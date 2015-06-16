Edition:
United States
Pictures | Tue Jun 16, 2015 | 6:55pm EDT

Earth from space

Tropical Storm Bill in the Gulf of Mexico is seen approaching the coast of Texas in this picture from NASA astronaut Scott Kelly on the International Space Station taken June 15, 2015. REUTERS/NASA/Handout

Tropical Storm Bill in the Gulf of Mexico is seen approaching the coast of Texas in this picture from NASA astronaut Scott Kelly on the International Space Station taken June 15, 2015. REUTERS/NASA/Handout

Reuters / Tuesday, June 16, 2015
Tropical Storm Bill in the Gulf of Mexico is seen approaching the coast of Texas in this picture from NASA astronaut Scott Kelly on the International Space Station taken June 15, 2015. REUTERS/NASA/Handout
Close
1 / 30
The continent of Australia April 6, 2015. REUTERS/Scott Kelly/NASA

The continent of Australia April 6, 2015. REUTERS/Scott Kelly/NASA

Reuters / Monday, April 06, 2015
The continent of Australia April 6, 2015. REUTERS/Scott Kelly/NASA
Close
2 / 30
The Milky Way is seen September 28, 2014. REUTERS/NASA/Handout

The Milky Way is seen September 28, 2014. REUTERS/NASA/Handout

Reuters / Wednesday, October 01, 2014
The Milky Way is seen September 28, 2014. REUTERS/NASA/Handout
Close
3 / 30
Typhoon Maysak is seen as it strengthens into a Category 5 hurricane March 31, 2015. REUTERS/ESA/NASA/Samantha Cristoforetti/Handout

Typhoon Maysak is seen as it strengthens into a Category 5 hurricane March 31, 2015. REUTERS/ESA/NASA/Samantha Cristoforetti/Handout

Reuters / Wednesday, April 01, 2015
Typhoon Maysak is seen as it strengthens into a Category 5 hurricane March 31, 2015. REUTERS/ESA/NASA/Samantha Cristoforetti/Handout
Close
4 / 30
The big island of Hawaii February 28, 2015. REUTERS/NASA/ESA/Samantha Cristoforetti/Handout

The big island of Hawaii February 28, 2015. REUTERS/NASA/ESA/Samantha Cristoforetti/Handout

Reuters / Wednesday, March 04, 2015
The big island of Hawaii February 28, 2015. REUTERS/NASA/ESA/Samantha Cristoforetti/Handout
Close
5 / 30
The Aurora is captured August 29, 2014. REUTERS/NASA/ESA/Alexander Gerst/Handout

The Aurora is captured August 29, 2014. REUTERS/NASA/ESA/Alexander Gerst/Handout

Reuters / Tuesday, September 09, 2014
The Aurora is captured August 29, 2014. REUTERS/NASA/ESA/Alexander Gerst/Handout
Close
6 / 30
North Korea and South Korea at night are seen in an undated picture. REUTERS/NASA/Handout via Reuters

North Korea and South Korea at night are seen in an undated picture. REUTERS/NASA/Handout via Reuters

Reuters / Thursday, August 14, 2014
North Korea and South Korea at night are seen in an undated picture. REUTERS/NASA/Handout via Reuters
Close
7 / 30
The sun reflects off the water July 17, 2014. REUTERS/Alexander Gerst/NASA

The sun reflects off the water July 17, 2014. REUTERS/Alexander Gerst/NASA

Reuters / Thursday, July 17, 2014
The sun reflects off the water July 17, 2014. REUTERS/Alexander Gerst/NASA
Close
8 / 30
Finger Lakes, New York, March 22, 2013. REUTERS/CSA/Col. Chris Hadfield

Finger Lakes, New York, March 22, 2013. REUTERS/CSA/Col. Chris Hadfield

Reuters / Friday, March 22, 2013
Finger Lakes, New York, March 22, 2013. REUTERS/CSA/Col. Chris Hadfield
Close
9 / 30
The Aurora Australis on an ascending pass west of Central America, September 18, 2011. REUTERS/NASA/JSC

The Aurora Australis on an ascending pass west of Central America, September 18, 2011. REUTERS/NASA/JSC

Reuters / Tuesday, November 15, 2011
The Aurora Australis on an ascending pass west of Central America, September 18, 2011. REUTERS/NASA/JSC
Close
10 / 30
The moon over layers of the Earth's atmosphere. REUTERS/NASA

The moon over layers of the Earth's atmosphere. REUTERS/NASA

Reuters / Saturday, September 24, 2011
The moon over layers of the Earth's atmosphere. REUTERS/NASA
Close
11 / 30
The Nile and the Sinai Peninsula, March 20, 2013. REUTERS/CSA/Col. Chris Hadfield

