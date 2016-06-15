E3 gaming expo
A boy samples the Vuzix iWear video headphones, which are billed as the equivalent to a 125 inch screen viewed from 10 feet. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
A man walks past two video game characters checking their cell phones. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
A man plays Sony Playstation's Farpoint Impulse Gear Virtual Reality game. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Attendees walk past video game characters. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
People play games with Oculus Rift VR headsets. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
People watch video games. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
A man plays a video game with an Oculus Rift VR headset. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
A Sony virtual reality camera rig is spotted recording during the Sony Corporation's PlayStation 4 E3 2016 event. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Men line up to play Halo Wars 2. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
A man plays a game using the new Sony VR headset during Sony Corporation's PlayStation 4 E3 2016 event. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Two men take a break. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
People try the new Sony VR headset during Sony Corporation's PlayStation 4 E3 2016 event. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Ralph Fulton (R) presents Microsoft Xbox's Forza Horizon 3 at the Xbox E3 2016 media briefing. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Japanese video game designer, Hideo Kojima of Kojima Productions Co., Ltd. is introduced by the Sony Corporation during their PlayStation 4 E3 2016 event. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Microsoft Xbox displays Final Fantasy XV at the Xbox E3 2016 media briefing. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
People walk past and grab free donuts hanging from a wall display as they attend Sony Corporation's PlayStation 4 E3 2016 event. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Sony Interactive Entertainment Chairman Shawn Layden introduces the price and sale date of PlayStation 4 VR. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Microsoft displays consoles at the Xbox E3 2016 media briefing. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Gamers watch the Microsoft Xbox Final Fantasy XV presentation at the Xbox E3 2016 media briefing. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Microsoft displays different colored consoles at the Xbox E3 2016 media briefing. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
