Dutch PM fends off far right challenge
Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte of the VVD Liberal party appears before his supporters in The Hague, Netherlands. REUTERS/Yves Herman
Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte (R) of the VVD Liberal party and Dutch far-right politician Geert Wilders of the PVV Party take part in a meeting at the Dutch Parliament after the general election in The Hague, Netherlands. REUTERS/Yves Herman
CDA political party leader Sybrand Buma greets supporters in The Hague, Netherlands. REUTERS/Toussaint Kluiters
Dutch Green Party leader Jesse Klaver appears before supporters in Amsterdam, Netherlands. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir
Ballots are counted after polling stations close in The Hague. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
Dutch far-right politician Geert Wilders of the PVV party surrounded by security as he votes in the general election in The Hague. REUTERS/Yves Herman
Ballots are counted at polling stations close in The Hague. REUTERS/Michael Kooren
Dutch CDA political party supporters cheers in The Hague. REUTERS/Toussaint Kluiters
A woman arrives at a poll station to cast her vote in the Dutch general election in The Hague. REUTERS/Yves Herman
Green Party supporters celebrate gains in exit polls in The Hague. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir
People vote during the general election at a polling station inside City Hall in Rotterdam. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
A woman wearing an Islamic headscarf votes in the general elections in a mosque in Amsterdam. REUTERS/Stringer
Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte of the VVD Liberal party greets supporters during campaigning in The Hague. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
People vote at the ADAM Tower during the general election at a polling station in Amsterdam North. REUTERS/Cris Toala Olivares
Dutch Green Party (Groen Links) leader Jesse Klaver poses for selfie after voting in the general election in The Hague. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir
A cyclist votes in the Dutch general election in a drive-in polling station in Zuidplas. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir
People walk during the election day in Amsterdam. REUTERS/Cris Toala Olivares
Dutch citizens are seen during the election day in Amsterdam. REUTERS/Cris Toala Olivares
A woman votes in the Dutch general election in The Hague. REUTERS/Yves Herman
People vote in a bar used as a polling station in Ankeveen. REUTERS/Toussaint Kluiters
Women take a selfie as they wait in the line to go to vote during the general election inside a polling station on the 20th floor of the ADAM Tower in Amsterdam North. REUTERS/Cris Toala Olivares
A voter studies a list of candidates for the general election in The Hague. REUTERS/Michael Kooren
A man cycles past an election poster in Driebruggen. REUTERS/Michael Kooren
People vote during the general election at a poling station in The Hague. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
People vote during the general election at a polling station inside a bar in Kinderdijk. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
Dutch citizens vote in the general election in The Hague. REUTERS/Yves Herman
Next Slideshows
Americans fight Islamic State from the air
U.S. forces engage in coalition operations against Islamic State in Iraq and Syria as part of Operation Inherent Resolve.
Canadian refugees learn to curl
Resettled refugees, some of whom had come to Canada just days before, brave icy wipeouts and learn the quintessentially Canadian sport of curling.
California's desert blooms as drought ends
Southern California's deserts and hillsides are ablaze with color after a wet winter spurred what scientists say is the biggest wildflower bloom in years.
Blizzard blankets the Northeast
A blizzard swept through the heavily populated northeastern U.S., grounding flights, canceling classes and pummeling those who ventured out onto snow-bound...
MORE IN PICTURES
Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa
U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State�s one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.
Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area
Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.
Deadliest wildfires in California history
Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.
Today in Sports
Our top sports photography of the day.
Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital
Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.
Cargo plane crashes off Ivory Coast
A cargo plane chartered by the French military crashes into the sea near the airport in Ivory Coast�s main city.
California's scorched landscape
The aftermath of dozens of wildfires in Sonoma and Napa counties, the heart of Northern California's wine country.
Road to the World Series
Highlights from the MLB playoffs.
Puerto Rico in the dark
Much of the island remains without electricity or running water three weeks after Maria's landfall.