The Nile and the Sinai Peninsula, March 20, 2013. REUTERS/CSA/Col. Chris Hadfield

Reuters / Wednesday, March 20, 2013
The Nile and the Sinai Peninsula, March 20, 2013. REUTERS/CSA/Col. Chris Hadfield
Close
12 / 30
Washington, D.C. with Andrews Air Force Base visible, March 22, 2013. REUTERS/CSA/Col. Chris Hadfield

Washington, D.C. with Andrews Air Force Base visible, March 22, 2013. REUTERS/CSA/Col. Chris Hadfield

Reuters / Friday, March 22, 2013
Washington, D.C. with Andrews Air Force Base visible, March 22, 2013. REUTERS/CSA/Col. Chris Hadfield
Close
13 / 30
An undated composite image shows the view taken from a mounted camera on the International Space Station. A total of 18 images were used to create the composite. REUTERS/NASA/Handout

An undated composite image shows the view taken from a mounted camera on the International Space Station. A total of 18 images were used to create the composite. REUTERS/NASA/Handout

Reuters / Thursday, May 17, 2012
An undated composite image shows the view taken from a mounted camera on the International Space Station. A total of 18 images were used to create the composite. REUTERS/NASA/Handout
Close
14 / 30
Shiraz, Iran, March 20, 2013. REUTERS/CSA/Col. Chris Hadfield

Shiraz, Iran, March 20, 2013. REUTERS/CSA/Col. Chris Hadfield

Reuters / Wednesday, March 20, 2013
Shiraz, Iran, March 20, 2013. REUTERS/CSA/Col. Chris Hadfield
Close
15 / 30
Bushfires in Australia, January 2, 2013. REUTERS/Chris Hadfield/NASA

Bushfires in Australia, January 2, 2013. REUTERS/Chris Hadfield/NASA

Reuters / Tuesday, January 08, 2013
Bushfires in Australia, January 2, 2013. REUTERS/Chris Hadfield/NASA
Close
16 / 30
The space shuttle Endeavour is silhouetted against the backdrop of Earth's horizon prior to docking with the International Space Station, February 9, 2010. REUTERS/NASA

The space shuttle Endeavour is silhouetted against the backdrop of Earth's horizon prior to docking with the International Space Station, February 9, 2010. REUTERS/NASA

Reuters / Saturday, February 13, 2010
The space shuttle Endeavour is silhouetted against the backdrop of Earth's horizon prior to docking with the International Space Station, February 9, 2010. REUTERS/NASA
Close
17 / 30
A large presence of stratocumulus clouds above the northwestern Pacific Ocean about 460 miles east of northern Honshu, Japan, January 4, 2013. REUTERS/NASA

A large presence of stratocumulus clouds above the northwestern Pacific Ocean about 460 miles east of northern Honshu, Japan, January 4, 2013. REUTERS/NASA

Reuters / Monday, January 14, 2013
A large presence of stratocumulus clouds above the northwestern Pacific Ocean about 460 miles east of northern Honshu, Japan, January 4, 2013. REUTERS/NASA
Close
18 / 30
Baghdad, Iraq, March 20, 2013. REUTERS/CSA/Col. Chris Hadfield

Baghdad, Iraq, March 20, 2013. REUTERS/CSA/Col. Chris Hadfield

Reuters / Wednesday, March 20, 2013
Baghdad, Iraq, March 20, 2013. REUTERS/CSA/Col. Chris Hadfield
Close
19 / 30
Earth's airglow with an oblique view of the Mediterranean Sea area, including the Nile River with its delta and the Sinai Peninsula, October 15, 2011. REUTERS/NASA

Earth's airglow with an oblique view of the Mediterranean Sea area, including the Nile River with its delta and the Sinai Peninsula, October 15, 2011. REUTERS/NASA

Reuters / Wednesday, November 02, 2011
Earth's airglow with an oblique view of the Mediterranean Sea area, including the Nile River with its delta and the Sinai Peninsula, October 15, 2011. REUTERS/NASA
Close
20 / 30
Aurora Australis over the Indian Ocean, September 17, 2011. REUTERS/NASA

Aurora Australis over the Indian Ocean, September 17, 2011. REUTERS/NASA

Reuters / Tuesday, September 27, 2011
Aurora Australis over the Indian Ocean, September 17, 2011. REUTERS/NASA
Close
21 / 30
The India-Pakistan border appears as an orange line, August 21, 2011. REUTERS/NASA

The India-Pakistan border appears as an orange line, August 21, 2011. REUTERS/NASA

Reuters / Sunday, September 04, 2011
The India-Pakistan border appears as an orange line, August 21, 2011. REUTERS/NASA
Close
22 / 30
A setting last quarter crescent moon and the thin line of Earth's atmosphere over central Asia, September 4, 2010. REUTERS/NASA

