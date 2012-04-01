Edition:
United States
Pictures | Sun Apr 1, 2012 | 12:10am EDT

Earth Hour

<p>The Petronas Twin Towers in Kuala Lumpur, a Malaysian landmark, are pictured after lights were turned on after the Earth Hour March 31, 2012. REUTERS/Bazuki Muhammad </p>

The Petronas Twin Towers in Kuala Lumpur, a Malaysian landmark, are pictured after lights were turned on after the Earth Hour March 31, 2012. REUTERS/Bazuki Muhammad

Sunday, April 01, 2012

The Petronas Twin Towers in Kuala Lumpur, a Malaysian landmark, are pictured after lights were turned on after the Earth Hour March 31, 2012. REUTERS/Bazuki Muhammad

Close
1 / 33
<p>The Petronas Twin Towers in Kuala Lumpur, a Malaysian landmark, are pictured after lights were turned off for Earth Hour March 31, 2012. REUTERS/Bazuki Muhammad </p>

The Petronas Twin Towers in Kuala Lumpur, a Malaysian landmark, are pictured after lights were turned off for Earth Hour March 31, 2012. REUTERS/Bazuki Muhammad

Sunday, April 01, 2012

The Petronas Twin Towers in Kuala Lumpur, a Malaysian landmark, are pictured after lights were turned off for Earth Hour March 31, 2012. REUTERS/Bazuki Muhammad

Close
2 / 33
<p>Hong Kong's central financial district's (L-R) Bank of China Tower, Cheung Kong Centre, HSBC headquarters, Standard Chartered Bank and Legislative Council (front L) are pictured lighted up before Earth Hour March 31, 2012. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu </p>

Hong Kong's central financial district's (L-R) Bank of China Tower, Cheung Kong Centre, HSBC headquarters, Standard Chartered Bank and Legislative Council (front L) are pictured lighted up before Earth Hour March 31, 2012. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

Sunday, April 01, 2012

Hong Kong's central financial district's (L-R) Bank of China Tower, Cheung Kong Centre, HSBC headquarters, Standard Chartered Bank and Legislative Council (front L) are pictured lighted up before Earth Hour March 31, 2012. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

Close
3 / 33
<p>Hong Kong's central financial district's (L-R) Bank of China Tower, Cheung Kong Centre, HSBC headquarters, Standard Chartered Bank and Legislative Council (front L) are pictured with most of their lights switched off during Earth Hour March 31, 2012.REUTERS/Tyrone Siu </p>

Hong Kong's central financial district's (L-R) Bank of China Tower, Cheung Kong Centre, HSBC headquarters, Standard Chartered Bank and Legislative Council (front L) are pictured with most of their lights switched off during Earth Hour March 31,...more

Sunday, April 01, 2012

Hong Kong's central financial district's (L-R) Bank of China Tower, Cheung Kong Centre, HSBC headquarters, Standard Chartered Bank and Legislative Council (front L) are pictured with most of their lights switched off during Earth Hour March 31, 2012.REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

Close
4 / 33
<p>The Bund on the banks of the Huangpu River is pictured before Earth Hour in Shanghai March 31, 2012. REUTERS/Aly Song </p>

The Bund on the banks of the Huangpu River is pictured before Earth Hour in Shanghai March 31, 2012. REUTERS/Aly Song

Sunday, April 01, 2012

The Bund on the banks of the Huangpu River is pictured before Earth Hour in Shanghai March 31, 2012. REUTERS/Aly Song

Close
5 / 33
<p>The Bund on the banks of the Huangpu River is pictured during Earth Hour in Shanghai March 31, 2012. REUTERS/Aly Song </p>

The Bund on the banks of the Huangpu River is pictured during Earth Hour in Shanghai March 31, 2012. REUTERS/Aly Song

Sunday, April 01, 2012

The Bund on the banks of the Huangpu River is pictured during Earth Hour in Shanghai March 31, 2012. REUTERS/Aly Song

Close
6 / 33
<p>China's National Stadium (R), also known as the "Bird's Nest", and the National Aquatics Center, also known as the "Water Cube", are seen before Earth Hour in Beijing March 31, 2012. REUTERS/David Gray </p>

China's National Stadium (R), also known as the "Bird's Nest", and the National Aquatics Center, also known as the "Water Cube", are seen before Earth Hour in Beijing March 31, 2012. REUTERS/David Gray

Sunday, April 01, 2012

China's National Stadium (R), also known as the "Bird's Nest", and the National Aquatics Center, also known as the "Water Cube", are seen before Earth Hour in Beijing March 31, 2012. REUTERS/David Gray

