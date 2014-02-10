Edition:
Dumb Starbucks

<p>People line up outside "Dumb Starbucks", a parody store of the Starbucks Coffee chain, in Los Angeles, February 10, 2014. REUTERS/Jonathan Alcorn</p>

<p>A man holds a "Dumb Starbucks" cup at a parody store of the Starbucks Coffee chain, in Los Angeles, February 10, 2014. REUTERS/Jonathan Alcorn</p>

<p>People line up outside "Dumb Starbucks", a parody store of the Starbucks Coffee chain, in Los Angeles, February 10, 2014. REUTERS/Jonathan Alcorn</p>

<p>A menu board is pictured at "Dumb Starbucks", a parody store of the Starbucks Coffee chain, in Los Angeles, February 10, 2014. REUTERS/Jonathan Alcorn</p>

<p>Anthony Solis drinks a cup of coffee at "Dumb Starbucks", a parody store of the Starbucks Coffee chain, in Los Angeles, February 10, 2014. REUTERS/Jonathan Alcorn</p>

<p>Cups stand on display cases at "Dumb Starbucks", a parody store of the Starbucks Coffee chain, in Los Angeles, February 10, 2014. REUTERS/Jonathan Alcorn</p>

<p>People line up outside "Dumb Starbucks", a parody store of the Starbucks Coffee chain, in Los Angeles, February 10, 2014. REUTERS/Jonathan Alcorn</p>

<p>Robert Moran drinks a cup of coffee at "Dumb Starbucks", a parody store of the Starbucks Coffee chain, in Los Angeles, February 10, 2014. REUTERS/Jonathan Alcorn</p>

<p>People line up inside "Dumb Starbucks", a parody store of the Starbucks Coffee chain, in Los Angeles, February 10, 2014. REUTERS/Jonathan Alcorn</p>

<p>People line up inside "Dumb Starbucks", a parody store of the Starbucks Coffee chain, in Los Angeles, February 10, 2014. REUTERS/Jonathan Alcorn</p>

