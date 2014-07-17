Earth from space
The sun reflects off the water in this picture taken by German astronaut Alexander Gerst from the International Space Station and sent on his Twitter feed July 17, 2014. REUTERS/Alexander Gerst/NASA
Late summer plankton blooms across much of Lake Ontario. REUTERS/NASA
The islands of Dubai in the United Arab Emirates, March 20, 2013. REUTERS/CSA/Col. Chris Hadfield
Lake Baikal, Siberia, Russia, February 26, 2013. REUTERS/Chris Hadfield
Finger Lakes, New York, March 22, 2013. REUTERS/CSA/Col. Chris Hadfield
The Nile and the Sinai Peninsula, March 20, 2013. REUTERS/CSA/Col. Chris Hadfield
Washington, D.C. with Andrews Air Force Base visible, March 22, 2013. REUTERS/CSA/Col. Chris Hadfield
An oblique view of Eastern Europe at night, with Budapest, Hungary in the foreground (center, L) and Kiev, Ukraine in the distance (top, C), October 15, 2011. REUTERS/NASA
An undated composite image courtesy of NASA shows the view taken from a mounted camera on the International Space Station. A total of 18 images were used to create the composite. REUTERS/NASA/Handout
Bushfires in Australia, January 2, 2013. REUTERS/Chris Hadfield/NASA
Shiraz, Iran, March 20, 2013. REUTERS/CSA/Col. Chris Hadfield
The sun about to come up over the South Pacific Ocean, May 5, 2013. REUTERS/NASA/Handout via Reuters
The moon above Earth. REUTERS/CSA/Col. Chris Hadfield
A large presence of stratocumulus clouds above the northwestern Pacific Ocean about 460 miles east of northern Honshu, Japan, January 4, 2013. REUTERS/NASA
Baghdad, Iraq, March 20, 2013. REUTERS/CSA/Col. Chris Hadfield
The Aurora Australis on an ascending pass west of Central America, September 18, 2011. REUTERS/NASA/JSC
Earth's airglow with an oblique view of the Mediterranean Sea area, including the Nile River with its delta and the Sinai Peninsula, October 15, 2011. REUTERS/NASA
The aurora australis over the Southern Indian Ocean during a geomagnetic storm that was most likely caused by a coronal mass ejection from the Sun, May 29, 2010. REUTERS/ISS Crew Earth Observations experiment and Image Science and Analysis...more
The space shuttle Discovery with Earth in the background as the shuttle approaches the International Space Station for docking, February 26, 2011. REUTERS/NASA
The India-Pakistan border appears as an orange line, August 21, 2011. REUTERS/NASA
A setting last quarter crescent moon and the thin line of Earth's atmosphere over central Asia, September 4, 2010. REUTERS/NASA
Hurricane Irene off the east coast of the United States, August 26, 2011. REUTERS/NASA/Expedition 28 - International Space Station/Goddard Space Flight Center
A view of the Midwestern United States at night with the Aurora Borealis, September 29, 2011. REUTERS/NASA
The International Space Station with the Earth, November 25, 2009. REUTERS/NASA
Aurora Australis over the Indian Ocean, September 17, 2011. REUTERS/NASA
A night time view of the Rocky Mountains and Great Plains cities, October 16, 2011. REUTERS/NASA
The moon over layers of the Earth's atmosphere. REUTERS/NASA
The space shuttle Atlantis, appearing like a bean sprout against clouds and city lights shows the shuttle on its way home through a window of the space station, July 21, 2011. REUTERS/NASA
The bright lights of Cairo and Alexandria, Egypt on the Mediterranean coast as well as the Nile River and its delta, October 28, 2010. REUTERS/NASA
A full moon is visible with part of the International Space Station's solar array wing, September 3, 2009. REUTERS/NASA
The International Space Station with Earth in the background, photographed by a crew member aboard the Space Shuttle Endeavour, February 9, 2010. REUTERS/NASA
Fires burn on the continent of Australia, with smoke plumes faintly visible in the night sky, September 17, 2011. REUTERS/NASA
A view of Sicily and the "boot" of Italy, October 28, 2010. REUTERS/NASA
The space shuttle Endeavour is silhouetted against the backdrop of Earth's horizon prior to docking with the International Space Station, February 9, 2010. REUTERS/NASA
