Earth from above

Small island cays and the prominent tidal channels cutting between them in the Bahamas in a photo taken aboard the International Space Station. REUTERS/NASA

Reuters / Monday, September 21, 2015
Egmont National Park in New Zealand with Mt. Taranaki at its center is seen in a Landsat 8 satellite image. REUTERS/NASA/USGS

Reuters / Friday, November 14, 2014
A houseboat camps on the shore in shallow water in a canyon at Lake Powell near Page, Arizona. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

Reuters / Thursday, September 17, 2015
An ipe (lapacho) tree is seen in this aerial view of the Amazon rainforest near the city of Novo Progresso, Para State, Brazil. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

Reuters / Monday, November 11, 2013
The big island of Hawaii in an image taken by European Space Agency astronaut Samantha Cristoforetti from the International Space Station. REUTERS/NASA/ESA/Samantha Cristoforetti

Reuters / Wednesday, March 04, 2015
An aerial view of the Iguazu Falls is seen in the Argentinian northwest province of Misiones. REUTERS/Raul Puentes

Reuters / Tuesday, June 10, 2014
An aerial view of a public cemetery in Hangzhou, Zhejiang province, China. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Thursday, March 26, 2015
Late summer plankton blooms across much of Lake Ontario. REUTERS/NASA

Reuters / Friday, August 30, 2013
A general view of dried-up rivers in the Pilbara region of Western Australia. REUTERS/David Gray

Reuters / Monday, December 02, 2013
The Nile and the Sinai Peninsula in a photo taken by Col. Chris Hadfield of the Canadian Space Agency, who is photographing Earth from the International Space Station, March 2013. REUTERS/CSA/Col. Chris Hadfield

Reuters / Wednesday, March 20, 2013
An aerial view shows the diplomatic area of Doha, Qatar. REUTERS/Fadi Al-Assaad

Reuters / Thursday, March 21, 2013
Oil goes into a tailings pond at the Suncor tar sands operations near Fort McMurray, Alberta. REUTERS/Todd Korol

Reuters / Friday, September 19, 2014
A satellite image shows Arctic summer sea ice in September 2007. REUTERS/NASA

Reuters / Friday, September 21, 2007
The town of Susuz is seen on the northern shore of the Ataturk dam through the window of a passenger aircraft flying over south-eastern Turkey province of Adiyaman. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis

Reuters / Monday, November 10, 2014
A general view of a road next to sand dunes covered in vegetation in the Pilbara region of Western Australia. REUTERS/David Gray

Reuters / Monday, December 02, 2013
Algal blooms visible as swirls of green are seen in Lake St. Clair, on the border of Michigan and Ontario, Canada. REUTERS/NASA

Reuters / Tuesday, August 04, 2015
Layers of Earth's atmosphere, brightly colored as the sun sets, are featured in a photo taken by a STS-127 crew member on the Space Shuttle Endeavour, July 2009. REUTERS/NASA

Reuters / Thursday, July 30, 2009
A houseboat camps on the shore in shallow water in a canyon at Lake Powell near Page, Arizona. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

Reuters / Thursday, September 17, 2015
Japan's Mount Fuji is seen covered with snow. REUTERS/Issei Kato

Reuters / Wednesday, December 04, 2013
