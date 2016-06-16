Edition:
Dust surrounds Falluja's refugees

A woman, who fled from Falluja because of Islamic State violence, carries her child during a dust storm at a refugee camp in Ameriyat Falluja, south of Falluja, Iraq, June 16, 2016. REUTERS/Ahmed Saad

Displaced people, who fled from Falluja because of Islamic State violence, are seen during a dust storm at a refugee camp in Ameriyat Falluja, south of Falluja, Iraq, June 16, 2016. REUTERS/Ahmed Saad

Displaced people, who fled from Falluja because of Islamic State violence, cross a bridge during a dust storm on the outskirts of Baghdad, Iraq, June 16, 2016. REUTERS/Ahmed Saad

An Iraqi girl, who fled from Falluja because of Islamic State violence, poses for a photographer at a refugee camp in Ameriyat Falluja, south of Falluja, Iraq, June 16, 2016. REUTERS/Ahmed Saad

An Injured boy, who fled from Falluja because of Islamic State violence, is seen in a tent at a refugee camp in Ameriyat Falluja, south of Falluja, Iraq, June 16, 2016. REUTERS/Ahmed Saad

Displaced people, who fled from Falluja because of Islamic State violence, are seen during a dust storm at a refugee camp in Ameriyat Falluja, south of Falluja, Iraq, June 16, 2016. REUTERS/Ahmed Saad

Displaced Iraqi children, who fled from Falluja because of Islamic State violence, pose for photographer during a dust storm at a refugee camp in Ameriyat Falluja, south of Falluja, Iraq, June 16, 2016. REUTERS/Ahmed Saad

Displaced people, who fled from Falluja because of Islamic State violence, walk during a dust storm at a refugee camp in Ameriyat Falluja, south of Falluja, Iraq, June 16, 2016. REUTERS/Ahmed Saad

A woman, who fled from Falluja because of Islamic State violence, stand next to her children at a refugee camp in Ameriyat Falluja, south of Falluja, Iraq, June 16, 2016. REUTERS/Ahmed Saad

Displaced people, who fled from Falluja because of Islamic State violence, are seen during a dust storm at a refugee camp in Ameriyat Falluja, south of Falluja, Iraq, June 16, 2016. REUTERS/Ahmed Saad

