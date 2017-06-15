E3 gaming expo
A lone female (L) plays the game Destiny 2 on Nvidia graphic cards at the E3 2017 Electronic Entertainment Expo. REUTERS/ Mike Blake
An attendee plays a triple-screen video game at the E3 2017 Electronic Entertainment Expo. REUTERS/ Mike Blake
Attendees walk past a "Call of Duty" display at the E3 2017 Electronic Entertainment Expo. REUTERS/ Mike Blake
Down town buildings are used to advertise a new video game at the E3 2017 Electronic Entertainment Expo. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Attendees walk past a "Call of Duty" advertisement at the E3 2017 Electronic Entertainment Expo. REUTERS/ Mike Blake
Attendees play video games at the E3 2017 Electronic Entertainment Expo in Los Angeles, California. REUTERS/ Mike Blake
Girls play computer games at the E3 2017 Electronic Entertainment Expo. REUTERS/ Mike Blake
Twitch TV is shown at the E3 2017 Electronic Entertainment Expo. REUTERS/ Mike Blake
An attendee hugs a statue of Super Mario at the E3 2017 Electronic Entertainment Expo. REUTERS/ Mike Blake
Attendees arrive at the E3 2017 Electronic Entertainment Expo. REUTERS/ Mike Blake
The Ubisoft booth is shown at the E3 2017 Electronic Entertainment Expo. REUTERS/ Mike Blake
An attendee wearing a Halo Master Chief helmet waits for the Microsoft Xbox E3 2017 media briefing in Los Angeles, California. REUTERS/Kevork Djansezian
Sony Playstation shows the Spider-Man game as they demonstrate upcoming game releases during a news conference at E3 2017. REUTERS/ Mike Blake
An attendees play a VR game in the Sony Playstation preview area prior to the company's news conference to kick-off their products at E3 2017. REUTERS/ Mike Blake
Sony Playstation shows the new game "Detroit: Become Human" as they demonstrate upcoming game releases during a news conference at E3 2017. REUTERS/ Mike Blake
Head of Microsoft Xbox Phil Spencer introduces the Xbox One X gaming console during the Xbox E3 2017 media briefing. REUTERS/Kevork Djansezian
Sony Playstation shows the new game "God of War" as they demonstrate upcoming game releases during a news conference at E3 2017. REUTERS/ Mike Blake
People enter the Sony Playstation preview area prior to the company's news conference to kick-off their products at E3 2017. REUTERS/ Mike Blake
An attendee plays a VR game in the Sony Playstation preview area prior to the company's news conference to kick-off their products at E3 2017. REUTERS/ Mike Blake
Sony Playstation shows the new game "Call of Duty WW II" as they demonstrate upcoming game releases during a news conference at E3 2017. REUTERS/ Mike Blake
An attendees plays a game at the Sony Playstation preview area prior to the company's news conference to kick-off their products at E3 2017. REUTERS/ Mike Blake
Attendees leave as Sony Playstation shows closes out their news conference to after demonstrating upcoming new game releases at E3 2017. REUTERS/ Mike Blake
Karcamo enters the Sony Playstation preview area prior to the company's news conference to kick-off their products at E3 2017. REUTERS/ Mike Blake
Graphics are shown on a screen during unveiling of the Xbox One X gaming console during the Microsoft Xbox E3 2017 media briefing. REUTERS/Kevork Djansezian