Close
7 / 33
<p>China's National Stadium (R), also known as the "Bird's Nest", and the National Aquatics Center, also known as the "Water Cube", are seen during Earth Hour in Beijing March 31, 2012. REUTERS/David Gray </p>

China's National Stadium (R), also known as the "Bird's Nest", and the National Aquatics Center, also known as the "Water Cube", are seen during Earth Hour in Beijing March 31, 2012. REUTERS/David Gray

Sunday, April 01, 2012

China's National Stadium (R), also known as the "Bird's Nest", and the National Aquatics Center, also known as the "Water Cube", are seen during Earth Hour in Beijing March 31, 2012. REUTERS/David Gray

Close
8 / 33
<p>The Welcome Statue (C) is seen before Earth Hour in Jakarta March 31, 2012. REUTERS/Supri </p>

The Welcome Statue (C) is seen before Earth Hour in Jakarta March 31, 2012. REUTERS/Supri

Sunday, April 01, 2012

The Welcome Statue (C) is seen before Earth Hour in Jakarta March 31, 2012. REUTERS/Supri

Close
9 / 33
<p>The Welcome Statue (C) is seen during Earth Hour in Jakarta March 31, 2012. REUTERS/Supri </p>

The Welcome Statue (C) is seen during Earth Hour in Jakarta March 31, 2012. REUTERS/Supri

Sunday, April 01, 2012

The Welcome Statue (C) is seen during Earth Hour in Jakarta March 31, 2012. REUTERS/Supri

Close
10 / 33
<p>China's National Stadium (R), also known as the "Bird's Nest", and the National Aquatics Center, also known as the "Water Cube", can be seen before Earth Hour in Beijing March 31, 2012. REUTERS/David Gray</p>

China's National Stadium (R), also known as the "Bird's Nest", and the National Aquatics Center, also known as the "Water Cube", can be seen before Earth Hour in Beijing March 31, 2012. REUTERS/David Gray

Sunday, April 01, 2012

China's National Stadium (R), also known as the "Bird's Nest", and the National Aquatics Center, also known as the "Water Cube", can be seen before Earth Hour in Beijing March 31, 2012. REUTERS/David Gray

Close
11 / 33
<p>China's National Stadium (R), also known as the "Bird's Nest", and the National Aquatics Center, also known as the "Water Cube", can be seen during Earth Hour in Beijing March 31, 2012. REUTERS/David Gray </p>

China's National Stadium (R), also known as the "Bird's Nest", and the National Aquatics Center, also known as the "Water Cube", can be seen during Earth Hour in Beijing March 31, 2012. REUTERS/David Gray

Sunday, April 01, 2012

China's National Stadium (R), also known as the "Bird's Nest", and the National Aquatics Center, also known as the "Water Cube", can be seen during Earth Hour in Beijing March 31, 2012. REUTERS/David Gray

Close
12 / 33
<p>A general view of the Leifeng Pagoda before Earth Hour in Hangzhou, Zhejiang province March 31, 2012. REUTERS/Steven Shi </p>

A general view of the Leifeng Pagoda before Earth Hour in Hangzhou, Zhejiang province March 31, 2012. REUTERS/Steven Shi

Sunday, April 01, 2012

A general view of the Leifeng Pagoda before Earth Hour in Hangzhou, Zhejiang province March 31, 2012. REUTERS/Steven Shi

Close
13 / 33
<p>A general view of the Leifeng Pagoda during Earth Hour in Hangzhou, Zhejiang province March 31, 2012. REUTERS/Steven Shi </p>

A general view of the Leifeng Pagoda during Earth Hour in Hangzhou, Zhejiang province March 31, 2012. REUTERS/Steven Shi

Sunday, April 01, 2012

A general view of the Leifeng Pagoda during Earth Hour in Hangzhou, Zhejiang province March 31, 2012. REUTERS/Steven Shi

Close
14 / 33
<p>Prambanan temple is seen before Earth Hour outside Yogyakarta city, Central Java March 31, 2012. REUTERS/Dwi Oblo </p>

Prambanan temple is seen before Earth Hour outside Yogyakarta city, Central Java March 31, 2012. REUTERS/Dwi Oblo

Sunday, April 01, 2012

Prambanan temple is seen before Earth Hour outside Yogyakarta city, Central Java March 31, 2012. REUTERS/Dwi Oblo

Close
15 / 33
<p>Prambanan temple is seen during Earth Hour outside Yogyakarta city, Central Java March 31, 2012. REUTERS/Dwi Oblo </p>

