "Dumb Starbucks", a parody store of the Starbucks Coffee chain, in Los Angeles, February 10, 2014. REUTERS/Jonathan Alcorn
A man holds a "Dumb Starbucks" cup at a parody store of the Starbucks Coffee chain, in Los Angeles, February 10, 2014. REUTERS/Jonathan Alcorn
People line up outside "Dumb Starbucks", a parody store of the Starbucks Coffee chain, in Los Angeles, February 10, 2014. REUTERS/Jonathan Alcorn
A menu board is pictured at "Dumb Starbucks", a parody store of the Starbucks Coffee chain, in Los Angeles, February 10, 2014. REUTERS/Jonathan Alcorn
Anthony Solis drinks a cup of coffee at "Dumb Starbucks", a parody store of the Starbucks Coffee chain, in Los Angeles, February 10, 2014. REUTERS/Jonathan Alcorn
Cups stand on display cases at "Dumb Starbucks", a parody store of the Starbucks Coffee chain, in Los Angeles, February 10, 2014. REUTERS/Jonathan Alcorn
People line up outside "Dumb Starbucks", a parody store of the Starbucks Coffee chain, in Los Angeles, February 10, 2014. REUTERS/Jonathan Alcorn
Robert Moran drinks a cup of coffee at "Dumb Starbucks", a parody store of the Starbucks Coffee chain, in Los Angeles, February 10, 2014. REUTERS/Jonathan Alcorn
People line up inside "Dumb Starbucks", a parody store of the Starbucks Coffee chain, in Los Angeles, February 10, 2014. REUTERS/Jonathan Alcorn
People line up inside "Dumb Starbucks", a parody store of the Starbucks Coffee chain, in Los Angeles, February 10, 2014. REUTERS/Jonathan Alcorn
