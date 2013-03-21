Edition:
Earth from space

<p>The moon is pictured above Earth in this handout photo courtesy of Col. Chris Hadfield of the Canadian Space Agency. REUTERS/CSA/Col. Chris Hadfield/Handout</p>

<p>The Nile and the Sinai Peninsula are pictured in this handout photo courtesy of Col. Chris Hadfield of the Canadian Space Agency, who is photographing Earth from the International Space Station, taken on March 20, 2013. REUTERS/CSA/Col. Chris Hadfield/Handout</p>

<p>The islands of Dubai in the United Arab Emirates are pictured in this handout photo courtesy of Col. Chris Hadfield of the Canadian Space Agency, who is photographing Earth from the International Space Station, taken on March 20, 2013. REUTERS/CSA/Col. Chris Hadfield/Handout</p>

<p>Latakia (R) and Tartus, two coastal towns in Syria, are pictured in this handout photo courtesy of Col. Chris Hadfield of the Canadian Space Agency, who is photographing Earth from the International Space Station, taken on March 20, 2013. REUTERS/CSA/Col. Chris Hadfield/Handout</p>

<p>Baghdad Iraq is pictured in this handout photo courtesy of Col. Chris Hadfield of the Canadian Space Agency, who is photographing Earth from the International Space Station, taken on March 20, 2013. REUTERS/CSA/Col. Chris Hadfield/Handout</p>

<p>The iconic Manicouagan meteor crater in Quebec is pictured in this handout photo taken March 14, 2013, courtesy of the Canadian Space Agency. The crater is one of the oldest known impact craters on Earth, still visible from space and is located primarily in Manicouagan Regional County Municipality in the C&ocirc;te-Nord region of Qu&eacute;bec. REUTERS/CSA/Chris Hadfield/Handout</p>

<p>A fault line in South Africa visible from orbit is pictured in this handout photo courtesy of Col. Chris Hadfield of the Canadian Space Agency. REUTERS/CSA/Col. Chris Hadfield/Handout</p>

<p>Lake Baikal, Siberia, Russia is pictured in this handout photo taken by Canadian astronaut Chris Hadfield February 26, 2013, aboard the International Space Station courtesy of NASA. REUTERS/Chris Hadfield/NASA/Handout</p>

<p>Italy's Mount Etna streaming ash after it erupted is pictured in this handout photo taken by Canadian astronaut Chris Hadfield February 28, 2013, aboard the International Space Station courtesy of NASA. REUTERS/Chris Hadfield/NASA/Handout</p>

<p>Bushfires in Australia are pictured in this January 2, 2013 handout photo taken by Canadian astronaut Chris Hadfield aboard the International Space Station. Photo obtained by Reuters January 8, 2013. REUTERS/Chris Hadfield/NASA/Handout</p>

<p>Hamilton, at the tip of Lake Ontario, CANADA is pictured in this handout photo taken by Canadian astronaut Chris Hadfield February 23, 2013, aboard the International Space Station courtesy of NASA. The steel town with the Niagara Escarpment just visible from space. REUTERS/Chris Hadfield/NASA/Handout</p>

<p>The Canadarm2 is pictured in this handout photo taken by Canadian astronaut Chris Hadfield February 25, 2013, aboard the International Space Station courtesy of NASA. The Canadarm2 will be used to capture Space X's Dragon. REUTERS/Chris Hadfield/NASA/Handout</p>

<p>Taking advantage of a weightless environment onboard the Earth-orbiting International Space Station, Expedition 34 Flight Engineer Chris Hadfield of the Canadian Space Agency juggles some tomatoes, which he probably considers to be among the more delicious components of a recent "package" that arrived from Earth, in this Handout photo courtesy of NASA, taken March 3, 2013. Hadfield becomes the first Canadian commander of the International Space Station, March 13, 2013. REUTERS/NASA/Handout</p>

<p>Canadian Space Agency astronaut Chris Hadfield, Expedition 34 flight engineer, watches a water bubble float freely between him and the camera, showing his image refracted, in the Unity node of the International Space Station, in this handout photo courtesy of NASA, taken January 21, 2013. Hadfield becomes the first Canadian commander of the International Space Station, March 13, 2013. REUTERS/NASA/Handout</p>

