Earth Hour effect

Central Tokyo with the illuminated Tokyo Tower before and during Earth Hour. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

Reuters / Saturday, March 19, 2016
The Houses of Parliament before and after the lights were switched off for Earth Hour in London. REUTERS/Neil Hall

Reuters / Saturday, March 19, 2016
Piccadilly Circus illuminated after and when the lights were switched off for Earth Hour in London. REUTERS/Neil Hall

Reuters / Saturday, March 19, 2016
A Garuda Maintenance Facility hangar before and during Earth Hour at Soekarno-Hatta airport near Jakarta, Indonesia. REUTERS/Beawiharta

Reuters / Saturday, March 19, 2016
The financial district of Pudong before and during Earth Hour in Shanghai, China. REUTERS/Aly Song

Reuters / Saturday, March 19, 2016
The lights of the Sydney Opera House before and after they were switched off for Earth Hour in Sydney, Australia. REUTERS/David Gray

Reuters / Saturday, March 19, 2016
The lights of the Mir castle complex before and after they were switched off for Earth Hour in the town of Mir, Belarus. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko

Reuters / Saturday, March 19, 2016
A view of the hill of the Acropolis before and during Earth Hour in Athens, Greece. REUTERS/Michalis Karagiannis

Reuters / Saturday, March 19, 2016
The lights of the St. Basil's Cathedral before and after they were switched off for Earth Hour in Red Square in central Moscow. REUTERS/Maxim Zmeyev

Reuters / Saturday, March 19, 2016
The Sony Center at the Potsdamer Square before and during Earth Hour in Berlin, Germany. Picture taken with a fish-eye lens. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

Reuters / Saturday, March 19, 2016
The Cologne Cathedral, a UNESCO World Heritage site, before and during Earth Hour in Cologne. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay

Reuters / Saturday, March 19, 2016
The Taipei skyline with the Taipei 101 building before and during Earth Hour in Taipei, Taiwan. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

Reuters / Saturday, March 19, 2016
The lights of the city's townhall and Cibeles fountain before and after they were switched off for Earth Hour in Madrid. REUTERS/Sergio Perez

Reuters / Saturday, March 19, 2016
Combination picture shows the Grand Palace before and during Earth Hour in Bangkok. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

Reuters / Saturday, March 19, 2016
The lights of the Luna Park entertainment area before and after they were switched off for Earth Hour in Sydney, Australia. REUTERS/David Gray

Reuters / Saturday, March 19, 2016
The Chhatrapati Shivaji terminus railway station, also known as Victoria terminus, before and during Earth Hour in Mumbai, India. REUTERS/Shailesh Andrade

Reuters / Saturday, March 19, 2016
The lights of the landmark Puerta de Alcala before and after they were switched off for Earth Hour in Madrid, Spain. REUTERS/Sergio Perez

Reuters / Saturday, March 19, 2016
The London Eye before and after the lights were switched off for Earth Hour in London. REUTERS/Neil Hall

Reuters / Saturday, March 19, 2016
Georgia's Presidential Palace before and during Earth Hour in Tbilisi, Georgia. REUTERS/David Mdzinarishvili

Reuters / Saturday, March 19, 2016
The tourism icon Merlion before and after lights were turned off during Earth Hour in Singapore. REUTERS/Edgar Su

Reuters / Saturday, March 19, 2016
The Brandenburger Tor gate before and during the Earth Hour in Berlin, Germany. Picture taken with long exposure. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

Reuters / Saturday, March 19, 2016
The lights of the Sydney Opera House and Sydney Harbour Bridge before and after they were switched off for Earth Hour in Sydney, Australia. REUTERS/David Gray

Reuters / Saturday, March 19, 2016
(L-R) the Kremlin towers and wall, the GUM department store and the St. Basil's Cathedral during Earth Hour and after their lights were switched on again in central Moscow, Russia. REUTERS/Maxim Zmeyev

Reuters / Saturday, March 19, 2016
Schoenbrunn Palace before and after the lights were switched off for Earth Hour in Vienna, Austria. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger

Reuters / Saturday, March 19, 2016
China's National Aquatics Center, also known as the "Water Cube", behind an installation celebrating the Chinese lunar calendar year of the monkey, before and during Earth Hour at the Olympic Park in Beijing, China. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

Reuters / Saturday, March 19, 2016
China's National Stadium, also known as the "Bird's Nest", which is seen behind a monument symbolizing the Olympic torch, before and during Earth Hour at the Olympic Park in Beijing, China. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

Reuters / Saturday, March 19, 2016
A traffic roundabout in the central business district before and during Earth Hour in Jakarta, Indonesia. REUTERS/Garry Lotulung

Reuters / Saturday, March 19, 2016
The Puente Nuevo (New Bridge) in the day, at night and during Earth Hour in Ronda, near Malaga, southern Spain. REUTERS/Jon Nazca

Reuters / Saturday, March 19, 2016
The Austrian Parliament before and during Earth Hour in Vienna, Austria. REUTERS/Heinz-Peter Bader

Reuters / Saturday, March 19, 2016