Prambanan temple is seen during Earth Hour outside Yogyakarta city, Central Java March 31, 2012. REUTERS/Dwi Oblo

Sunday, April 01, 2012

Prambanan temple is seen during Earth Hour outside Yogyakarta city, Central Java March 31, 2012. REUTERS/Dwi Oblo

Close
16 / 33
<p>The "Ham Ca Map" building is seen before Earth Hour in Hanoi March 31, 2012. REUTERS/Kham </p>

The "Ham Ca Map" building is seen before Earth Hour in Hanoi March 31, 2012. REUTERS/Kham

Sunday, April 01, 2012

The "Ham Ca Map" building is seen before Earth Hour in Hanoi March 31, 2012. REUTERS/Kham

Close
17 / 33
<p>The "Ham Ca Map" building is seen during Earth Hour in Hanoi March 31, 2012. REUTERS/Kham </p>

The "Ham Ca Map" building is seen during Earth Hour in Hanoi March 31, 2012. REUTERS/Kham

Sunday, April 01, 2012

The "Ham Ca Map" building is seen during Earth Hour in Hanoi March 31, 2012. REUTERS/Kham

Close
18 / 33
<p>An ice-cream cart is pictured next to the India Gate before Earth Hour in New Delhi March 31, 2012. REUTERS/Parivartan Sharma </p>

An ice-cream cart is pictured next to the India Gate before Earth Hour in New Delhi March 31, 2012. REUTERS/Parivartan Sharma

Sunday, April 01, 2012

An ice-cream cart is pictured next to the India Gate before Earth Hour in New Delhi March 31, 2012. REUTERS/Parivartan Sharma

Close
19 / 33
<p>An ice-cream cart is pictured next to the India Gate during Earth Hour in New Delhi March 31, 2012. REUTERS/Parivartan Sharma</p>

An ice-cream cart is pictured next to the India Gate during Earth Hour in New Delhi March 31, 2012. REUTERS/Parivartan Sharma

Sunday, April 01, 2012

An ice-cream cart is pictured next to the India Gate during Earth Hour in New Delhi March 31, 2012. REUTERS/Parivartan Sharma

Close
20 / 33
<p>An historical part of Tbilisi is seen before Earth Hour, March 31, 2012. REUTERS/David Mdzinarishvili </p>

An historical part of Tbilisi is seen before Earth Hour, March 31, 2012. REUTERS/David Mdzinarishvili

Sunday, April 01, 2012

An historical part of Tbilisi is seen before Earth Hour, March 31, 2012. REUTERS/David Mdzinarishvili

Close
21 / 33
<p>An historical part of Tbilisi is seen during Earth Hour, March 31, 2012. REUTERS/David Mdzinarishvili </p>

An historical part of Tbilisi is seen during Earth Hour, March 31, 2012. REUTERS/David Mdzinarishvili

Sunday, April 01, 2012

An historical part of Tbilisi is seen during Earth Hour, March 31, 2012. REUTERS/David Mdzinarishvili

Close
22 / 33
<p>The Ivan Vazov national theatre is seen before Earth Hour in Sofia March 31, 2012. REUTERS/Stoyan Nenov </p>

The Ivan Vazov national theatre is seen before Earth Hour in Sofia March 31, 2012. REUTERS/Stoyan Nenov

Sunday, April 01, 2012

The Ivan Vazov national theatre is seen before Earth Hour in Sofia March 31, 2012. REUTERS/Stoyan Nenov

Close
23 / 33
<p>The Ivan Vazov national theatre is seen during Earth Hour in Sofia March 31, 2012. REUTERS/Stoyan Nenov </p>

The Ivan Vazov national theatre is seen during Earth Hour in Sofia March 31, 2012. REUTERS/Stoyan Nenov

Sunday, April 01, 2012

The Ivan Vazov national theatre is seen during Earth Hour in Sofia March 31, 2012. REUTERS/Stoyan Nenov

Close
24 / 33
<p>A view shows the University embankment after Earth Hour in St. Petersburg March 31, 2012. REUTERS/Alexander Demianchuk </p>

A view shows the University embankment after Earth Hour in St. Petersburg March 31, 2012. REUTERS/Alexander Demianchuk

Sunday, April 01, 2012

A view shows the University embankment after Earth Hour in St. Petersburg March 31, 2012. REUTERS/Alexander Demianchuk

Close
25 / 33
<p>A view shows the University embankment during Earth Hour in St. Petersburg March 31, 2012. REUTERS/Alexander Demianchuk </p>

A view shows the University embankment during Earth Hour in St. Petersburg March 31, 2012. REUTERS/Alexander Demianchuk

Sunday, April 01, 2012

A view shows the University embankment during Earth Hour in St. Petersburg March 31, 2012. REUTERS/Alexander Demianchuk

Close
26 / 33
<p>St. Sava church is seen before Earth Hour in Belgrade March 31, 2012. REUTERS/Marko Djurica</p>

St. Sava church is seen before Earth Hour in Belgrade March 31, 2012. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

Sunday, April 01, 2012

St. Sava church is seen before Earth Hour in Belgrade March 31, 2012. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

Close
27 / 33
<p>St. Sava church is seen during Earth Hour in Belgrade March 31, 2012. REUTERS/Marko Djurica </p>

St. Sava church is seen during Earth Hour in Belgrade March 31, 2012. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

Sunday, April 01, 2012

St. Sava church is seen during Earth Hour in Belgrade March 31, 2012. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

Close
28 / 33
<p>The Palace of Culture is pictured after Earth Hour in Warsaw March 31, 2012. REUTERS/Kacper Pempel </p>

The Palace of Culture is pictured after Earth Hour in Warsaw March 31, 2012. REUTERS/Kacper Pempel

Sunday, April 01, 2012

The Palace of Culture is pictured after Earth Hour in Warsaw March 31, 2012. REUTERS/Kacper Pempel

Close
29 / 33
<p>The Palace of Culture is pictured during Earth Hour in Warsaw March 31, 2012. REUTERS/Kacper Pempel </p>

The Palace of Culture is pictured during Earth Hour in Warsaw March 31, 2012. REUTERS/Kacper Pempel

Sunday, April 01, 2012

The Palace of Culture is pictured during Earth Hour in Warsaw March 31, 2012. REUTERS/Kacper Pempel

Close
30 / 33
<p>A combination photo shows the Empire State Building with the lights turned off, and with the lights switched back on in participation with Earth Hour, in New York, March 31, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Burton </p>

A combination photo shows the Empire State Building with the lights turned off, and with the lights switched back on in participation with Earth Hour, in New York, March 31, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Burton

Sunday, April 01, 2012

A combination photo shows the Empire State Building with the lights turned off, and with the lights switched back on in participation with Earth Hour, in New York, March 31, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Burton

Close
31 / 33
<p>The Empire State Building and Brooklyn Bridge are seen with its lights turned off, in participation with Earth Hour, in New York March 31, 2012. REUTERS/Allison Joyce </p>

The Empire State Building and Brooklyn Bridge are seen with its lights turned off, in participation with Earth Hour, in New York March 31, 2012. REUTERS/Allison Joyce

Sunday, April 01, 2012

The Empire State Building and Brooklyn Bridge are seen with its lights turned off, in participation with Earth Hour, in New York March 31, 2012. REUTERS/Allison Joyce

Close
32 / 33
<p>People hold candles during the Earth Hour in the Central Place of Antigua, Guatemala,March 31, 2012. REUTERS/Jorge Dan Lopez </p>

People hold candles during the Earth Hour in the Central Place of Antigua, Guatemala,March 31, 2012. REUTERS/Jorge Dan Lopez

Sunday, April 01, 2012

People hold candles during the Earth Hour in the Central Place of Antigua, Guatemala,March 31, 2012. REUTERS/Jorge Dan Lopez

Close
33 / 33
View Again
View Next
Myanmar's democratic spring

Myanmar's democratic spring

Next Slideshows

Myanmar's democratic spring

Myanmar's democratic spring

Myanmar prepares to vote in only its third election in 50 years, a test of its nascent democratic credentials.

Mar 30 2012
Falklands War: the Argentine side

Falklands War: the Argentine side

A look at the war over the Falkland Islands (Islas Malvinas) from the Argentine side.

Mar 30 2012
The Falklands: 30 years later

The Falklands: 30 years later

PM Cameron says London stands "ready and willing" to defend the Falkland Islands, 30 years after Britain and Argentina went to war over the South Atlantic...

Jun 15 2012
London's little Venice

London's little Venice

Largely hidden behind buildings, Regent's Canal sneaks its way through a rich collage of urban landscapes, from fashionable East London to Limehouse Basin.

Mar 30 2012

MORE IN PICTURES

Road to the World Series

Road to the World Series

Highlights from the MLB playoffs.

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.

Rohingya's perilous journey

Rohingya's perilous journey

Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.

Ophelia turns London sky red

Ophelia turns London sky red

The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.

Today in Sports

Today in Sports

Our top sports photography of the day.

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast