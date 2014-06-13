E3 gaming expo
People walk past a statue of a game character at the Take Two booth during the 2014 Electronic Entertainment Expo, known as E3, in Los Angeles, June 11, 2014. REUTERS/Jonathan Alcorn
An attendee tries out the Virtuix Oculus Rift and Omni Treadmill game at the 2014 Electronic Entertainment Expo, known as E3, in Los Angeles, June 11, 2014. REUTERS/Kevork Djansezian
Amiibo toy figures that will work in tandem with its games are displayed at the Nintendo booth at the 2014 Electronic Entertainment Expo, known as E3, in Los Angeles, June 11, 2014. REUTERS/Kevork Djansezian
Danilo Napalan plays the new zombie survival game "Dying Light " in the Warner Bros. booth at the 2014 Electronic Entertainment Expo, known as E3, in Los Angeles, June 10, 2014. REUTERS/Kevork Djansezian
Attendees play the Nintendo Super Smash Bros game at the 2014 Electronic Entertainment Expo, known as E3, in Los Angeles, June 11, 2014. REUTERS/Kevork Djansezian
People dressed as "Star Wars" characters Boba Fett (L) and a Stormtrooper pose at the 2014 Electronic Entertainment Expo, known as E3, in Los Angeles, June 11, 2014. REUTERS/Jonathan Alcorn
Attendees rush in as the doors open at the 2014 Electronic Entertainment Expo, known as E3, in Los Angeles, June 11, 2014. REUTERS/Kevork Djansezian
A man dressed as a character from the video game "Watch Dogs" poses at the Ubisoft booth during the 2014 Electronic Entertainment Expo, known as E3, in Los Angeles, June 11, 2014. REUTERS/Jonathan Alcorn
A man photographs a figurine of the character "Ryu" from the Capcom game "Street Fighter", at the 2014 Electronic Entertainment Expo, known as E3, in Los Angeles, June 11, 2014. REUTERS/Jonathan Alcorn
Marlee Zabriskie, dressed as a character from the game "Portal", attends the 2014 Electronic Entertainment Expo, known as E3, in Los Angeles, June 11, 2014. REUTERS/Jonathan Alcorn
A man plays a demo game on a Sony "Project Morpheus" virtual reality system at the 2014 Electronic Entertainment Expo, known as E3, in Los Angeles, June 10, 2014. REUTERS/Jonathan Alcorn
Lorena Batarse poses with "Call of Duty" characters during the 2014 Electronic Entertainment Expo, known as E3, in Los Angeles, June 11, 2014. REUTERS/Jonathan Alcorn
A woman uses the Oculus Rift virtual reality headset at the 2014 Electronic Entertainment Expo, known as E3, in Los Angeles, June 10, 2014. REUTERS/Jonathan Alcorn
A white Sony Playstation 4 is on display at the 2014 Electronic Entertainment Expo, known as E3, in Los Angeles, June 11, 2014. REUTERS/Kevork Djansezian
An attendee takes a selfie with "Knack", the titular character from a Sony Playstation 4 game, at the 2014 Electronic Entertainment Expo, known as E3, in Los Angeles, June 11, 2014. REUTERS/Kevork Djansezian
Microsoft employee Sammy Ng wears an Xbox game controller as a fascinator as she watches a trailer of the new multiplayer action game "Call of Duty: Advanced Warfare" in the Activision booth at the 2014 Electronic Entertainment Expo, known as E3, in...more
Players participate in a Nintendo Super Smash Bros. invitational tournament at the 2014 Electronic Entertainment Expo, known as E3, in Los Angeles, June 10, 2014. REUTERS/Jonathan Alcorn
Gaming enthusiasts watch a Nintendo Super Smash Bros. invitational tournament at the 2014 Electronic Entertainment Expo, known as E3, in Los Angeles, June 10, 2014. REUTERS/Jonathan Alcorn
Attendees play a classic video game, "Michael Jackson's Moonwalker", based on the 1988 film about Michael Jackson, "Moonwalker", at the 2014 Electronic Entertainment Expo, known as E3, in Los Angeles, June 10, 2014. REUTERS/Kevork Djansezian
A man uses the Oculus Rift virtual reality headset at the 2014 Electronic Entertainment Expo, known as E3, in Los Angeles, June 10, 2014. REUTERS/Jonathan Alcorn
An attendee poses with men dressed as characters from the new multiplayer action game "Call of Duty: Advanced Warfare", in front of the Activision booth at the 2014 Electronic Entertainment Expo, known as E3, in Los Angeles, June 10, 2014. ...more
A woman dressed as Marie Antoinette from the video game "Assassin's Creed: Unity" promotes the game in the Ubisoft booth at the 2014 Electronic Entertainment Expo, known as E3, in Los Angeles, June 10, 2014. REUTERS/Kevork Djansezian
A gamer wears headphones while playing a game at the 2014 Electronic Entertainment Expo, known as E3, in Los Angeles, June 10, 2014. REUTERS/Jonathan Alcorn
Brandon Winfrey, a developer with Insomniac Games, demonstrates the Sunset Overdrive game at the 2014 Electronic Entertainment Expo, known as E3, in Los Angeles, June 10, 2014. REUTERS/Jonathan Alcorn
People walk past the Playstation and Xbox booths at the 2014 Electronic Entertainment Expo, known as E3, in Los Angeles, June 10, 2014. REUTERS/Jonathan Alcorn
A man dressed as Mr. Destructoid checks his mobile phone while gamers play a game at the 2014 Electronic Entertainment Expo, known as E3, in Los Angeles, June 10, 2014. REUTERS/Jonathan Alcorn
Paul Breakhow tries out the Sony "Project Morpheus" virtual reality system at the 2014 Electronic Entertainment Expo, known as E3, in Los Angeles, June 10, 2014. REUTERS/Jonathan Alcorn
People stand in line to enter the 2014 Electronic Entertainment Expo, known as E3, in Los Angeles, June 10, 2014. REUTERS/Jonathan Alcorn
Attendees watch a trailer of the new multiplayer action game "Call of Duty: Advanced Warfare" in the Activision booth at the 2014 Electronic Entertainment Expo, known as E3, in Los Angeles, June 10, 2014. REUTERS/Kevork Djansezian
Attendees Priscilla Padilla (L-R), Sacha Tank and Stella Yeo get their picture taken in front of a mock battle tank, promoting the new multiplayer action game "World of Tanks", in the Ubisoft booth at the 2014 Electronic Entertainment Expo, known as...more
A prop depicting a character from the video game "Titanfall" is on display before the opening day of the Electronic Entertainment Expo, or E3, in Los Angeles, June 9, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
PlayStation controllers are pictured before a Sony Computer Entertainment America media briefing before the opening day of the Electronic Entertainment Expo, or E3, at the Memorial Sports Arena in Los Angeles, June 9, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
A preview of the video game "Destiny" is shown during a Sony Computer Entertainment America media briefing before the opening day of the Electronic Entertainment Expo, or E3, at the Memorial Sports Arena in Los Angeles, June 9, 2014. REUTERS/Mario...more
Andrew House, President and Group Chief Executive Officer of Sony Computer Entertainment, presents "Project Morpheus" - A Virtual Reality System, during a media briefing before the opening day of the Electronic Entertainment Expo, or E3, at the...more
Bonnie Ross, head of 343 Industries, speaks during a presentation of the game "Halo" at the Xbox E3 Media Briefing at the University of Southern California's Galen Center in Los Angeles, June 9, 2014. REUTERS/Kevork Djansezian
A presentation of "The Sims 4" is given at the Electronic Arts (EA) World Premiere: E3 2014 Preview press conference at the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles, June 9, 2014. REUTERS/David McNew