A setting last quarter crescent moon and the thin line of Earth's atmosphere over central Asia, September 4, 2010. REUTERS/NASA

Reuters / Friday, September 10, 2010
A setting last quarter crescent moon and the thin line of Earth's atmosphere over central Asia, September 4, 2010. REUTERS/NASA
Close
23 / 30
The space shuttle Atlantis, appearing like a bean sprout against clouds and city lights shows the shuttle on its way home through a window of the space station, July 21, 2011. REUTERS/NASA

The space shuttle Atlantis, appearing like a bean sprout against clouds and city lights shows the shuttle on its way home through a window of the space station, July 21, 2011. REUTERS/NASA

Reuters / Thursday, July 21, 2011
The space shuttle Atlantis, appearing like a bean sprout against clouds and city lights shows the shuttle on its way home through a window of the space station, July 21, 2011. REUTERS/NASA
Close
24 / 30
The International Space Station with Earth in the background, photographed by a crew member aboard the Space Shuttle Endeavour, February 9, 2010. REUTERS/NASA

The International Space Station with Earth in the background, photographed by a crew member aboard the Space Shuttle Endeavour, February 9, 2010. REUTERS/NASA

Reuters / Wednesday, February 10, 2010
The International Space Station with Earth in the background, photographed by a crew member aboard the Space Shuttle Endeavour, February 9, 2010. REUTERS/NASA
Close
25 / 30
A night time view of Sicily and the "boot" of Italy, with the Mediterranean Sea representing most of the visible water in the view, and the Adriatic Sea to the right of center October 28, 2010. REUTERS/NASA

A night time view of Sicily and the "boot" of Italy, with the Mediterranean Sea representing most of the visible water in the view, and the Adriatic Sea to the right of center October 28, 2010. REUTERS/NASA

Reuters / Monday, November 15, 2010
A night time view of Sicily and the "boot" of Italy, with the Mediterranean Sea representing most of the visible water in the view, and the Adriatic Sea to the right of center October 28, 2010. REUTERS/NASA
Close
26 / 30
A full moon is visible with part of the International Space Station's solar array wing, September 3, 2009. REUTERS/NASA

A full moon is visible with part of the International Space Station's solar array wing, September 3, 2009. REUTERS/NASA

Reuters / Friday, September 04, 2009
A full moon is visible with part of the International Space Station's solar array wing, September 3, 2009. REUTERS/NASA
Close
27 / 30
Late summer plankton blooms across much of Lake Ontario. REUTERS/NASA

Late summer plankton blooms across much of Lake Ontario. REUTERS/NASA

Reuters / Friday, August 30, 2013
Late summer plankton blooms across much of Lake Ontario. REUTERS/NASA
Close
28 / 30
Fires burn on the continent of Australia, with smoke plumes faintly visible in the night sky, September 17, 2011. REUTERS/NASA

Fires burn on the continent of Australia, with smoke plumes faintly visible in the night sky, September 17, 2011. REUTERS/NASA

Reuters / Tuesday, September 27, 2011
Fires burn on the continent of Australia, with smoke plumes faintly visible in the night sky, September 17, 2011. REUTERS/NASA
Close
29 / 30
The sun about to come up over the South Pacific Ocean, May 5, 2013. REUTERS/NASA/Handout via Reuters

The sun about to come up over the South Pacific Ocean, May 5, 2013. REUTERS/NASA/Handout via Reuters

Reuters / Thursday, May 09, 2013
The sun about to come up over the South Pacific Ocean, May 5, 2013. REUTERS/NASA/Handout via Reuters
Close
30 / 30
View Again
View Next
Greece's pension problem

Greece's pension problem

Next Slideshows

Greece's pension problem

Greece's pension problem

Greece's state spending on pensions is three times' higher as a proportion than Germany's as debt talks founder.

Jun 16 2015
Reliving Napoleon's last victory

Reliving Napoleon's last victory

Re-enacting the battle of Ligny, Napoleon's last victory, during commemorations ahead of the 200th anniversary of the Battle of Waterloo.

Jun 16 2015
Warrior cricket

Warrior cricket

Maasai Cricket Warriors play a charity tournament aiming to raise awareness of the plight of the endangered male northern white rhino.

Jun 15 2015
Republic of Texas Biker Rally

Republic of Texas Biker Rally

Inside one of America's largest motorcycle rallies.

Jun 13 2015

MORE IN PICTURES

Road to the World Series

Road to the World Series

Highlights from the MLB playoffs.

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.

Rohingya's perilous journey

Rohingya's perilous journey

Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.

Ophelia turns London sky red

Ophelia turns London sky red

The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.

Today in Sports

Today in Sports

Our top sports photography of the day.

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast