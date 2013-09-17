Edition:
United States
Pictures | Tue Sep 17, 2013 | 4:40pm EDT

Dungeon of horrors

<p>A castration tool found during the search of a dungeon in the home of Geoffrey Portway. The British man has admitted to planning to kidnap, torture and eat at least one child in the sound-proofed dungeon he built in his Massachusetts home. Portway was sentenced to nearly 27 years in prison on Tuesday. REUTERS/U.S. Attorney's Office</p>

A castration tool found during the search of a dungeon in the home of Geoffrey Portway. The British man has admitted to planning to kidnap, torture and eat at least one child in the sound-proofed dungeon he built in his Massachusetts home. Portway...more

Tuesday, September 17, 2013

A castration tool found during the search of a dungeon in the home of Geoffrey Portway. The British man has admitted to planning to kidnap, torture and eat at least one child in the sound-proofed dungeon he built in his Massachusetts home. Portway was sentenced to nearly 27 years in prison on Tuesday. REUTERS/U.S. Attorney's Office

Close
1 / 13
<p>A set of child's pajamas and a box of syringes found during the search of a dungeon in the home of Geoffrey Portway. Last year, federal agents investigating crimes against children discovered the sound-proofed dungeon, a child-size homemade coffin, a steel cage, a steel-topped table, butcher kits and restraints in the basement of Portway's Worcester residence. REUTERS/U.S. Attorney's Office</p>

A set of child's pajamas and a box of syringes found during the search of a dungeon in the home of Geoffrey Portway. Last year, federal agents investigating crimes against children discovered the sound-proofed dungeon, a child-size homemade coffin, a...more

Tuesday, September 17, 2013

A set of child's pajamas and a box of syringes found during the search of a dungeon in the home of Geoffrey Portway. Last year, federal agents investigating crimes against children discovered the sound-proofed dungeon, a child-size homemade coffin, a steel cage, a steel-topped table, butcher kits and restraints in the basement of Portway's Worcester residence. REUTERS/U.S. Attorney's Office

Close
2 / 13
<p>Geoffrey Portway, 40, of Worcester, Massachusetts. The case was part of a larger federal investigation into a child pornography ring that began in Massachusetts in 2010 and expanded internationally. Some 60 people have been prosecuted and more than 160 children have been identified as victims and rescued REUTERS/US Attorney's Office</p>

Geoffrey Portway, 40, of Worcester, Massachusetts. The case was part of a larger federal investigation into a child pornography ring that began in Massachusetts in 2010 and expanded internationally. Some 60 people have been prosecuted and more than...more

Tuesday, September 17, 2013

Geoffrey Portway, 40, of Worcester, Massachusetts. The case was part of a larger federal investigation into a child pornography ring that began in Massachusetts in 2010 and expanded internationally. Some 60 people have been prosecuted and more than 160 children have been identified as victims and rescued REUTERS/US Attorney's Office

Close
3 / 13
<p>A steel cage (approximately 3' wide, 2' high and 4' long) with multiple locking devices, and a steel table top found during the search of a dungeon in the home of Geoffrey Portway. Police also found evidence of more than 4,500 exchanges of child pornography on his computer REUTERS/U.S. Attorney's Office</p>

A steel cage (approximately 3' wide, 2' high and 4' long) with multiple locking devices, and a steel table top found during the search of a dungeon in the home of Geoffrey Portway. Police also found evidence of more than 4,500 exchanges of child...more

Tuesday, September 17, 2013

A steel cage (approximately 3' wide, 2' high and 4' long) with multiple locking devices, and a steel table top found during the search of a dungeon in the home of Geoffrey Portway. Police also found evidence of more than 4,500 exchanges of child pornography on his computer REUTERS/U.S. Attorney's Office

Close
4 / 13
<p>The entrance to a basement dungeon found during the search of a dungeon in the home of Geoffrey Portway. REUTERS/U.S. Attorney's Office</p>

The entrance to a basement dungeon found during the search of a dungeon in the home of Geoffrey Portway. REUTERS/U.S. Attorney's Office

Tuesday, September 17, 2013

The entrance to a basement dungeon found during the search of a dungeon in the home of Geoffrey Portway. REUTERS/U.S. Attorney's Office

Close
5 / 13
<p>A child-sized homemade coffin found during the search of a dungeon in the home of Geoffrey Portway. REUTERS/U.S. Attorney's Office</p>

A child-sized homemade coffin found during the search of a dungeon in the home of Geoffrey Portway. REUTERS/U.S. Attorney's Office

Tuesday, September 17, 2013

A child-sized homemade coffin found during the search of a dungeon in the home of Geoffrey Portway. REUTERS/U.S. Attorney's Office

Close
6 / 13
<p>A butcher's set found during the search of a dungeon in the home of Geoffrey Portway. REUTERS/U.S. Attorney's Office</p>

A butcher's set found during the search of a dungeon in the home of Geoffrey Portway. REUTERS/U.S. Attorney's Office

Tuesday, September 17, 2013

A butcher's set found during the search of a dungeon in the home of Geoffrey Portway. REUTERS/U.S. Attorney's Office

Close
7 / 13
<p>Locks on a steel cage (approximately 3' wide, 2' high and 4' long) found during the search of a dungeon in the home of Geoffrey Portway. REUTERS/U.S. Attorney's Office</p>

Locks on a steel cage (approximately 3' wide, 2' high and 4' long) found during the search of a dungeon in the home of Geoffrey Portway. REUTERS/U.S. Attorney's Office

Tuesday, September 17, 2013

Locks on a steel cage (approximately 3' wide, 2' high and 4' long) found during the search of a dungeon in the home of Geoffrey Portway. REUTERS/U.S. Attorney's Office

Close
8 / 13
<p>Leather restraints found during the search of a dungeon in the home of Geoffrey Portway. REUTERS/U.S. Attorney's Office</p>

Leather restraints found during the search of a dungeon in the home of Geoffrey Portway. REUTERS/U.S. Attorney's Office

Tuesday, September 17, 2013

Leather restraints found during the search of a dungeon in the home of Geoffrey Portway. REUTERS/U.S. Attorney's Office

Close
9 / 13
<p>Castration rings found during the search of a dungeon in the home of Geoffrey Portway. REUTERS/U.S. Attorney's Office</p>

Castration rings found during the search of a dungeon in the home of Geoffrey Portway. REUTERS/U.S. Attorney's Office

Tuesday, September 17, 2013

Castration rings found during the search of a dungeon in the home of Geoffrey Portway. REUTERS/U.S. Attorney's Office

Close
10 / 13
<p>A steel cage (approximately 3' wide, 2' high and 4' long) with multiple locking devices found during the search of a dungeon in the home of Geoffrey Portway. REUTERS/U.S. Attorney's Office</p>

A steel cage (approximately 3' wide, 2' high and 4' long) with multiple locking devices found during the search of a dungeon in the home of Geoffrey Portway. REUTERS/U.S. Attorney's Office

Tuesday, September 17, 2013

A steel cage (approximately 3' wide, 2' high and 4' long) with multiple locking devices found during the search of a dungeon in the home of Geoffrey Portway. REUTERS/U.S. Attorney's Office

Close
11 / 13
<p>Scalpels and frozen meat found during the search of a dungeon in the home of Geoffrey Portway. REUTERS/U.S. Attorney's Office</p>

Scalpels and frozen meat found during the search of a dungeon in the home of Geoffrey Portway. REUTERS/U.S. Attorney's Office

Tuesday, September 17, 2013

Scalpels and frozen meat found during the search of a dungeon in the home of Geoffrey Portway. REUTERS/U.S. Attorney's Office

Close
12 / 13
<p>Handcuffs and a gag found during the search of a dungeon in the home of Geoffrey Portway. REUTERS/U.S. Attorney's Office</p>

Handcuffs and a gag found during the search of a dungeon in the home of Geoffrey Portway. REUTERS/U.S. Attorney's Office

Tuesday, September 17, 2013

Handcuffs and a gag found during the search of a dungeon in the home of Geoffrey Portway. REUTERS/U.S. Attorney's Office

Close
13 / 13
View Again
View Next
Colorado floods from above

Colorado floods from above

Next Slideshows

Colorado floods from above

Colorado floods from above

Photographer Rick Wilking takes a flight over the flood waters in Colorado.

Sep 17 2013
Ethiopia's booming economy

Ethiopia's booming economy

Ethiopia is now sub-Saharan Africa's fifth biggest economy, leap-frogging next door Kenya and wooing investors from Sweden, Britain and China.

Sep 17 2013
Prince Harry: Polar explorer

Prince Harry: Polar explorer

After traveling to the Arctic, Prince Harry prepares to travel to the Antarctic region near the South Pole with wounded service personnel.

Sep 17 2013
Inside the Swiss military

Inside the Swiss military

Under current Swiss law, all able-bodied men are required to join the military. Switzerland will soon vote on whether to scrap its draft and switch to a...

Sep 17 2013

MORE IN PICTURES

Road to the World Series

Road to the World Series

Highlights from the MLB playoffs.

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.

Rohingya's perilous journey

Rohingya's perilous journey

Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.

Ophelia turns London sky red

Ophelia turns London sky red

The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.

Today in Sports

Today in Sports

Our top sports photography of the day.

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast